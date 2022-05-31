Notes/Observations

- Focus remains on inflation and central bank speak.

- Bond yields turn higher again and as rising oil prices dampen risk appetite.

- EU May CPI hits a fresh record high since the Euro launch.

- EU's decision to place a partial embargo on oil imports from Russia would also increase concerns about risks to Euro Zone growth.

- Various EU GDP data mixed. Any ECB interest rate rises likely to be challenged by the uncertainty around the medium-term growth outlook and decent amount of global tightening already being delivered by early 2023 (Beats: Italy, Swiss, Czech, Turkey, Misses: France).

- President Biden to meet with Fed Chair Powell and Tsy Sec Yellen to discuss the state of the American and global economy.

- Rolling on from a mixed Asia session, Europe is lower, except for FTSE, between -0-0.5% and US futures 0-0.5% higher. Elsewhere, Gold -0.05%, DXY -0.03%, BTC +3.25%. European bond yields mildly higher.

-European indices trade predominantly off the back of an abundance of economic data releases this morning. CPI remains to read high across the continent as first signs of GDP contraction observed in France and Denmarks QoQ readings. Previous fears of stagflation and recession coming to bear fruit.

-Traders are digesting the EU's 6th sanction package which has been agreed 'in principle 'to ban 90% of Russia oil imports by end of 2022. Many EU officials and member leaders have spoken this morning about the potential of natural gas being target for a 7th package but mentioning it will be very tough to pass.

- China continues to open up with tomorrow being a big day for easing covid restrictions. China begins the domestic support by issuing halved purchase tax on small vehicles (under 2.0L).

Asia

- South Korea Apr Industrial Production M/M: -3.3% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.0%e.

- Japan Apr Jobless Rate: 2.5% v 2.6%e (lowest since Nar 2020).

- Japan Apr Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -1.3% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: —4.8% v 3.4%e.

- Japan Apr Retail Sales M/M: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.6%e.

- China May Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official) registered its 3rd straight month of contraction (49.6 v 49.0e).

- China Cabinet issued various policies to stabilize the economy; to continue pushing actual loan rates to decline.

- RBNZ Deputy Gov Hawkesby reiterated stance of need to continue removing stimulus and tighten conditions past neutral rate of 2.0%.

Ukraine conflict

- EU leaders agreed in principle on oil sanctions against Russia; To ban 90% of Russia oil imports by the end of 2022. Confirmed Hungary to be granted exemption for oil through Druzhba*** pipeline. Confirmed the sanctions package includes cutting Sberbank off from SWIFT.

- President Biden stated that the US would not send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach into Russia.

- Biden Administration said not to consider provide Ukraine weapons with long-range strike capabilities outside the battlefield use, but providing MLRS system for short-range munitions still under consideration.

Europe

- EU Leaders agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil, opening the way for a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Sanction would ban the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia delivered by sea but included a temporary exemption for pipeline crude to satisfy Hungary.

Americas

- President Biden laid out plans for fighting inflation. He would not meddle with the Fed, but would tackle high prices while guiding the economy’s transition to stable and steady growth.

- Fed's Waller (hawk, voter): Fed should raise interest rates by 50bps each time at more than its next two meetings; Inflation remained alarmingly high.

Energy

- United Nations atomic agency (IAEA): Iran has not offered credible answers to its probe into nuclear material found in the country and reported that Iran has roughly enough material for a nuclear bomb.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.3% at 445, FTSE +0.4% at 7629, DAX -0.4% at 14511 , CAC-40 -0.6% at 6522 , IBEX-35 -0.3% at 8906 , FTSE MIB -0.3% at , SMI -0.6% at 11664 , S&P 500 Futures +0.1%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: SAS [SAS.SE] -8% (earnings; restructuring).

- Healthcare: GlaxoSmithKline [GSK.UK] +1% (acquisition).

- Materials: Koninklijke DSM [DSMN.NL] +8% (merger), Lanxess [LXS.DE] +14% (JV; acquisition).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) stated that price data showed the need for policy normalization but added the process to be gradual and resolute.

- ECB's Visco (Italy) stated that rate hike pace must be gradual in order to reduce stress; significant risk of less favorable growth. Negative rate policy could now be left behind. Wage growth has been moderate so far. Needed to avoid unwarranted market fragmentation.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: The deal on the Russian oil embargo was a reasonable solution.

- Netherlands PM Rutte stated that any EU's 7th sanction package against Russia would be even more difficult.

- Latvia PM Karins commented at the EU Leader Summit that it should not stop at 6th Russia sanctions package; EU partial embargo on Russian oil was a 'big step'.

- Estonia PM Kallas stated that he did not believe Russian gas would be in the next package.

- Austria Chancellor Nehammer stated that gas cannot be a part of next sanctions package.

- Swiss govt economist: Inflation forecast could be raised. Saw 2022 GDP growth but could be weaker compared to prior forecasts.

- Czech Central Bank member Mora stated that was likely to raise rates at the Jun meeting.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo saw 2023 GDP growth between 4.7-5.5% and inflation between 2.0-4.0% range.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD steadied in the session aided by higher US bond yields.

- EUR/USD was steady around 1.0740 area despite continued higher inflation reading in the region. Dealers noted that EU's decision to place a partial embargo on oil imports from Russia would also increase concerns about risks to Euro Zone growth.

- GBP/USD - slightly higher after UK eco data but down overall at 1.2620.

- AUD/USD - flat around 0.720.

- NZD/USD - lower after overnight loan data, at 0.653.

- USD/CAD - climbs slightly to 1.267.

- USD/CHF - notable higher at 0.961.

- USD/JPY - continues to fight in range after pullback from 130-131, trades at 127.9-128.3.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 8.5% v 9.8% prior.

- (FI) Finland Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.4% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr House Price Index M/M: 0.8% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.7% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr Trade Balance (CHF): 4.1B v 3.0B prior; Real Exports M/M: -0.1% v -8.0% prior; Real Imports M/M: -3.8% v +1.4% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 7.3% v 11.9% prior.

- (FI) Finland Mar Final Trade Balance: -€1.4B v -€1.2B prelim.

- (NO) Norway Apr Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.0% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.1% v +3.0% prior; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.8% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Apr Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 2.1% prior; Gross Unemployment Rate: 2.4% v 2.5% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 7.5% v 8.4% prior; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.7%e.

- (CH) Swiss Apr Real Retail Sales M/M: -6.0% v -6.6% prior.

- (FR) France Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.2% v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: 4.5% v 5.3% prelim.

- (FR) France May Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.2%e.

- (FR) France May Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.8%e.

- (FR) France Apr PPI M/M: 0.0% v +4.5% prior; Y/Y: 27.8% v 26.8% prior.

- (FR) France Apr Consumer Spending M/M: -0.4% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.6%e.

- (CH) Swiss Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.3%e.

- (AT) Austria May Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.1% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 7.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q1 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.7% advance; Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.6% advance.

- (TR) Turkey Q1 GDP Q/Q: 1.2% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.2%e.

- (TR) Turkey Apr Trade Balance: -$6.1B v -$6.1Be.

- (HU) Hungary Apr PPI M/M: 2.9% v 4.8% prior; Y/Y: 28.8% v 25.9% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Apr Current Account Balance: -$3.4B v -$1.8Be; Overall Balance of Payments (BOP): -$5.5B v +$0.9B prior; Trade Account Balance: $1.1B v $5.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: 6.6% v 18.9% prior; Imports Y/Y: 19.1% v 16.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany May Net Unemployment Change: -4.0K v -15.0Ke; Unemployment Claims Rate: 5.0% v 5.0%e.

- (IT) Italy Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: +0.1% -0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Mar Current Account Balance: €1.2B v €0.2B prior.

- (DE) Germany May CPI Brandenburg M/M: 1.5% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%v 7.4% prior.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) June Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 1.5B v 2.0B prior.

- (PL) Poland Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 2.5% v 2.4% prelim; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.5% prelim.

- (PL) Poland May Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.7% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 13.9% v 13.6%e.

- (CZ) Czech Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.9% prior.

- (UK) Apr Net Consumer Credit: £1.4B v £1.2Be; Net Lending: £4.1B v £5.7Be.

- (UK) Apr Mortgage Approvals: 66.0K v 70.5Ke.

- (UK) Apr M4 Money Supply M/M: 0.0% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.9% v 5.4% prior; M4 (ex IOFCs) 3-Month Annualized: 5.0% v 6.3% prior.

- (PT) Portugal May Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.0% v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 7.2% prior.

- (PT) Portugal May Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.4% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr Budget Balance (HKD) -46.8B v -42.9B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May CPI Estimate Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.8%e CPI Core Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.6%e; CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.6%e.

- (IT) Italy May Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.3%e.

- (IT) Italy May Preliminary EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 6.7%e.

- (BE) Belgium Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.6% prelim.

- (GR) Greece Mar Retail Sales Value YoY: 12.3% v 10.8% prior; Retail Sales Volume YoY: 20.2% v 16.8% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Q1 GDP Q/Q: 1.1% v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.6% v 4.4% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Apr Final Trade Balance (ISK): -16.9B v -13.8B prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR8.0T vs. IDR9.0T indicted in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.5B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP Bonds.

- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 1.10% Apr 2027 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 2.16% v 1.91% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.57x v 1.49x prior.

- Sold €2.5B vs. €2.0-2.5B indicated range in 2.50% Dec 2032 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.10% v 2.78% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.59x v 1.34x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in Oct 2030 Floating Rate Note (CCTeu); Avg Yield: 0.87% v 0.08%prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.84x v 1.76x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.755% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 7.05x prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Q1 Unemployment Rate: 35.4%e v 35.35 prior.

- 05:30 (SL) Sri Lanka May CPI Y/Y: 35.0%e v 29.8% prior.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 0% Apr 2027 BOBL.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2037 and 2044 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO) (prior €661.0M with 13 bids recd).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 2.6%e v 2.6% prelim; Y/Y: 11.9%e v 11.9% prelim.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Apr Chain Store Sales M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden Central bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves.

- 06:30 (IN) India Mar Fiscal Deficit (INR): No est v 3.787T prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Unemployment Rate NSA (unadj): 3.4%e v 3.0% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Gold Production: No est v 7.0K kilograms prior; Silver Production: No est v 343.3K kilograms prior; Copper Production: No est v 40.1K tons prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Apr Eight Infrastructure (key) Industries: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 50bps to 5.90%.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Trade Balance (ZAR): 20.2Be v 45.9B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr National Unemployment Rate: 10.9%e v 11.1% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Q1 GDP Y/Y: 3.9%e v 5.4% prior; GVA Y/Y: 3.5%e v 4.7% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India 2022 GDP Annual Estimate (current fiscal year) Y/Y: 8.7%e v 8.9% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (CH) SNB’s Zurburegg.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar GDP M/M: 0.5%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 4.5% prior; Quarterly GDP Annualized: 5.2%e v 6.7% prior.

- 08:30 (BR) Brazil Apr Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): -22.8Be v -26.5B prior; Primary Budget Balance: 31.7Be v 4.3B prior; Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 58.0%e v 58.2% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Mar FHFA House Price Index M/M: 2.0%e 2.1% prior; Q/Q: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Mar S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-City) M/M: 1.90%e v 2.39% prior; Y/Y: 19.80%e v 20.20% prior; House Price Index (overall) Y/Y: No est v 19.8% prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Apr Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 1.9%e v 3.3% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior; Copper Production: No est v 462.4K prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 16.8%e v 11.2% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v 8.1% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Gov Matolcsy post rate decision statement.

- 09:45 (US) May Chicago Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI): 55.1e v 56.4 prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Consumer Confidence: 103.8e v 107.3 prior.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 4.9T prior.

- 10:30 (US) May Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: 1.5e v 1.1 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr National Unemployment Rate: No est v 12.1% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: 12.4%e v 12.6% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Exports: $5.2Be v $5.0B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (NZ) New Zealand May Corelogic House Prices: No est v 18.8% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia May Final PMI Manufacturing: No est v 55.3 prelim.

- 19:01 (UK) May BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q1 Capital Spending (capex) Y/Y: 3.6%e v 4.3% prior; Capital Spending Ex-Software: 5.5%eNo est v 5.5% prior.

- 20:00 (AU) Australia May Corelogic House Price Index M/M: No est v 0.3% prior.

- 20:00 (KR) South Korea May Trade Balance: -$2.5Be v -$2.7B prior; Exports Y/Y: 18.4%e v 12.9% prior (revised from 12.6%); Imports Y/Y: 31.4%e v 18.6% prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 59.1 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan May Final PMI Manufacturing: No est v 53.2 prelim.

- 20:30 (KR) South Korea May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.1 prior.

- 20:30 (PH) Philippines May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 54.3 prior.

- 20:30 (TW) Taiwan May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.7 prior.

- 20:30 (TH) Thailand May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.9 prior.

- 20:30 (MY) Malaysia May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.6 prior.

- 20:30 (VN) Vietnam May PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.7 prior.

- 20:30 (NZ) RBNZ Hawkesby.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.6%e v 3.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.9%e v 4.2% prior.

- 21:45 (CN) China May Caixin PMI Manufacturing: 48.8e v 46.0 prior.