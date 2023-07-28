Share:

EU mid-market update: EU inflation and GDP data in session provides reasons for ECB to pause; BOJ Gov notes today's action is not a step toward.

Notes/observations

- BOJ kept main policy unchanged but tweaked small print to let yields exceed 0.5% cap with upper band now set at 1.0%

- ECB speakers reinforce that there is no chance of a cut in Sept, only options of skip or hike. Simkus said a cut was even unlikely in H1 2024

- For economic data, European Q2 GDP seen as upbeat with prelims in line or better than expected, notably in France. German Q2 GDP revised Q1 reading higher but still remains in a technical recession.

- Spain prelim CPI hotter than expected, notably in core which came in 6.2% YoY v 5.6%e. Elsewhere in France and Germany, headline CPI figures moderated.

- EU Earnings Recap Q2/H1: BBVA has notable net profit beat; Engie strong performance due to development of renewable activities; Engie affirmed FY23 guidance; AstraZeneca core EPS smashes consensus, saw biggest growth in US and emerging markets; IAG forward bookings show no sign of weakness, with Q3 80% booked, Q4 30% booked; Air France/KLM sees jet delays and tight supply impacting capacity; Natwest announces £500M share buyback, trims FY23 guidance; Caixabank plans €500M; Eni beats, affirms FY23 production and lowers capex guidance

- Upcoming US premarket earnings: BAH, BEN, CHTR, CL, NWL, PG, TRP, XOM

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +1.3%. EU indices are mixed. US futures are +0.1-0.6%. Gold +0.2%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.2%, TTF -5.9%; Crypto: BTC -1.1%, ETH -0.7%

Asia

- (JP) BOJ left Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and Yield Target (YCC) unchanged (as expected). To allow for “gradual” yield adjustment of 10-year JGBs at 1.0% fixed rate compared to the prior 0.50% limit (**Note: Move YCC parameters to be "references" rather than "rigid limits"

- Reports did circulate that BOJ would discuss tweaking its YCC policy to let long-term rates rise beyond its 0.5% cap by a certain degree

- Japan July Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.2% v 2.9%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.9%e

- Australia Q2 PPI Q/Q: 0.5% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.9% v 5.2% prior

- Australia Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v 0.0%e

- South Korea Jun Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: -5.6% v -5.5%e

- China govt said to consider selling special bonds in order to swap 'hidden' local debt

Europe

- Italy PM Meloni; Decision on China's Belt and Road initiative by December (**Note: reports have recently circulated that Italy was preparing to exit China's 'Belt and Road' initiative amid souring relations between China and Europe)

- Italy govt said to be planning to use EU money to fund an investment program worth around €19B to strengthen power and gas grids and make its economy greener

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.28% at 470.40, FTSE +0.28% at 7,713.94, DAX -0.26% at 16,363.65, CAC-40 -0.46% at 7,430.67, IBEX-35 +0.46% at 9,739.57, FTSE MIB -0.25% at 29,523.00, SMI -0.30% at 11,337.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.30%]

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened with a bias to the downside and stayed under pressure in early trading; better performing sectors include financials and telecom; sectors weighing on indices include real estate and technology; narrative of potentially higher interest rates seen supporting the banking subsector while weighing on real estate; software subsectors weighed down by Atos’ disappointing earnings; AstraZeneca unit enters partnership with Pfizer on rare disease therapies; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include AON, Leonardo, ExxonMobil and Eni.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Hermes [RMS.FR] +2.5% (earnings), International Consolidated Airlines [IAG.UK] +2.5% (earnings), Air France/KLM [AF.FR] -5.0% (H1 results)

- Energy: OMV [OMV.AT] -2.5% (Q2 results; gas discovery; BP contract)

- Financials: BBVA [BBVA.ES] +3.5% (earnings), Standard Chartered [STAN.UK] +6.0% (earnings), Natwest [NWG.UK] +0.5% (Q2 results)

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] -3.0% (earnings), AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] +4.0% (Q2 results; deal with Pfizer)

- Industrials: BASF [BAS.DE] -0.5% (final H1 results), Vinci [DG.FR] -0.5% (earnings)

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] -3.0% (secondary placement), Atos [ATO.FR] -19.0% (earnings)

- Telecom: Bouygues [EN.FR] +1.0% (H1 results)

Speakers

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece): If Council hike rates in Sept then likely to the last one

- ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk) noted that rate hikes to date were clearly having an effect; future ECB decisions were no longer obvious. Food price increases likely to ease in H2 2023

- ECB's Vasle (Slovenia): Latest data shows region's economy is cooling off. Core inflation remain higher and persistent

- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania, hawk) noted that Council could see a situation of a skip in upcoming decisions (Sept pause and then Oct hike); believed policy is close to a peak or at the peak. Choice for Sept was between 25bps and unchanged rates

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia) stated that should take firm step further on way to top; Reiterated ECB council stance that potential Sept pause would not mean end of tightening cycle

- Euro Zone ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) cut the 2023 HICP (EU Harmonized CPI) from 5.6% to 5.5% while raising the 2024 HICP from 2.6% to 2.7%. Survey maintained the 2023 GDP growth forecast at 0.6% while cutting the 2024 GDP growth forecast from 1.2% to 1.1%

- BOJ Gov Ueda post rate decision press conference stressed that needed to continue monetary easing under yield control; stable inflation with wage growth was not yet in sight. Appropriate to enhance the sustainability of easing. Uncertainty was high for both the economy and prices. Stressed that today’s decision on Yield Control was not a step towards normalization. Long way to go before interest rates were raised.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Specific monetary policy up to BOJ to decide

Currencies/fixed income

- EUR/USD staying below the 1.10 level following a spat of strong US data and dovish ECB spin on the rate path outlook. Various EU GDP data continued to skirt recession readings but overall dealers believe the recent data only masked the growth problem in the region.

- USD/JPY was volatile following the BOJ rate decision as it announced policy was steady but added some flexibility in the YCC operation. Pair holding below the 140 level as the NY morning approached.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Producer Confidence: 0.1 v 1.0 prior

- (FI) Finland Jun House Price Index M/M: +0.3 v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: -7.3 v -7.4% prior

- (FI) Finland Jun Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -3.3% v -1.8% prior

- (FR) France Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.4%e

- (FR) France Jun Consumer Spending M/M: 0.9% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: -2.8% v -3.5% prior

- (DE) Germany July CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 0.2 v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.2% prior

- (SE) Sweden Q2 GDP Indicator Q/Q: -1.5% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -2.4% v -0.1%e

- (SE) Sweden Jun GDP Indicator M/M: -1.4% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: -3.6% v -0.6% prior

- (SE) Sweden Jun Unemployment Rate: 9.2% v 7.9% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.9% v 7.2% prior; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.5% v 7.5% prior

- (SE) Sweden Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.3% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: -4.4% v -4.4%e

- (NO) Norway Jun Retail Sales M/M: 0.3% v 1.2% prior

- (DK) Denmark Jun Retail Sales M/M: +1.3% v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: +2.0% v -0.7% prior

- (HU) Hungary Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.8% prior

- (FR) France July Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.3%e

- (FR) France July Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.1%e

- (FR) France Jun PPI M/M: -1.1% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.0% v 5.8% prior

- (ES) Spain Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e

- (ES) Spain July Preliminary CPI M/M: +0.1% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.6%e

- (ES) Spain July Preliminary CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: -0.1% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.6%e

- (CH) Swiss July KOF Leading Indicator: 92.2 v 90.0e

- (AT) Austria Q2 GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -0.3% v +1.8% prior

- (AT) Austria Jun PPI M/M: -0.8% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.8% v 2.9% prior

- (TR) Turkey July Economic Confidence: 99.3 v 101.1 prior

- (TR) Turkey Jun Trade Balance: -$5.2B v -$5.4Be

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 61.3K v 77.9K tons prior

- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Advance GDP Y/Y: +1.5% v -2.9% prior

- *(DE) Germany Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.3%e

- (DE) Germany July CPI Hesse M/M: 0.3% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.1% prior

- (DE) Germany July CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.4% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.2% prior

- (DE) Germany July CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.7% prior

- (DE) Germany July CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: 0.2% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.9% prior

- (IT) Italy Jun PPI M/M: -0.4% v -3.1% prior; Y/Y: -8.2% v -6.8% prior

- (NO) Norway July Unemployment Rate: 1.8% v 1.7% prior

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 21st (RUB): 18.44T v 18.36T prior

- (EU) Euro Zone July Economic Confidence: 94.5 v 95.0e; Industrial Confidence: -9.4 v -7.2 prior; Services Confidence: 5.7v 5.7 prior; Consumer Confidence (final): -15.1 v -15.1 advance

- (DE) Germany July CPI Saxony M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.8% prior

- (BE) Belgium Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 0.9% v 1.3% prior

- (IT) Italy May Industrial Sales M/M: -0.5% v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: +1.5% v -1.9% prior

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2053 bonds

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK320M in 3-month and 6-month bills

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium July CPI M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.2% prior

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2046 Bonds

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Retail Sales M/M: No est v 3.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.1% prior

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q2 Preliminary GDP Y/Y: No est v 2.2% prior

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively)

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil July FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: No est v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -6.9% prior- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2042 RIKB Bonds

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jun Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): -84.1Be v -119.2B prior; Primary Budget Balance: -44.7Be v -50.2B prior

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 21st: No est v $609.0B prior

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed)

- 08:00 (DE) Germany July Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.2%e v 6.4% prior

- 08:00 (DE) Germany July Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.6%e v 6.8% prior

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Jun Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): +18.5Be v -16.1B prior

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jun National Unemployment Rate: 8.2%e v 8.3% prior

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index

- 08:30 (US) Q2 Employment Cost Index (ECI): 1.1%e v 1.2% prior

- 08:30 (US) Jun Personal Income: 0.5%e v 0.4% prior; Personal Spending: 0.4%e v 0.1% prior; Personal Spending (PCE): No est v 0.0% prior

- 08:30 (US) Jun PCE Deflator M/M: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.8% prior

- 08:30 (US) Jun PCE Core M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.6% prior

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May GDP M/M: 0.3%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.9%e v 1.7% prior

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.5% prior

- 10:00 (US) July Final University of Michigan Confidence: 72.6e v 72.6 prelim

- 11:00 (US) July Kansas City Fed Services Activity: No est v 14 prior

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Latvia and Estonia sovereign rating; Moody’s on

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count

- 18:00 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) Interest Rate Decision