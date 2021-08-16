The EU Commission has officially presented a proposal for an EU Green Bond Standard (EU GBS), which has been years in the making. There are four key requirements under the proposed framework: (1) funds should be allocated fully to projects aligned with the EU taxonomy (see box on page 2), (2) there must be full transparency on allocation of proceeds, (3) external review and (4) external reviewers must be registered and supervised by the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA). The EU GBS framework consists of four components: (1) EU taxonomy alignment, (2) green bond factsheet, (3) reporting and (4) verification.
The EU GBS goes further than the Green Bond Principles from ICMA in two aspects. It requires full alignment of funded projects with the taxonomy and establishes a regime for the registration and supervision of external reviewers. The EU GBS is set to be an opt-in system. Issuers can choose voluntarily to designate their bonds ‘European green bonds’ (EU GB), which leaves room to follow other ‘green bond’ standards.
We expect investors to prefer EU GB to other standards over time, as it will ensure funds are used according to the taxonomy, which eases investor-reporting requirements. Hence, we expect that EU GBS eventually will become the new standard for green bonds in Europe.
We expect that “old” green bonds can be grandfathered under the EU GBS if all the EU GBS criteria are met. We expect grandfathering of NextGenerationEU bonds.
The proposal is set to undergo a formal EU legislative and review process and the official timeline for its final adoption is unknown. We expect a growing number of issuers to align with the proposed framework already before it is formally in place.
The new EU Green Bond Standard has arrived
EU GBS has been in the making for several years. The idea was to create a new uniform green bond standard that would secure that capital flows are directed towards green investments. On 6 July 2021, the EU Commission adopted the new Sustainable Finance Strategy that put forward a strategy for financing the transition to a sustainable economy. The final proposal for a standard for European green bonds was presented in an annex to this strategy.
Even though there is already a well-functioning green bond market in the EU, EU GBS adds two aspects. It requires full alignment of funded projects with the EU taxonomy and establishes a regime for the registration and supervision of external reviewers. Both initiatives secure a high degree of transparency and credibility (avoidance of greenwashing) for the benefit of the investors and the issuers in the market.
The proposal is set to undergo a formal EU legislative and review process and the official timeline for its final adoption is unknown. We expect the final EU GBS to be very similar to the July proposal.
