Today’s trade in the E-Mini S&Ps, which could have produced a quick gain of as much as $2700. The trade was drum-rolled the night before in the ES tout update, and when it got close to the trigger point this morning, I tracked the opportunity with detailed, explicit posts in the room in real time.

I used a ‘reverse ABC’ pattern, a form of ‘camouflage’, to get aboard, but subscribers did not have to know anything about this to do the trade, since I simply provided the price at which it would trigger. It produced a gain of as much as $2700 n four contracts over the next 15 minutes. We exited rather than press our luck, since the market acted weak. There is no system I know of that is better at making money on a bull trade when stocks are plummeting, and that is what we did. There is also no system I am aware of that is better at initiating trades WITH the trend.