Notes/Observations

- Quiet EU session on the macro news front.

- Various EU inflation data continued its upward trend (Norway, Denmark, Romania, Czech Republic all higher vs. prior months; Final Spain reading unrevised).

- BOE Quarterly Inflation Survey sees 12-month outlook at 4.6% (record high).

- Several European national central banks have updated their economic outlooks (cut growth and raised inflation forecasts).

- Various ECB members stick to Lagarde script on rate path (25bps in July, Sept to depend on data).

- Focus on US CPI data and its implication for the Fed tightening path (**Note: FOMC meets next week).

- Japanese officials up the verbal intervention as key FX official expressed “concern” about the recent rapid decline in yen.

- Asia closed mostly lower, with exemption of Shanghai composite. EU trades -0.8-2% down. EU bond yields lower. Natural gas retraces slightly from its huge moves yesterday. Gold -0.3%, BTC -1.5%, ETH -1.2%, DXY +0.1%, S&P500 futures +0.1%.

-EU indices are following sentiment from the US markets after the ECB spooked markets with their decision yesterday. Commented of a 25bps hike in July, to end app purchases by July, raised inflation forecasts and cut GDP forecasts. Forecasts follow a global trend of turning stagflationary.

Asia

- Japan May PPI Y/Y: 9.1% v 10.0%e.

- China May CPI Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.2%e; PPI Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.4%e.

- Beijing official: Recorded 21 new local COVID cases on June 10th.

Europe

- Some ECB policy makers said to have wanted a 50bps hike in July. Council saw no need for spread-fighting tool at this time.

- UK PM Johnson poised to publish legislation during week of Jun 13th allowing UK govt to act unilaterally in exempting from EU checks food and goods going to Northern Ireland (**Note: EU said to be getting prepared to relaunch legal proceedings in response to UK’s law).

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen reiterated view that did not believe that the US would have a recession; Believed there was a path through to a soft landing Oil prices could go higher.

- BOC Gov Macklem: Asked whether households could handle a larger than 50bps hike, says 'we may need to take a larger step'.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.41% at 428.24, FTSE -1.08% at 7,395.65, DAX -1.70% at 13,956.79, CAC-40 -1.46% at 6,265.91, IBEX-35 -1.65% at 8,567.50, FTSE MIB -2.61% at 23,156.00, SMI -1.42% at 11,161.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.04%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell further as the session wore on; all sectors trading in the red; less negative stocks include consumer discretionary and materials; leading sectors the downside include real estate and financials; focus on upcoming CPI figures from the US; no major earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] +6% (GrubHub attracts interest).

- Energy: Genel Energy [GENL.UK] -1.5% (CEO steps down).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -4% (State Street comments on potential deal).

- Healthcare: GlaxoSmithKline [GSK.UK] +1.5% (trial data).

- Industrials: Travis Perkins [TPK.UK] -3.5% (analyst action).

- Real Estate: Retail Estates [RET.BE] -4.5% (placement).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (neutral, France): Reiterates recent Council stance that inflation is too high and broad. Markets should not doubt the will to combat fragmentation.

- ECB’s Nagel (Germany, hawk) noted that Euro-area inflation would not slow down on its own and the ECB must act to bring it down. The latest inflation jump was not fully reflected in the projection update.

- ECB's Holzmann (Austria): Sept rate increase will be at least 25bps but could be 50bps or something in between.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk) stated that loose policy was not largely to blame for inflation but that hesitation risks made it hard to control prices.

- BOE Resolvability Assessment noted that the major banks had overcome Too Big Too Fail (TBTF); none should require a public bailout in the event of a crisis.

- German Bundesbank semi-annual economic outlook raised the inflation forecasts while cutting growth. It raised the 2022 CPI forecast from 3.6% to 7.1%, raised the 2023 CPI from 2.2% to 4.5% and raised the 2024 CPI from 2.2% to 2.6%. Bundesbank cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 1.9% and cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast from 3.2% to 2.4%.

- Hungary PM Orban stated that Inflation would be running at 15-16% without price caps.

- Turkey Treasury pledged no compromise from free market rules or fiscal discipline; country was impacted from global inflation.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) member Wnorowski stated that many factors driving inflation were external.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that needed to pay attention to downside risks to economy.

- Japan Top Currency Official Kanda stated that would watch FX moves with greater urgency and its impact upon economy; to respond appropriately as needed. Was key that forex moved stably in line with fundamentals. Added that current excessive moves were not aligned with fundamentals. Could not reveal what was appropriate to respond but it would be coordinated between govt and BOJ.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Focus on the upcoming US CPI data and its impact on the FOMC rate path.

- EUR/USD hovering around the 1.0620 area. ECB laid out its tightening path on Thursday and dealers appeared to be disappointed that the ECB did not plan a more aggressive rate policy.

- USD/JPY moved away from recent 20-year highs after Japan Top Currency Official Kanda: stepped up the verbal intervention after he expressed “concern” about the recent rapid decline in yen. Pair tested 133.40 before stabilizing.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: +5.3% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 13.7% v 7.6% prior;; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 27.4% v 23.1% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr Industrial Production M/M: +3.4% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 2.2% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr Current Account: -€2.3BNo est v -€1.2B prior.

- (NO) Norway May CPI M/M: +0.2% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.6%e.

- (NO) Norway May CPI Underlying M/M: 0.4% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.1%e.

- (NO) Norway May PPI (including oil) M/M: +1.7% v -7.2 % prior; Y/Y: 64.6% v 66.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark May CPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.1%e.

- (DK) Denmark May CPI EU Harmonized M/M:1.1 % v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.2% v 7.4% prior.

- (RO) Romania May CPI M/M: 1.2% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 14.5% v 14.4%e.

- (ES) Spain May Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.7% prelim.

- (ES) Spain May Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.5% prelim.

- (ES) Spain May CPI Core M/M: 0.7% v 1.8% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.9% prelim.

- (AT) Austria Apr Industrial Production M/M: +1.6% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 9.1% v 3.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech May CPI M/M: 1.8% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 16.0% v 15.5%e.

- (CZ) Czech Apr Export Price Index Y/Y: 12.6% v 13.2% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 18.4% v 19.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Apr Unemployment Rate: 11.3% v 11.5% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 51.5K v 43.4K tons prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Industrial Production M/M: +1.6% v -1.1%e; Y/Y: 4.2% v 0.1%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -2.8% v 4.0% prior.

- (CN) China May Aggregate Financing (CNY): 2.790T v 2.030Te.

- (CN) China May New Yuan loans (CNY): 1.890T v 1.223Te.

- (CN) China May M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 11.1% v 10.4%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 5.1% prior; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 9.9% prior.

- (UK) BoE/Ipsosr Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey: Next 12 Months: 4.6% v 4.3% prior (record high).

- (IT) Bank of Italy releases Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: May Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €37.5B v €41.7B prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jun 3rd (RUB): 14.16T v 14.15T prior.

- (GR) Greece Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: -4.5% v +8.1% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2023, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany Mar Current Account: No est v €18.8B prior.

- (MX) Mexico May Nominal Wages: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L2029, 2033 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut the Key One-Week Auction rate by 100 bps to 10.00%.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Industrial Production M/M: -0.1%e v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.6%e v 2.6% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.6% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/eJun 3rd: No est v $601.4B prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 1.9% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank May Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Retail Sales M/M: 0.3%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.5%e v 4.0% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Broad Retail Sales M/M: 0.8%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 4.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) May CPI M/M: 0.7%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 8.2%e v 8.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.9%e v 6.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May CPI Index NSA: 291.694e v 289.100 prior; CPI Core Index SA: 291.945e v 290.455 prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -2.6% prior (revised from -2.6%); Avg Weekly Earning Y/Y: No est v -3.4% prior (revised from -3.4%).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Net Change in Employment: +27.5Ke v +15.3K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.2%e v 5.2% prior; Full Time Employment Change: +22.6Ke v -31.6K prior; Part Time Employment Change: +9.9Ke v +47.1K prior; Participation Rate: 65.3%e v 65.3% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: 3.8%e v 3.4% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q1 Capacity Utilization Rate: 83.1%e v 82.9% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economists Survey.

- 09:45 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 10:00 (US) June Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 58.2e v 58.4 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 14:00 (US) May Monthly Budget Statement: -$136.5Be v $308.2B prior.