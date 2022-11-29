Notes/observations

- Optimism over China COVID and protest handling lifting equities and oil as USD falls after China Health Authority shortened time between vaccine and booster for elderly to 3 months. Health Authority expressed hints of pliability surrounding their Zero-COVID policy, by noting they must reduce inconvenience caused by the Covid outbreak among public. Comments positively surprised markets with a change from hardline autocratic policy stance to a semi-democratic statement that acknowledged concerns of protesters.

- European economic data more subdued than expected for both inflation and GDP triggers bond rally ahead of Euro Zone Nov Flash CPI tomorrow. Germany regional Nov CPI prints cooler with notable MoM declines. Swiss and Sweden Q3 GDP missed but held onto gains QoQ and YoY.

- ECB members express concern about underlying inflation. ECB’s De Guindos echoed Knot comments from yesterday about monitoring underlying inflation.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng outperforming at +5.2%. EU indices are mixed -0.4% to +0.6%. US futures are 0.0% to +0.3%. Gold +0.8%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent +2.4%, WTI +2.3%, UK Nat Gas +6.8%; Crypto: BTC +1.7%, ETH +3.6%.

Asia

- Japan Oct Jobless Rate: 2.6% v 2.5%e.

- Japan Oct Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.5%e.

- Chinese equities rally after *China Securities Regulatory Commission announced it would end ban on local share sales by listed property developers from Monday, Nov 28th.

Europe

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) stated that was unclear when inflation would get back to target with CPI likely remaining above 7% next year in Germany.

Americas

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter) stated that she was supportive of slower but potentially higher rate path; If CPI remained elevated, Fed needed to do more.

- Fed’s Williams (voter) noted that inflation expectations remained well anchored; Inflation fight could continue into 2024.

- Fed’s Bullard (voter) stated that FOMC needed to get to bottom end of 5-7% range. Markets underestimating the chances that FOMC may be more aggressive next year.

- President Biden stated that a rail shutdown would devastate the US Economy; Asked congress to draft agreement between operators and employees well in advance of Dec 9th strike deadline (as expected).

- House Speaker Pelosi stated that would consider legislation to avoid a railway strike this week.

- Adobe sees Cyber Monday Total Sales $11.2-11.6B; Cyber week sales $35.2B, +3.7% y/y.

Energy

- EU discussions ended on Monday without deal on Russian oil price cap; included talks of a cap as low as $62/barrel. Negotiations to continue (**Note: Poland and Baltic countries said to insist on a $30/bbl price cap).

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.15% at 437.20, FTSE +0.45% at 7,507.70, DAX -0.35% at 14,332.65, CAC-40 -0.16% at 6,654.48, IBEX-35 -0.30% at 8,298.13, FTSE MIB -0.55% at 24,307.00, SMI -0.40% at 11,117.90, S&P 500 Futures +0.14%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but later slipped to tarde generally mixed; sectors among those trending to the upside are consumer discreationary and energy; downward inclined sectors include materials and telecom; AstraZeneca acquires Neogene; Renew acquires Enisca; among earnings expected during the upcoming US session are NetApp and Hibbett.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: EasyJet [EZJ.UK] -3% (earnings), Safestyle UK [SFE.UK] -21% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] -1% (raises higher-end of outlook; provides targets), Tesco [TSCO.UK] +1% (buyback).

- Financials: Ald Automotive [ALD.FR] -5% (capital raise), Record plc [REC.UK] +8% (earnings).

- Technology: ASM International [ASM.NL] +7% (raises outlook), Wise plc [WISE.UK] -4% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB’s de Guindos (Spain) stated that must continue to monitor underlying inflation as it determined what dose of monetary-policy tightening was needed to tame record price gains.

- Poland Central Bank Wnorowski stated that further rate hikes might not be necessary in current cycle if economy developed in line with Nov projections.

- China Health Authority official Youquan stated that the Govt urged handling reasonable requests regarding the pandemic measures. To continue to fine-tune policy to reduce impact on society and economy. Must keep avoiding excessive covid curbs.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that China was a rule of law country; any rights and freedoms must be exercised within the framework of the law.

Currencies/fixed income

- FX markets awaiting for clues of potently policy divergence among central banks.

- Session saw a plethora of EU inflation data releases which would likely be closely watched for magnitude of the December ECB rate hike. Spanish CPI continued to move away from its summer cycle highs while various German State readings looked to begin on such a trend of painting that a peak might be established.

- EUR/USD stayed below the 1.04 handle as inflation appeared to be near or at a peak for the region. CPI may provide ECB with confirm to hike by only 50bps at the December meeting.

- USD/JPY was probing the lower end of the 138 area. Monthly BOJ bond buying scheme maintained the current parameters of amounts and frequency (a step off the gas for QE from recent months).

- Crude oil prices were higher as speculation around China and its Covid-19 policies mount.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Nov Producer Confidence: 3.0 v 2.5 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Oct M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 9.8% v 8.8%e; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.7%e.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: -0.8% v +1.2% prior; Y/Y: 10.4% v 11.0% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Q3 GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.9%e.

- (SE) Sweden Oct Trade Balance (SEK): -9.5B v -1.4B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Oct Retail Sales M/M: -1.3% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: -7.7% v -5.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Oct Trade Balance: -$7.9B v -$8.0Be.

- (TR) Turkey Nov Economic Confidence: 96.9 v 97.1 v prior.

- (ES) Spain Nov Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.1% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.8% v 7.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.2% prior.

- (ES) Spain Nov Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.5% v +0.1%e; Y/Y: 6.6% v 7.2%e.

- (CH) Swiss Q3 GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 1.0%e.

- (SE) Sweden Nov Consumer Confidence: 55.8 v 50.2 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 104.2 v 104.8 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 84.5 v 84.8 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Q3 Preliminary (2nd reading) GDP Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.1% advance.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI Hesse M/M: -0.4% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.9% prior.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI Bavaria M/M: -0.3% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 10.9% v 11.0% prior.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI Brandenburg M/M: -0.5% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 10.5% v 10.8% prior.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: -0.2% v +0.8% prior; Y/Y: 9.6% v 9.8% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Nov CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.4% prior.

- (IT) Italy Sept Industrial Sales M/M: -1.2% v +3.4% prior; Y/Y: 18.0% v 22.9% prior.

- (UK) Oct Net Consumer Credit: £0.8B v £0.9Be; Net Lending: £4.0B v £5.0Be.

- (UK) Oct Mortgage Approvals: 59.0K v 60.0Ke.

- (UK) Oct M4 Money Supply M/M: 0.0% v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.4% prior; M4 (ex IOFCs) 3-Month Annualized: 9.2% v 14.6% prior.

- (PT) Portugal Nov Consumer Confidence: -37.7 v -35.2 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: 1.2 v 1.3 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q3 Unemployment Rate: 32.9% v 33.5%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Nov Economic Confidence: 93.7 v 93.2e; Industrial Confidence: -2.0 v -0.5e; Services Confidence: 2.3 v 2.0e; Consumer Confidence (final): -23.9 v -23.9 advance.

- (DE) Germany Nov CPI Saxony M/M: -0.3% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 10.1% prior.

- (IT) Italy Oct PPI M/M: -4.3% v +3.5% prior; Y/Y: 33.7% v 53.0% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.99 vs. IDR5.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €1.48B vs. €1.0-1.5B indicated range in 0% July 2031 DSL bonds; Avg Yield: 2.075% v 0.14% prior.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK4.34B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 4.40% May 2033 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.96% v 4.24% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.47x v 1.30x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.25B vs. €0.75-1.25B indicated range in Oct 2030 floating rate bonds (CCTeu) Real Yield: 3.21% v 1.04% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.82x v 1.71x prior.

Looking ahead

- (BR) Brazil Oct Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): No est v 11.0B prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Nov CPI M/M: No est v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 12.3% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: -0.4%e v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 6.1%e v 6.5% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (CL) Chile Oct Unemployment Rate: 8.1%e v 8.0% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Unemployment Rate NSA (unadj): 3.2%e v 3.3% prior.

- 07:35 (UK) BOE’s Mann.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Nov Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.2%e v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 10.4%e v 10.4% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Nov Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 11.2%e v 11.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Sept GDP M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 4.0% prior; Quarterly GDP Annualized: 1.5%e v 3.3% prior.

- 08:30 (BR) Brazil Oct Total Formal Job Creation: +210.0Ke v +278.1K prior.

- 08:30 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany).

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (US) Sept FHFA House Price Index M/M: -1.2%e v -0.7% prior; Q/Q: No est v 4.0% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Sept S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-City) M/M: -1.20%e v -1.32% prior; Y/Y: 10.45%e v 13.08% prior; House Price Index (overall) Y/Y: No est v 12.99% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (US) Nov Consumer Confidence: 99.9e v 102.5 prior.

- 10:00 (CH) SNB's Schlegel on Financial Stability.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Oct Building Permits M/M: No est v +3.8% prior.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Oct Industrial Production M/M: -1.0%e v -1.8% prior; Y/Y: 0.1%e v 0.8% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Oct Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -1.8%e v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.1%e v 9.6% prior.

- 19:00 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Business Confidence: No est v -42.7 prior; Activity Outlook: No est v -2.5 prior.

- 19:00 (AU) RBA's Kearns.

- 19:01 (UK) Nov Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 15 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Nov BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 6.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Oct CPI Y/Y: 7.5%e v 7.3% prior; Core CPI Y/Y: No est v 6.8% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Oct Building Approvals M/M: -2.0%e v -5.8% prior; Private Sector Houses Approvals M/M: No est v -7.8% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Oct Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 9.4%e v 9.4% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q3 Construction Work Done Q/Q: +1.2%e v -3.8% prior.

- 20:30 (CN) China Nov Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 49.0e v 49.2 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: 48.0e v 48.7 v prior; Composite PMI: No est v 49.0 prior.

- 21:00 (SG) Singapore Oct M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 4.0% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v -3.6% prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Oct ISIC Manufacturing Production Index Y/Y: 1.8%e v 3.4% prior; Capacity Utilization: No est v 63.2% prior.