Notes/Observations

- UK Dec GDP contracts due to Omicrom.

- Hotter Jan CPI readings from Switzerland, Hungary, Taiwan in session; final German reading in-line.

- Focus remains on major central banks and their inflation conundrum; Fed expected to step hard on the monetary brakes in coming quarters.

Asia

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterated that the Board was prepared to be patient; Moving too early could put employment goal at risk.

- New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey at a three-decade high ((2-year outlook): 3.3% v 3.0% prior).

- BOK Gov Lee stressed that the central bank and Govt were seeking to rein in inflation expectations and core CPI.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that raising rates at this time would not solve any of our current problems. Reiterated view that US and UK inflation situation could not be compared to the EU ; ECB would act if needed, but all moves would be gradual. Reiterated that ending asset purchases was a precondition to raising rates later. Reiterated if ECB acted too fast now, the recovery could be weakened. Confident inflation would fall back during the course of the year, though would stay high in the coming months.

- UK expected to make new offer on Northern Ireland during talks with the EU. UK Brexit negotiator Truss to offer a new proposal to EU’s Sefcovic on the concept of red and green channels.

Americas

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that the economy likely to return to past pre coronavirus trend this quarter; Had to be convinced of a 'screaming need' if 50bps increase needed now.

- Fed's Bullard (2022 voter, hawk) favored 50bps rate increase in March but defered to Powell on that; Should be open to inter-meeting increase; Favored 100bps increases by July 1st.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.19% at 466.72, FTSE -0.90% at 7,603.40, DAX -1.14% at 15,314.00, CAC-40 -1.49% at 6,995.51, IBEX-35 -1.24% at 8,775.93, FTSE MIB -1.56% at 26,762.00, SMI -0.96% at 12,195.47, S&P 500 Futures -0.56%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed lower as the session wore on; all sectors start the day in the red; better performing sectors include materials and telecom; while sectors leading to the downside include technology and financials; Ipsen to sell its Consumer Healthcare business; Italian press reports Delta to express interest in former Alitalia; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Magna, Under Armour, Apollo and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Equities

- Consumer staples: British American Tobacco [BATS.UK] +1% (earnings; buyback), Tate & Lyle [TATE.UK] +7% (trading update).

- Energy: Electricite de France [EDF.FR] -3.5% (cut outlook).

- Healthcare: Orphazyme [ORPHA.DK] +20% (update on NDA), Ipsen [IPN.FR] +4.5% (earnings; unit divestment talks), AlzeCure Pharma [ALZCUR.SE] -23% (rights issue).

- Industrials: Volvo Cars [VOLCARB.SE] -1% (earnings).

Speakers

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Feb Minutes stated that further monetary policy steps to depend on incoming data and Staff Projections. Potential upside risks to inflation include slower appropriation of CZK currency (Crown) due to sharp tightening of monetary policy overseas and escalation of Ukraine tensions.

- Poland PM Morawiecki stated that had yet to decide whether to extend inflation shield beyond July. Hoped that current measures will be enough to reverse rising inflation trend.

- German Association of Chambers of Trade and Industry (DIHK): Raises 2022 consumer prices forecast from 2.5% to 3.5%. It also cut the Cuts 2022 German GDP growth forecast from 3.6% to 3.0%.

- Sec of State Blinken spoke from Melbourne after a Quad meeting and noted it was in our interest to do more together in Indo-Pacific. To strengthen maritime security focus. He also noted was continuing to wind down embassy in Ukraine with a window for invasion that could begin at any time.

- Russia govt spokesperson noted that Thursday's 4-nation talks on Est Ukraine conflict yielded no results.

- Iran President Raisi stated never had hope in Vienna nuclear talks.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut the 2022 global oil demand growth from 3.3M bpd to 3.2M bps (M vs. 99.7M bpd.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Focus remained on major central bank anticipated reaction to continued elevated inflation data.

- FUSD was slightly softer from opening levels as various officials on Thursdays pushed back on expectations of a super-sized Fed rate hike in the aftermath of surging CPI data.

- ECB Lagarde stressed that US and UK inflation situation could not be compared to the EU. Reiterated if ECB acts too fast now, the recovery could be weakened.

- GBP/USD hovered in the mid-1.3550 area after UK Dec GDP reading registered a contraction which could prompt MPC to deliver less tightening than markets currently expect the over coming months.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Dec Current Account Balance: €1.1B v €0.4B prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.9% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.9% prelim; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.1% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jan Wholesale Price Index M/M: 2.3% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 16.2% v 16.1% prior.

- 00 (UK) Dec Monthly GDP M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e.

- (UK) Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.0% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.4%e.

- (UK) Q4 Preliminary Private Consumption Q/Q: 1.2% v 0.8%e; Government Spending Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.6%e; Fixed Capital Formation Q/Q: 2.2% v 1.3%e; Exports Q/Q: 4.9% v 6.3%e; Imports Q/Q: -1.5% v +2.4%e.

- (UK) Dec Industrial Production M/M: 0.3% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.6%e.

- (UK) Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.7%e.

- (UK) Dec Construction Output M/M: +2.0% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.7%e.

- (UK) Dec Index of Services M/M: -0.5% v -0.7%e; 3M/3M: 1.2% v 1.2%e.

- (UK) Dec Visible Trade Balance: -£12.4B v -£12.5Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£2.3B v -£0.4Be; Trade Balance Non EU: -£7.9B v -£7.2B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Current Account Balance: -$3.8B v -$4.2Be.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Industrial Production M/M: 1.6% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 14.4% v 10.9%e.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank Feb TCMB Expected Inflation Survey: Next 12-Month Outlook: 24.8% v 25.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jan CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.5%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.7%e.

- (CH) Swiss Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.2% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.2%e.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 106.6K v 40.4K tons prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 4th (RUB): 14.35T v 14.31T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Trade Balance: $4.9B v $5.7Be; Exports Y/Y: 16.7% v 18.3%e; Imports Y/Y: 24.9% v 25.0%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Jan CPI Y/Y: 2.8% v 2.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.6%e; WPI Y/Y: 10.8% v 12.5% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jan CPI M/M: 1.4% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.4%e (10th month above target range and highest annual pace since Aug 2007).

- (CN) China Q4 Preliminary Current Account: $119.4B v $73.6B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2025, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €B vs. €6.75-7.75B indicated in 3-year, 7-year and 20-year BTP bonds.

- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 0.0% Dec 2024 BTP; Avg Yield: 0.69% v 0.14% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.38x prior (Jan 13th 2022 with yield being highest since July 2020).

- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 0.45% Feb 2029 BTP; Avg Yield: 1.52% v 0.89% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.46x v 1.51x prior (Jan 13th 2022).

- Sold €1.75B vs. €1.25-1.75B indicated range in 1.80% Mar 2041 BTP; Avg Yield: 2.30% v 1.55% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.54x v 1.41x prior.

Looking Ahead

- 05:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Key 1-Week Auction Rate by 100bps to 9.50%.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 4th: No est v $B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (IN) India Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: 1.6%e v 1.4% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Industrial Production M/M: +0.9%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.0%e v 1.6% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.8% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 0.9%e v 0.4% prior.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec Trade Balance: $23.0Be v $21.1B prior; Exports: $53.5Be v $49.0B prior; Imports: $30.5Be v $27.9B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 67.0e v 67.2 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody’s on Germany, Denmark; Fitch on Lithuania, Turkey, Luxembourg; S&P on Switzerland, Hungary).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- (MX) Mexico Jan Total Formal Job Creation: No est v -312.9K prior.