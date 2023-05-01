EU mid-market update: JPM buys the assets of First Republic; EU markets quiet with May Day holiday; Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
Notes/observations
- Majority of European equity markets are shut in honor of ‘Labor Day’. No economic data releases, in line with market closures, with exception of Denmark PMI.
- First Republic Bank collapse marks 2nd largest US bank failure in history. JPMorgan Chase acquired 'substantial majority' of assets of First Republic Bank and assumes $92B of deposits but not corporate debt or preferred stock.
- Macro attention on FOMC and ECB rate decisions later in the week (25bps hikes baked in for both). RBA tonight.
- Asia was mostly closed, Nikkei225 +0.9%. EU indices are closed. US futures are -0.1% to 0%. Gold -0.5%, DXY +0.3%; Commodity: Brent -2.0%, WTI -2.1%, TTF -0.1%; Crypto: BTC -2.4%, ETH -2.9%.
Asia
- China Apr Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 49.2 v 51.9 prior (1st contraction in 4 months).
- Japan Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 49.5 v 49.5 prelim (6th month of contraction.
- Australia Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.0 v 48.1 prelim (2nd month of contraction).
Europe
- Fitch cut France’s sovereign rating to AA- from AA; Outlook Stable. Noted that social unrest complicates policy-making.
- France Fin Min Le Maire vowed to continue to pass structural reforms for the country.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 closed, FTSE closed, DAX closed, CAC-40 closed, IBEX-35 closed, FTSE MIB closed, SMI closed, S&P 500 Futures -0.02%].
Market focal points/key themes: The vast majority of European markets are closed today due to Labor Day holiday on Mon, May 1st..
Equities
- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] +1.5% (China PMI data).
Speakers
- US official noted that President Biden to hold trilateral meeting at upcoming G7 with Japan PM Kisiha and South Korea President Yoon.
Currencies/fixed income
- FX markets were quiet as Europe was closed for the May Day Labor holiday.
- Focus turns to the key rate decisions with RBA on Tuesday. Fed on Wed and ECB on Thursday.
- EUR/USD holding below the 1.10 level. ECB expected to continue its tightening with a 25bps hike this week.
- USD/JPY probed the 137 neighborhood in the aftermath of the BOJ decision to maintain its ultra-loose policy for the time being.
Economic data
- (DK) Denmark Apr PMI Survey: 44.2 v 44.2 prior (3rd straight contraction).
Fixed income issuance
- None seen.
Looking ahead
- 09:30 (CA) Canada Apr Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.6 prior.
- 09:45 (US) Apr Final S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 50.4e v 50.4 prelim.
- 10:00 (US) Mar Construction Spending M/M: +0.1%e v -0.1% prior.
- 10:00 (US) Apr ISM Manufacturing: 46.8e v 46.3 prior; Prices Paid: 49.0e v 49.2 prior.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.
- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.
- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Apr CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 4.2% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 4.8% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Monetary Base Y/Y: No est v -1.0% prior; End of period Monetary Base: No est v ¥675.8T prior.
- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.7 prior
- 20:30 (KR) South Korea Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.6 prior.
- 20:30 (TW) Taiwan Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.6 prior.
- 20:30 (ID) Indonesia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.9 prior.
- 20:30 (PH) Philippines Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.5 prior.
- 20:30 (MY) Malaysia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.8 prior.
- 20:30 (TH) Thailand Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 53.1 prior.
- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.1779% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 3.20x prior.
