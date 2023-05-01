Share:

EU mid-market update: JPM buys the assets of First Republic; EU markets quiet with May Day holiday; Fed and ECB decisions later this week.

Notes/observations

- Majority of European equity markets are shut in honor of ‘Labor Day’. No economic data releases, in line with market closures, with exception of Denmark PMI.

- First Republic Bank collapse marks 2nd largest US bank failure in history. JPMorgan Chase acquired 'substantial majority' of assets of First Republic Bank and assumes $92B of deposits but not corporate debt or preferred stock.

- Macro attention on FOMC and ECB rate decisions later in the week (25bps hikes baked in for both). RBA tonight.

- Asia was mostly closed, Nikkei225 +0.9%. EU indices are closed. US futures are -0.1% to 0%. Gold -0.5%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent -2.0%, WTI -2.1%, TTF -0.1%; Crypto: BTC -2.4%, ETH -2.9%.

Asia

- China Apr Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 49.2 v 51.9 prior (1st contraction in 4 months).

- Japan Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 49.5 v 49.5 prelim (6th month of contraction.

- Australia Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.0 v 48.1 prelim (2nd month of contraction).

Europe

- Fitch cut France’s sovereign rating to AA- from AA; Outlook Stable. Noted that social unrest complicates policy-making.

- France Fin Min Le Maire vowed to continue to pass structural reforms for the country.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 closed, FTSE closed, DAX closed, CAC-40 closed, IBEX-35 closed, FTSE MIB closed, SMI closed, S&P 500 Futures -0.02%].

Market focal points/key themes: The vast majority of European markets are closed today due to Labor Day holiday on Mon, May 1st..

Equities

- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] +1.5% (China PMI data).

Speakers

- US official noted that President Biden to hold trilateral meeting at upcoming G7 with Japan PM Kisiha and South Korea President Yoon.

Currencies/fixed income

- FX markets were quiet as Europe was closed for the May Day Labor holiday.

- Focus turns to the key rate decisions with RBA on Tuesday. Fed on Wed and ECB on Thursday.

- EUR/USD holding below the 1.10 level. ECB expected to continue its tightening with a 25bps hike this week.

- USD/JPY probed the 137 neighborhood in the aftermath of the BOJ decision to maintain its ultra-loose policy for the time being.

Economic data

- (DK) Denmark Apr PMI Survey: 44.2 v 44.2 prior (3rd straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 09:30 (CA) Canada Apr Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.6 prior.

- 09:45 (US) Apr Final S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 50.4e v 50.4 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Construction Spending M/M: +0.1%e v -0.1% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Apr ISM Manufacturing: 46.8e v 46.3 prior; Prices Paid: 49.0e v 49.2 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Apr CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 4.2% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 4.8% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Monetary Base Y/Y: No est v -1.0% prior; End of period Monetary Base: No est v ¥675.8T prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.7 prior

- 20:30 (KR) South Korea Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.6 prior.

- 20:30 (TW) Taiwan Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.6 prior.

- 20:30 (ID) Indonesia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.9 prior.

- 20:30 (PH) Philippines Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.5 prior.

- 20:30 (MY) Malaysia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.8 prior.

- 20:30 (TH) Thailand Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 53.1 prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.1779% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 3.20x prior.