Politics

The new trio Presidency of the EU will be assumed by Spain, Belgium and Hungary, respectively. Spain has taken over the Presidency of the Council of the EU for the next six months as of 1 July 2023. Spain holds the presidency of the Council of the EU for the fifth time. The motto: 'Europe, closer' highlights Spain's commitment to advancing in European unity, bringing citizens closer to the decisions present in our day-to-day lives.

Elections in Greece were won again by the conservative New Democracy party of incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. It won 40% of the vote.

In June, the European Commission adopted its negotiating directives for a Critical Minerals Agreement with the United States. The objective is to foster EU-US supply chains in critical raw materials needed in the production of electric vehicle batteries. In 2022 alone, the EU exported €8.3 billion worth of critical raw materials relevant to this industry.

The Commission welcomes the Council’s adoption of an eleventh package of sanctions against Russia. This package will ensure that EU sanctions against Russia are even better enforced and implemented, based on the lessons learned from implementation over the past year.

Economy

In the 1Q of 2023, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, GDP had decreased by 0.2% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.0% in the EU in the first quarter of 2023.

EU annual inflation was 7.1% in May 2023, down from 8.1% in April. A year earlier, the rate was 8.8%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.0%) and Belgium (2.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (21.9%), Poland and Czechia (both 12.5%). Compared with April, annual inflation fell in twenty-six Member States and rose in one.

In the first quarter of 2023 the hourly labour costs rose by 5.3 % in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

The Commission has proposed to mobilise additional EU funding for EU farmers impacted by adverse climaclimatic events, high input costs and diverse market and trade related issues. The new support package will consist of €330 million for 22 Member States.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in May 2023, down from 6.0% in April 2023 and from 6.1% in May 2022.

