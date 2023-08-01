Share:

- UK House prices registered largest annual decline since July 2009.

- Major European Manufacturing PMIs in focus as they remain in contraction territory (Beats: UK, France, Italy; Miss: Spain; in-line: Germany, Euro Zone).

- Unemployment rate falls for both Germany and Italy.

Asia

- RBA left the Cash Rate Target unchanged at 4.10% (not expected) for its 2nd straight pause since the resumption of its tightening cycle. Statement reiterated that pause would allow time to assess impact of prior hikes but that some further tightening might be required. Inflation was declining but remained too high.

- China July Caixin PMI Manufacturing registered its 1st contraction in 3 months (49.2 v 50.1e).

- Australia July Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.6 v 49.6 prelim (confirmed 5th month of contraction).

- Japan July Final Manufacturing: 49.6 v 49.4 prelim (confirmed the 2nd month of contraction).

- Japan Jun Jobless Rate: 2.5% v 2.6%e.

- South Korea July Trade Balance: $1.6B v $1.1B prior; Exports Y/Y: -16.5% v -15.0%e; Imports Y/Y: -25.4% v -25.0%e.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that FX should reflect fundamentals..

Europe

- UK July Lloyds Business Barometer: 31 v 37 prior.

- UK July BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 7.6% v 8.4% prior (1st decline in 2 years).

Americas

- Fed July Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) on Bank Lending Practices saw tightening lending standards across all categories.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.48% at 469.08, FTSE -0.11% at 7,691.01, DAX -0.70% at 16,331.45, CAC-40 -0.68% at 7,447.16, IBEX-35 -0.57% at 9,586.20, FTSE MIB -0.37% at 29,535.00, SMI -0.08% at 11,309.25, S&P 500 Futures -0.21%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened generally lower and fell through the early hours of the session; Switzerland closed for holiday; better performing indices include energy and health care; sectors trending lower include real estate and communication services; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent poked above $80/bbl; reportedly Italian government could take 35% stake in Telecom Italia grid; Atos completes sale of Eviden; Prosus sells its PayU unit to Rapyd; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Caterpillar, Eaton, Merck and Pfizer.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post [DPW.DE] -4.0% (earnings), Domino's Pizza UK [DOM.UK] +6.0% (earnings).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] +0.5% (earnings; buyback).

- Financials: HSBC [HSBA.UK] +3.0% (earnings; buyback), Raiffeisen Bank [RBI.AT] -3.0% (earnings).

- Industrials: BMW [BMW.DE] -3.0% (prelim results; raises outlook), Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings [AML.UK] -6.0% (placement).

- Technology: TeamViewer [TMV.DE] +6.5% (earnings), Atos [ATO.FR] +13% (plans to sell unit; new CFO; to rename).

Speakers

- Senior US and Chinese diplomats said to have met in Washington on Monday, July 31st to discuss Taiwan, other issues of bilateral concern and how to responsibly manage the bilateral relationship.

- India Parliament said to plan to discuss no-confidence motion next week (Aug8-10th).

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slighter firmer on some risk aversion flows as China continued to exhibit weak economic data.

- EUR/USD drifted lower to stay below the 1.10 level as EU PMI Manufactuing data remained in contraction territory.

- GBP/USD at 1.2815 with focus on Thurs rate decision.

- AUD/USD slumped approx. one percent following the surprise pause in the RBA rate decision. Analysts scaled back bets on the terminal rate from 4.60% to 4.35% (implies one more hike).

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Manufacturing PMI: 45.3 v 43.8 prior (11th month of contraction).

- (IN) India July PMI Manufacturing: 57.7 v 57.8 prior (25th month of expansion).

- (UK) July Nationwide House Price Index M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -3.8% v -4.0%e (fastest annual decline pace since 2009.

- (RU) Russia July Manufacturing PMI: 52.1 v 52.6 prior (15th month of expansion).

- (SE) Sweden July PMI Manufacturing: 47.6 v 46.0e (10th straight contraction).

- (HU) Hungary May Final Trade Balance: €1.1B v €1.1B prelim.

- (TR) Turkey July Manufacturing PMI: 49.9 v 51.5 prior (1st contraction in 7 months).

- (HU) Hungary July Manufacturing PMI: 45.7 v 46.0e (2nd straight contraction).

- (PL) Poland July Manufacturing PMI: 43.5 v 44.5e (15th straight contraction).

- (ES) Spain July Manufacturing PMI: 47.8 v 48.3e (4th straight contraction.

- (CZ) Czech July Manufacturing PMI: 41.4 v 40.1e (14th straight contraction).

- (IT) Italy July Manufacturing PMI: 44.5 v 44.3e (4th month of contraction).

- (FR) France July Final Manufacturing PMI: 45.1 v 44.5 prelim (confirmed 6th month of contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- (DE) Germany July Unemployment Change: -4.0K v +25.0Ke; Unemployment Claims Rate: 5.6% v 5.8%e.

- (DE) Germany July Final Manufacturing PMI: 38.8 v 38.8 prelim (confirmed 13th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- (EU) Euro Zone July Final Manufacturing PMI: 42.7 v 42.7 prelim (confirmed 13th straight contraction.

- (GR) Greece July Manufacturing PMI: 53.5 v 51.8 prior (6th straight expansion).

- (NO) Norway July PMI Manufacturing: 56.7 v 48.0 prior (1st expansion in 3 months).

- (IT) Italy Jun Unemployment Rate: 7.4% v 7.7%e.

- (UK) July Final Manufacturing PMI: 45.3 v 45.0 prelim (confirmed 12th straight contraction).

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun Retail Sales Value Y/Y:19.6 % v 19.1%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 17.5% v 17.8%e.

- (NG) Nigeria July Manufacturing PMI: 51.7 v 53.2 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Unemployment Rate: 6.4% v 6.5%e.

- (BE) Belgium Jun Unemployment Rate: 5.7% v 5.7% prior.

- (GR) Greece Jun Unemployment Rate: 11.1% v 11.3% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa July Manufacturing PMI: 47.3 v 47.6 prior (6th straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.0T vs. IDR6.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (UK) DMO sold £4.0B in 3.50% Oct 2025 Gilts; Avg Yield: 5.272% v 5.668% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.67x v 2.77x prior; Tail: 0.9bps v 0.3bps prior.

