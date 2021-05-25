Stock markets continue to move higher, although the bounce is much more muted today, with the FTSE 100 flat in mid-morning trading.

Indices edge higher as bullish momentum slows.

Inflation fears recede.

Restaurant Group looks for the next catalyst after share price surge.

Another quiet morning across European markets has nonetheless seen the Dax push towards a new record high, leaving others trailing far behind. Comments from Fed member Bullard last night seem to have bolstered the calmer view of inflationary pressures that has prevailed over the past few sessions, as the latest bout of weakness in equities fades and a more bullish view takes over. Near-term, the drivers of further gains are still there, and even big tech is back on the buy list it seems after a decent clear-out in relative performance terms. Investors continue to look towards the further reopening of economies like the UK as a sign that the global economy is healing, and that economic growth will continue to recover. Taken together, these make for compelling reasons to stay long equities, and the only real debate is which sectors to prioritise, providing the rotation between sectors that has generated much of this year’s limited volatility.

Restaurant Group shares might have doubled since November, but they are a fraction of their worth of five years ago. Today’s update merely affirms what most investors already knew, namely that business has bounced back. But staff shortages across the sector and higher prices for foodstuffs will hit margins, and like many ‘reopening’ stocks the shares now have much of the good news priced in. From here the outlook is rosy but broadly predictable, and it will be up to management to provide a real surprise if the shares are to see further gains.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,489, up 96 points from Monday’s close.