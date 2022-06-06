Stocks are displaying their resilience this afternoon, pushing higher even as oil prices pick up once again.
Stocks push higher
“It looks like investors are having another go at extending the rally in equity markets on both sides of the Atlantic. Such renewed strength after what was ultimately an indecisive end to May will provide some comfort for investors, but with oil surging again the spectre of inflation and rate hikes is never far away. Even with the ECB likely to be more hawkish this week, however, there seems space for a further squeeze to the upside for a while yet.”
Pound steady as confidence vote looms
“As the afternoon goes on, it seems that the steady flow of statements of confidence in Boris Johnson has dried up for now. But the market view remains that the PM will survive the vote, at least for now, removing at least one major headache for sterling. That this still leaves the slowing economy and the Brexit-related export decline will be of little comfort for traders.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD trades around 1.2530 as the focus shifts to inflation. Members of the UK Parliament will take part in a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day. Meanwhile, US stocks post strong gains after the opening bell.
EUR/USD pierces 1.0700 as dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the second half of the day and trades below 1.0700 as inflation-related concerns undermine the market’s mood. The dollar stays resilient against its rivals supported by the 10-year Treasury yield surging above 3%.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and fell below $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher and was last seen gaining more than 2% above 3%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!