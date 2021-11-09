Equity rally slows but Rolls-Royce bounces on reactor news

Another quiet morning in European indices has nonetheless seen the FTSE 100 add 5 points, helped by strength in Rolls-Royce.

Stock markets hold their ground thanks to strong earnings season.

Rebound in data expected to slow next year.

Rolls-Royce powers FTSE 100 as mini reactor plan gets support.

European markets have shrugged off the weakness seen in Japanese stocks overnight and instead have focussed on the continued positive theme of earnings season on both sides of the Atlantic, while in New York US futures are quiet after yet another day of gains for Wall Street. Earnings growth and GDP expansion are both expected to slow next year, which helps to explain the cautious tone of many strategists after a year of incredible performance for some equity indices. With little in the way of news to drive indices this morning we have seen little movement overall, and with strong gains having been registered in the past six weeks there is a growing possibility that some kind of mid-month weakness will appear to spook investors. Historically however late November and then December are positive periods for stock markets, keeping the hope of a last push higher into year-end firmly alive.

Rolls-Royce, a popular stock among retail investors in recent months because of its perceived ‘deep value’ qualities, has rallied sharply this morning on news that its mini reactors have received government backing in the UK. Coupled with the reopening of travel to the US, a symbol of the return to normality, the news has helped to propel the stock higher, with the price up an impressive 70% since the low of 87p in late July.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,400, down 32 points from Monday’s close.

