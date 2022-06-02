Notes/Observations

- Swiss CPI remain above target for the 4th straight month (2.9% v 2.6%e).

- Size of the 1st ECB rate hike seen debated as uncertainty over the economic outlook and its commitment to gradualism.

- UK markets closed for Thurs and Fri for public holiday (Queen’s 70th Jubilee).

- Focus turning to US jobs report on Friday.

Asia

- Australia Apr Trade Balance (A$): 10.5B v 9.0Be v 9.3B prior; Exports M/M: 1% v 1%e; Imports M/M: -1% v +1%e.

- BOJ Board Member Adachi reiterated that BOJ to continue with easing persistently. Only halfway to achieving price target thus premature to shift to a tighter monetary policy now.

- China's State Council ordered state-owned banks to set up $120B line of credit for infrastructure projects..

- Fitch affirmed China sovereign rating at A+; Outlook stable.

Europe

- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist, dove) stated that was robust to make the initial steps of normalization to validate the tightening that has already happened in many financial markets.

- BOE Dep Gov Cunliffe stated that saw evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. Must ensure that the inflation we are seeing in the economy currently does not become the new normal.

- UK PM Johnson said to delay plans for a summer Cabinet reshuffle as he battles growing Tory backbench revolt.

Americas

- Federal Reserve Beige Book noted that all 12 districts reported continued growth since the prior period.; More than half cited some customer pushback on higher prices.

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fed forward guidance was already affecting economy. Fed must follow through to ratify its forward guidance, credibility of Fed's 2% inflation goal is under strain.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Need to get rates up to neutral or about 2.5%. Saw a couple of 50 bps hikes right at this time. Open to putting brakes on economy, if needed, but too early to say if that would be necessary.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that could not find a recession in the data or actions of business execs at this time; Not seeing anything in data that raised concerns about consumer spending.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.2M v +0.6M prior.

- Saudi Arabia said to be aiming to pump more oil if Russia output falls.

- OPEC+ JTC meeting did not discuss exempting Russia from the oil production agreement.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.79% at 3,789.25, FTSE closed, DAX +0.76% at 14,449.33, CAC-40 +1.03% at 6,485.10, IBEX-35 +0.23% at 8,767.01, FTSE MIB +0.31% at 24,360.00, SMI +0.49% at 11,550.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.46%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; among the sectors leading to the upside are consumer discretionary and materials; laggard sectors include energy and technology; UK closed for holiday; oil & gas subsector under pressure after rumors that Saudi Arabia could ramp up production in July; reportedly consortium looking to acquire SAS; Julius Baer divests is Fransad Gestion unit; Ratos sells its stake in Dun & Bradstreet; focus on upcoming OPEC+meeting; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Ciena, Hormel Foods and Lululemmon.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: SAS [SAS.SE] +4% (takeover speculation), Remy Cointreau [RCO.FR] +2.5% (earnings; affirms targets).

- Financials: Ratos [RATOB.SE] -2.5% (sells stake).

- Industrials: Saint-Gobain [SCO.FR] +2% (affirms outlook).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (neutral, France) stated that inflation is too high and too broad. Normalization of ECB policy was required but not considered tightening.

- Israel Central Bank Gov Yaron stated that inflation could decline to 3.0% by Q1 2023 (**Reminder: Apr CPI data registered its 4th month above target (Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.5% prior).

- Russia Finance Ministry stated that its National Settlement Depository would service the country's Eurobonds after Citibank stopped acting as a fiscal, transfer and payment agent.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson reiterated that US removal of tariffs would benefit US consumers.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated that the govt was opposed to US trade blueprint with Taiwan.

- OPEC+ said to be working on gradual and potentially not full compensating for a drop in Russian oil output; No guarantee but 'highly possible' decision at today's June 2nd OPEC+ meeting.

Currencies/Fixed income

- EUR/USD at 1.0690 area. Focus turning to next week’s ECB meeting where it is expected to confirm that interest rate rises to start in July.

- USD/JPY tested 3-week highs above 130 as higher US yields provided some tailwinds for the greenback. More BOJ speak helped to highlight the divergence of central bank policy.

- EU bond yields continued their ascent. Italy 10-year BTP yield tested near 3.25% for 6-year highs. The focus will be on spreads to constitute any risk of financial fragmentation.

Economic data

- (CH) Swiss May CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.6%e (4th month above target); CPI Core Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.6%e.

- (CH) Swiss May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.3% prior.

- (ES) Spain May Net Unemployment Change: -99.5K v -86.3K prior.

- (HU) Hungary Apr Final Trade Balance: -€0.7B v -€0.5B prelim.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank raised One Week Deposit Rate by 30bps to 6.75% (as expected).

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 43.4K v 41.6K prior.

- (TH) Thailand end May Foreign Reserves: $230.3B v $228.6B prior.

- (BR) Brazil May FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.4% v 0.6%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr PPI M/M: 1.2% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 37.2% v 38.2%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.092B vs. €3.5-4.5B indicated range in 2025, 2029 and 2031 bonds.

- Sold €1.286B in 4.65% July 2025 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 1.182% v 1.124% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.53x v 1.48x prior (Oct 19th 2017).

- Sold €1.565B in 0.80% July 2029 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 1.913% v 1.694% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 1.74x prior (May 5th 2022).

- Sold €1.241B in 0.10% Apr 2031 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.149% v 0.598% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.99x v 1.77x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €670M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.65% Nov 2027 Inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: -0.958% v -1.567% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.0x v 2.01x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.499B vs. €9.5-10.5B indicated range in 2032, 2036 and 2052 Bonds.

- Sold €6.114B in 0.00% May 2032 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.72% v 1.51% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.02x v 1.78x prior (May 5th 2022).

- Sold €2.588B in 1.25% May 2036 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.98% v 0.42% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.54x v 2.45x prior (July 1st 2021).

- Sold €1.797B in 0.75% May 2052 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.27% v 0.93% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.07x v 2.25x prior.

Looking ahead

- (RO) Romania May International Reserves: No est v $46.5B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell CZK5.0B in 1-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 5.46% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.60x prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Consumer Confidence: 43.5e v 44.3 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.07 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 83.5K prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -1.1% prior.

- 07:30 (US) May Challenger Job Cuts: No est v -24.2K prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.0% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Q1 GDP Q/Q: 1.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 2.1%e v 1.6% prior; GDP 4 Quarters Accumulated: 4.8%e v 4.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index (UK holiday).

- 08:00 OPEC JMMC technical meeting.

- 08:15 (US) May ADP Employment Change: +300Ke v +247K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Q1 Final Nonfarm Productivity: -7.5%e v -7.5% prelim; Unit labor Costs: 11.6%e v 11.6% prelim.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 210Ke v 210K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.34Me v 1.346M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Building Permits M/M: No est v -9.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:30 OPEC+ Ministerial meeting.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 50.1e v 50.3 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.7 prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e May 27th: No est v $583.4B prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Factory Orders: 0.7%e v 1.8% prior (revised from 2.2%); Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 2.1% prior (revised from 2.55).

- 10:00 (US) Apr Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.4%e v 0.4% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.3%e v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.8% prelim.

- 10:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Ohlsson.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark May Foreign Reserves: No est v 535.1B prior.

- 11:15 (ES) ECB's de Cos (Spain) in Paris.

- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Logan.

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Volumes of all Buildings Q/Q: 0.55e v 8.9% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia May Final PMI Services: No est v 53.0 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 52.5 prelim.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea May CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.1%e v 4.8% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.6% prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Services: No est v 61.7 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 59.6 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan May Final PMI Services: No est v 51.7 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 51.4 prelim.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore May PMI (Whole economy): No est v 56.7 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Apr Hone Loans Value M/M: -0.5%e v +1.6% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.