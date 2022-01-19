Today’s trade in the E-Mini S&Ps, which could have produced a quick gain of as much as $2700. The trade was drum-rolled the night before in the ES tout update, and when it got close to the trigger point this morning, I tracked the opportunity with detailed, explicit posts in the room in real time.
I used a ‘reverse ABC’ pattern, a form of ‘camouflage’, to get aboard, but subscribers did not have to know anything about this to do the trade, since I simply provided the price at which it would trigger. It produced a gain of as much as $2700 n four contracts over the next 15 minutes. We exited rather than press our luck, since the market acted weak. There is no system I know of that is better at making money on a bull trade when stocks are plummeting, and that is what we did. There is also no system I am aware of that is better at initiating trades WITH the trend.
Rick’s Picks trading ‘touts’ are for educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. (See full disclaimer at https://www.rickackerman.com/)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.