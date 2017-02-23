Equity rally hits the buffers

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 35 points lower, as the rally finally begins to abate.



- Markets start to backpedal

- Barclays soars, and then dives

- Small caps sound a danger signal



It finally looks as if the downside is getting some traction across markets, with the FTSE 100 breaking lower and US markets posting small losses in the early part of the session. It is probably too early to announce the demise of the rally, but at some point something had to give, and in recent days it had become clear that the risk appetite that was so unstoppable a week ago had given way to nervous selling.

Weather disruption is having a major impact on easyJet shares, which are down almost 7%, but the real damage to the FTSE 100 is being wrought by Barclays, HSBC and Rio. Having rallied this morning, Barclays is hard hit as investors fret about future capital requirements that will put a dent in profits, while Rio’s decline is symptomatic of the malaise that has afflicted the mining sector all week.



Small caps are leading Wall Street lower, which is probably a bellwether for the rest of the month. A lot of hope has been baked into equity markets, but now the unwind looks to be underway. Latecomers will be the first to feel the pain, but we could be on the cusp of a correction that will be the mirror image of the February 2016 rally; crowded equity trades and declining liquidity are a dangerous combination.