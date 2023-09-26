Share:

Join us for an insightful session with Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, as he unpacks the latest overnight economic data and its impact on key assets like EURUSD, Gold, and Oil.

In today's episode, we discuss the concerning trend of economic deterioration in the EU and the US. With the United States Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index reporting its 12th consecutive monthly decline, Clifford sheds light on the potential underlying issues in the US economy that may be steering us towards an economic meltdown.

But here's the twist – while it may be a topic many shy away from, this economic downturn could be unveiling significant market opportunities. Clifford Bennett explores the implications and opportunities arising from these economic challenges, providing you with valuable insights that can shape your trading decisions.

Stay informed and stay ahead in the world of finance with ACY Securities. Don't miss this episode that could help you uncover hidden opportunities in today's markets.