Stocks are displaying their resilience this afternoon, pushing higher even as oil prices pick up once again.

Stocks push higher

“It looks like investors are having another go at extending the rally in equity markets on both sides of the Atlantic. Such renewed strength after what was ultimately an indecisive end to May will provide some comfort for investors, but with oil surging again the spectre of inflation and rate hikes is never far away. Even with the ECB likely to be more hawkish this week, however, there seems space for a further squeeze to the upside for a while yet.”

Pound steady as confidence vote looms

“As the afternoon goes on, it seems that the steady flow of statements of confidence in Boris Johnson has dried up for now. But the market view remains that the PM will survive the vote, at least for now, removing at least one major headache for sterling. That this still leaves the slowing economy and the Brexit-related export decline will be of little comfort for traders.”