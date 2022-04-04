Notes/Observations

- Russia-Ukraine peace talks dragged on.

- Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha.

- Germany and France noted that new round of sanctions targeting Russia were needed amid "very clear clues" of war crimes in Ukraine.

- Turkey Mar CPI hits a fresh 20-year high.

Asia

- China Shanghai market closed for holiday (also closed on Tues).

- Japan Politician Komeito [part of the LDP governing coalition] stated that BOJ should pay attention to Yen (FX Rate).

- Bank of Korea (BOK) to purchase up to KRW2.0T in Govt bonds on Tues [Apr 5th]; details to be disclosed after the market close.

Russia/Ukraine

- Russia main negotiator Medinsky stated that Ukraine-Russia draft peace treaty was not yet ready to be sent to a top-level meeting. Russia’s position on Crimea/Donbas remained unchanged. Did not share Ukraine negotiator optimism and needed to do even more work.

- Ukraine Negotiator stated that Russia indicated that peace treaty drafts were advanced enough to allow direct consultation between Putin and Zelensky, Russia accepted Ukraine’s position with exception of Kyiv’s stance on Crimea.

- Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a deliberate “massacre” in town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

Europe

- ECB Schnabel (Germany reaffirmed Council plan to raise interest rates sometime after winding down APP bond purchase program in Q3.

- UK govt was said to be discussing with banks on how to make a permanent replacement for the Covid-19 business loan scheme that would focus on SME’s that would otherwise struggle to find affordable capital.

- Hungary PM Victor Orban won a 4th term in office with ~ 75% of ballots counted he had won 54.5% of the vote.

Americas

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Case for 50bps rate hike in May has grown.

- Fed's Williams (FOMC voter): Combination of rate increases and balance sheet reduction to help ease inflation to 4% in 2022; No plans to use balance sheet for yield curve control.

Energy

- Russia Energy Ministry delays publication of March oil output, export data scheduled on Apr 2nd citing technical issues.

- Russia govt spokesman Peskov:stated that govt would demand Ruble (RUB) payments for other goods; Russia did not want to make life difficult for Western purchasers of Russian gas.

- Slovakia Eco Min stated that gas flows must not stop and if there’s a condition to pay in RUB currency (rubles) then we would pay that Continue working on a common EU approach (Note: Slovakia receives approx ~85% of its gas from Russia).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Comodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.25% at 459.48, FTSE +0.15% at 7,549.30, DAX -0.20% at 14,417.47, CAC-40 +0.08% at 6,689.89, IBEX-35 -0.34% at 8,473.02, FTSE MIB +0.15% at 25,202.00, SMI +1.07% at 12,309.98, S&P 500 Futures +0.04%].



Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but quickly turned around to trade with a negative bias through the early part of the session; sectors leading higher include consumer discretionary and health care; laggard sectors include materials and financials; consumer discretionary sector supported by Delivery Hero upgrading outlook; FTSE MIB dragged after Telecom Italia signs NDA with CDP; travel and leisure subsector supported after Ryanair traffic update; Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells its Gera Arcaden unit; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +10% (updates outlook), Ted Baker [TED.UK] +10% (receives increased offer).

- Healthcare: Roche [ROG.CH] +2% (new data).

- Industrials: Ryanair [RYA.UK] -1% (outlook; traffic).

- Technology: XLMedia [XLM.UK] -10% (CEO steps down).

Speakers

- EU said to discuss 6th package of Russia sanctions on Wednesday, Apr 6th.

- France President Macron stated that new sanctions against Russia were needed to tackle coal and petrol; Would need to coordinate with European allies.

- Germany Econ Min Habeck stated that the country was working on cutting reliance on Russian energy; EU had room for more sanctions against Russia.

- France Finance Ministry official noted that no technical hurdles remain for EU minimum tax but was still being blocked for unrelated reasons.

- German Banking Association BDB: German banks calling ECB to end net asset purchases and send initial signal on interest rates.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD firmer amid rising Treasury yields amid expectations of more aggressive US interest rate hikes following more Fed speak over the weekend. Greenback also aided by fading hopes of any form of a resolution in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

- EUR/USD at 1.1030 area and a tad under pressures due to worries about the economic damage from the war in Ukraine.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Feb Trade Balance: €11.4B v €10.1Be; Exports M/M: 6.4% v 1.5%e; Imports M/M: +4.5% v 1.0%e.

- (ES) Spain Mar Net Unemployment Change: -2.9K v -11.4K prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar CPI M/M: 5.5% v 5.8%e; Y/Y: 61.1% v 61.5%e (highest annual pace in 20 years); CPI Core Index Y/Y: 48.4% v 47.1%e.

- (TR) Turkey Mar PPI M/M: 9.2% v 7.2% prior; Y/Y: 115.0% v 105.0% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 737.2B v 731.5B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 664.1B v 658.5B prior.

- (BR) Brazil Mar FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 1.3% v 1.2%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Sentix Investor Confidence Index: -18.0 v -9.4e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stat.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €4.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 7-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Consumer Confidence: 43.8e v 43.4 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.15 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 79.6K prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement for upcoming issuance.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Building Permits M/M: +6.5%e v -8.8% prior.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore Mar Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 50.2e v 50.2 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.5 prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.2-5.4B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Factory Orders: -0.6%e v +1.4% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): 0.3%e v 1.0% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Final Durable Goods Orders:: -2.2%e v -2.2% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): -0.6%e v -0.6% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft) ): No est v -0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft) ): No est v 0.5% prelim.

- 10:30 (CA) Canada Q1 Overall Business Outlook Survey: No est v 6 prior; Business Outlook Future Sales: No est v 3 prior.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Mar Foreign Reserve (DKK): No est v 536.4B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report (back in Apr).

- 17:00 (SK) South Korea Mar Foreign Reserves: No est v $461.8B prior.

- 18:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Monetary Policy Minutes.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 8-Month Financial Statements.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand NZIER Business Opinion Survey.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Mar Final PMI Services: 58.9e v 58.9 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 58.5 prelim.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Mar CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 3.7% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 3.2% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 91.1 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Feb Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.6%e v 0.9% prior; 30 Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -0.7%e v +0.4% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Feb Household Spending Y/Y: 2.7%e v 6.9% prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Mar PMI Services: No est v 61.8 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 59.1 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Mar Final PMI Services: No est v 48.7 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 49.3 prelim.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Mar PMI (whole economy): No est v 52.5 prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Mar CPI Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.0% prior.

- 22:00 (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Interest Rate Decision: Standing Deposit Rate currently stands at 6.50%; Standing Lending Rate at 7.50%.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Mar CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.6%e v 5.3% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 1.8% prior.

- 23:45 (JP) Japan to sell 10-year JGB bonds.