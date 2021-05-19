The Australian dollar declined slightly even after relatively strong data from the country. According to the country’s statistics bureau, the wage price index increased by 0.6% in the first quarter. This translated to a 1.6% year-on-year gain and was better than the median estimate of 1.4%. In general, the Australian economy has done relatively well, helped by surging commodity prices and the fact that the Chinese economy has been relatively strong. As such, many analysts believe that the country’s central bank will start tightening in the next few meetings. This will likely start with tapering of asset purchases followed by a gradual tightening phase.
The British pound is hovering near its highest level since February this year. The currency reacted positively to the employment numbers that were published yesterday. The data revealed that the country’s unemployment rate declined to 4.8% in March this year. The economy also added jobs in March after shedding them in the previous months. The currency will react to the upcoming consumer inflation data that will be published in the morning session. The data is expected to show that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.4% year-on-year while core inflation rose by1.3%.
The Canadian dollar declined slightly against the US dollar ahead of the country’s consumer inflation data that will come out in the afternoon session. The data is expected to show that consumer prices increased by 0.4% on a month-on-month basis. This will, in turn, lead to a 3.2% year-on-year increase. The loonie has been relatively strong in the past few months because of strong crude oil prices. Also the fact that the Canadian economy has done better than expected. The hawkish sentiment of the Bank of Canada decision has also helped boost the currency.
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD pair is trading at 1.2076, which is slightly above this week’s low of 1.200. On the four-hour chart, the pair seems to be forming the right shoulder section of the inverse head and shoulders pattern. It is also slightly above the 25-day exponential moving average (EMA) while the signal and histogram of the MACD are below the neutral line. If the inverse H&S pattern works, it could be a sign of a new bullish trend.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD rose to a high of 1.2231 yesterday as the dollar weakened. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the upper side of the ascending channel pattern. The pair seems to be forming a bullish flag pattern at this level. The moving average of the oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have also risen. The price is just a few pips below the important resistance at 1.2240. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls attempt to move above this resistance level.
ETH/USD
The ETH/USD pair retreated to a low of 3,183, which is slightly above this week’s low of 3,117. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed an island reversal pattern. It has also moved substantially lower than its all-time high of 4,365 and the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving average (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also been dropping. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears attempt to move below 3,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sits at three-month tops above 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2230 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD remains side-lined below 1.4200 ahead of the UK CPI data. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. Concerns over Indian covid strain and pre-FOMC caution keep a check on the upside.
Gold fails to find foothold again above $1870, FOMC minutes eyed
Amid overbought conditions on the daily time frame, Gold price has stalled its uptrend, as investors turn cautious before placing any fresh bets. Market participants also remain unnerved ahead of the much-awaited FOMC April meeting’s minutes due later this Wednesday.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
It's all about inflation
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.