Notes/Observations
- Swiss CPI remain above target for the 4th straight month (2.9% v 2.6%e).
- Size of the 1st ECB rate hike seen debated as uncertainty over the economic outlook and its commitment to gradualism.
- UK markets closed for Thurs and Fri for public holiday (Queen’s 70th Jubilee).
- Focus turning to US jobs report on Friday.
Asia
- Australia Apr Trade Balance (A$): 10.5B v 9.0Be v 9.3B prior; Exports M/M: 1% v 1%e; Imports M/M: -1% v +1%e.
- BOJ Board Member Adachi reiterated that BOJ to continue with easing persistently. Only halfway to achieving price target thus premature to shift to a tighter monetary policy now.
- China's State Council ordered state-owned banks to set up $120B line of credit for infrastructure projects..
- Fitch affirmed China sovereign rating at A+; Outlook stable.
Europe
- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist, dove) stated that was robust to make the initial steps of normalization to validate the tightening that has already happened in many financial markets.
- BOE Dep Gov Cunliffe stated that saw evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. Must ensure that the inflation we are seeing in the economy currently does not become the new normal.
- UK PM Johnson said to delay plans for a summer Cabinet reshuffle as he battles growing Tory backbench revolt.
Americas
- Federal Reserve Beige Book noted that all 12 districts reported continued growth since the prior period.; More than half cited some customer pushback on higher prices.
- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fed forward guidance was already affecting economy. Fed must follow through to ratify its forward guidance, credibility of Fed's 2% inflation goal is under strain.
- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Need to get rates up to neutral or about 2.5%. Saw a couple of 50 bps hikes right at this time. Open to putting brakes on economy, if needed, but too early to say if that would be necessary.
- Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that could not find a recession in the data or actions of business execs at this time; Not seeing anything in data that raised concerns about consumer spending.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.2M v +0.6M prior.
- Saudi Arabia said to be aiming to pump more oil if Russia output falls.
- OPEC+ JTC meeting did not discuss exempting Russia from the oil production agreement.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.79% at 3,789.25, FTSE closed, DAX +0.76% at 14,449.33, CAC-40 +1.03% at 6,485.10, IBEX-35 +0.23% at 8,767.01, FTSE MIB +0.31% at 24,360.00, SMI +0.49% at 11,550.10, S&P 500 Futures +0.46%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; among the sectors leading to the upside are consumer discretionary and materials; laggard sectors include energy and technology; UK closed for holiday; oil & gas subsector under pressure after rumors that Saudi Arabia could ramp up production in July; reportedly consortium looking to acquire SAS; Julius Baer divests is Fransad Gestion unit; Ratos sells its stake in Dun & Bradstreet; focus on upcoming OPEC+meeting; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Ciena, Hormel Foods and Lululemmon.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: SAS [SAS.SE] +4% (takeover speculation), Remy Cointreau [RCO.FR] +2.5% (earnings; affirms targets).
- Financials: Ratos [RATOB.SE] -2.5% (sells stake).
- Industrials: Saint-Gobain [SCO.FR] +2% (affirms outlook).
Speakers
- ECB's Villeroy (neutral, France) stated that inflation is too high and too broad. Normalization of ECB policy was required but not considered tightening.
- Israel Central Bank Gov Yaron stated that inflation could decline to 3.0% by Q1 2023 (**Reminder: Apr CPI data registered its 4th month above target (Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.5% prior).
- Russia Finance Ministry stated that its National Settlement Depository would service the country's Eurobonds after Citibank stopped acting as a fiscal, transfer and payment agent.
- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson reiterated that US removal of tariffs would benefit US consumers.
- China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated that the govt was opposed to US trade blueprint with Taiwan.
- OPEC+ said to be working on gradual and potentially not full compensating for a drop in Russian oil output; No guarantee but 'highly possible' decision at today's June 2nd OPEC+ meeting.
Currencies/Fixed income
- EUR/USD at 1.0690 area. Focus turning to next week’s ECB meeting where it is expected to confirm that interest rate rises to start in July.
- USD/JPY tested 3-week highs above 130 as higher US yields provided some tailwinds for the greenback. More BOJ speak helped to highlight the divergence of central bank policy.
- EU bond yields continued their ascent. Italy 10-year BTP yield tested near 3.25% for 6-year highs. The focus will be on spreads to constitute any risk of financial fragmentation.
Economic data
- (CH) Swiss May CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.6%e (4th month above target); CPI Core Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.6%e.
- (CH) Swiss May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.3% prior.
- (ES) Spain May Net Unemployment Change: -99.5K v -86.3K prior.
- (HU) Hungary Apr Final Trade Balance: -€0.7B v -€0.5B prelim.
- (HU) Hungary Central Bank raised One Week Deposit Rate by 30bps to 6.75% (as expected).
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 43.4K v 41.6K prior.
- (TH) Thailand end May Foreign Reserves: $230.3B v $228.6B prior.
- (BR) Brazil May FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.4% v 0.6%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone Apr PPI M/M: 1.2% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 37.2% v 38.2%e.
Fixed income issuance
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.092B vs. €3.5-4.5B indicated range in 2025, 2029 and 2031 bonds.
- Sold €1.286B in 4.65% July 2025 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 1.182% v 1.124% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.53x v 1.48x prior (Oct 19th 2017).
- Sold €1.565B in 0.80% July 2029 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 1.913% v 1.694% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 1.74x prior (May 5th 2022).
- Sold €1.241B in 0.10% Apr 2031 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.149% v 0.598% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.99x v 1.77x prior.
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €670M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.65% Nov 2027 Inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: -0.958% v -1.567% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.0x v 2.01x prior.
- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.499B vs. €9.5-10.5B indicated range in 2032, 2036 and 2052 Bonds.
- Sold €6.114B in 0.00% May 2032 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.72% v 1.51% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.02x v 1.78x prior (May 5th 2022).
- Sold €2.588B in 1.25% May 2036 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.98% v 0.42% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.54x v 2.45x prior (July 1st 2021).
- Sold €1.797B in 0.75% May 2052 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.27% v 0.93% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.07x v 2.25x prior.
Looking ahead
- (RO) Romania May International Reserves: No est v $46.5B prior.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.
- 06:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell CZK5.0B in 1-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 5.46% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 2.60x prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Consumer Confidence: 43.5e v 44.3 prior.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.07 prior.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 83.5K prior.
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -1.1% prior.
- 07:30 (US) May Challenger Job Cuts: No est v -24.2K prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.0% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Q1 GDP Q/Q: 1.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 2.1%e v 1.6% prior; GDP 4 Quarters Accumulated: 4.8%e v 4.6% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index (UK holiday).
- 08:00 OPEC JMMC technical meeting.
- 08:15 (US) May ADP Employment Change: +300Ke v +247K prior.
- 08:30 (US) Q1 Final Nonfarm Productivity: -7.5%e v -7.5% prelim; Unit labor Costs: 11.6%e v 11.6% prelim.
- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 210Ke v 210K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.34Me v 1.346M prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Building Permits M/M: No est v -9.3% prior.
- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.
- 08:30 OPEC+ Ministerial meeting.
- 09:00 (SG) Singapore May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 50.1e v 50.3 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.7 prior.
- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e May 27th: No est v $583.4B prior.
- 10:00 (US) Mar Factory Orders: 0.7%e v 1.8% prior (revised from 2.2%); Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 2.1% prior (revised from 2.55).
- 10:00 (US) Apr Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.4%e v 0.4% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.3%e v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.8% prelim.
- 10:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Ohlsson.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.
- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:00 (DK) Denmark May Foreign Reserves: No est v 535.1B prior.
- 11:15 (ES) ECB's de Cos (Spain) in Paris.
- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Logan.
- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Volumes of all Buildings Q/Q: 0.55e v 8.9% prior.
- 19:00 (AU) Australia May Final PMI Services: No est v 53.0 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 52.5 prelim.
- 19:00 (KR) South Korea May CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.1%e v 4.8% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.6% prior.
- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Services: No est v 61.7 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 59.6 prior.
- 20:30 (JP) Japan May Final PMI Services: No est v 51.7 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 51.4 prelim.
- 20:30 (SG) Singapore May PMI (Whole economy): No est v 56.7 prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Apr Hone Loans Value M/M: -0.5%e v +1.6% prior.
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!