Notes/Observations

- German trade surplus dissipating.

- ECB rate hike speculation pared back a bit following Villeroy’s comments; peripheral bond yield spreads had widened markedly since last week’s ECB meeting and appeared to be testing its tolerance for tighter financing conditions.

- Market participation basically sidelined ahead of US inflation data on Thursday.

Asia

- BOJ Member Nakamura stated that expected CPI to continue to pick up, BOJ to continue with easing persistently; Pick up in domestic economy now evident.

Europe

- ECB's Villeroy (France) noted that market reaction to the ECB might have been too strong.

- France Stats Agency (Insee) forecasted inflation rising from 2.9% in Jan to 3.4% in June due to higher oil prices.

Americas

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) reiterated view that favored raising interest rates in March; Did not expect 2% CPI by year end, Inflation could get worse before it got better but expected inflation to get better.

- House passed a stopgap measure to extend federal government funding until March 11th (Note: bill now heads to the Senate which should be signed off quickly).

- Canadian protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, cutting off a crucial artery for the automotive supply chain (Note: Ambassador Bridge has been blocked for 2-3 days. It carries more than 25% of all $600b trade us-ca).

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -2M v -1.6M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.41% at 471.92, FTSE +0.56% at 7,609.28, DAX +1.48% at 15,468.05, CAC-40 +1.41% at 7,127.17, IBEX-35 +1.13% at 8,772.50, FTSE MIB +1.85% at 26,901.00, SMI +1.56% at 12,345.20, S&P 500 Futures +0.61%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced further into the green as the session progressed; sectors among those leading to the upside are technology and industrials; laggard sectors include financials and energy; oil & gas subsector dragged by lower crude prices; Maersk asquires Pilot; John Menzies rejects offer from national Aviatio; Henkel to acquire professional business from Shiseido; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Bunge, CVS, Penske and CME.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Pandora [PNDORA.UK] +7% (earnings; buyback), Evolution [EVO.SE] -9% (earnings), John Menzies [MNZS.UK] +35% (rejects offer).

- Energy: Equinor [EQNR.NO] +5% (earnings).

- Financials: ABN AMRO Bank [ABN.NL] -4% (earnings).

- Healthcare: GlaxoSmithKline [GSK.UK] +1% (earnings).

- Materials: Akzo Nobel [AKZA.NL] +3% (earnings).

- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] +1% (earnings).

- Technology: Adyen [ADYEN.NL] +11% (earnings).

Speakers

- German Bundesbank Gov Nagel stated that he expected domestic 2022 inflation significantly above 4.0%. If inflation picture does not change by March then he will advocate to normalize policy.

- Iceland Central Bank (Sebibanki) Policy Statement noted that the inflation picture had deteriorated markedly since the Nov MPC with the Jan CPI was 5.7%. Underlying inflation had also risen and seen at over 4.0%. To apply tools at its disposal to ensure inflation eased back to target within an acceptable time frame.

- Iceland Central Bank Staff Projections raised 2021 GDP growth from 4.0% to 4.9% while maintaining 2022 GDP growth at over 5.0%.

- Russia Dep Foreign Min Ryabkov stated that Moscow had taken some US security counter-proposal seriously.

- German VDA Car Association forecasted domestic car market to grow 7% to 2.8M vehicles (**Note: level would still be below pre-pandemic level).

- Thailand Central Bank (BoT) Policy Statement reiterated stance to focus on economic recovery. Domestic economy to continue recovery in 2022 as Omicron virus variant was having little impact. Prepared to use policy tools as necessary. Inflation accelerated in early 2022 and to accelerate in H1 due to energy prices. Saw inflation within target in 2022.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno stated that CPI rebasing might result in slightly lower forecast. BSP did not need to move in pace with Fed.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was steady in the session as market participation basically was sidelined ahead of US inflation data on Thursday.

- EUR/USD moved away from recent 3-month highs as various ECB members (Laragde, Villeroy) dialed down expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Some press reports also noted that too aggressive ECB tightening raised the risk of a 'financial accident' and trigger the type of bond market tumult that worsened the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Dec Current Account Balance: €23.9B v €20.0Be; Trade Balance: €7.0B v €11.0Be; Exports M/M: +0.9% v -0.5%e; Imports M/M: +4.7% v -2.1%e.

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BoT) left the Benchmark Interest Rate at 0.50% (as expected).

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Foreign Reserves: $548.9B v $548.4B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Central Bank (Sebibanki) raised the 7-Day Term Deposit Rate by 75bps to 2.75%.

- (IT) Italy Dec Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.6%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 7.7% v 6.5% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan SACCI Business Confidence: 94.1 v 92.5e.

- (IT) Bank of Italy releases Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: Jan Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €38.7B v €45.7B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR260B vs. INR260B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 30-year SPGB bond via syndicate; guidance seen +12bps to SPGB.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK0B (nil) in 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 12-month Bills; Rejected all bids.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2026 and 2032 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rates by 25bps to 2.25%.

- (FR) Bank of France Jan Industrial Sentiment: No est v 108 prior.

- (VN) Vietnam to sell combined VNM6.5T in 7-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year bonds.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.5B in 0% Aug 2050 Bunds.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €1.0-1.25B in 2028 and 2031 OT bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Dec Trade Balance: No est v -€2.1B prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q4 Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell combined CZK12.0B in 2029, 2032 and 2040 bonds.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell 2032 and 2036 OFZ bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Feb 4th: No est v 12.0% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jan CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.0%e v 7.4% prior; CPI Core M/M: 0.6%e v 0.8% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil mid-Jan IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 10.4%e v 10.1% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Retail Sales M/M: -0.5%e v +0.6% prior; Y/Y: -3.1%e v -4.2% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Broad Retail Sales M/M: 0.8%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: -1.8%e v -2.9% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Jan Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:10 (UK) BOE Pill (chief economist).

- 08:30 (UR) Ukraine Jan CPI M/M: 1.1%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 9.8%e v 10.0% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Final Wholesale Inventories M/M: 2.1%e v 2.1% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 1.3% prior.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 10:30 (US) Fed’s Bowman.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec Real Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.1% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec Unemployment Rate: 4.3%e v 4.3% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Nov Real Wages Y/Y: 0.5%e v 0.6%.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan CPI M/M: 1.1%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.9%e v 8.4% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan CPI Core M/M: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 9.2%e v 8.9% prior.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.

- 12:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem.

- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Mester on economic and policy outlook.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Dec Current Account Balance: No est v $7.2B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $6.0B prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Jan PPI M/M: +0.4%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.2%e v 8.5% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Feb Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 4.4% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Jan RICS House Price Balance: 69%e v 69% prior.

- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Dec Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.5% prior.

- 20:15 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist) participates on panel).

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Jan Consumer Confidence: No est v 46.2 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 40.1 prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:30 (IN) India Central Bank (RBI) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Repurchase Rate unchanged at 4.00%; Expected to leave Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.35%; Expected to maintain Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 4.00%.