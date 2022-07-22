This rally may well be on borrowed time despite its decent run over the past five days, thanks to next week’s earnings barrage and an impending Fed decision.
Equities mixed but clock up good performance for the week
“Investors will be pleased to see that the rally in stocks remains intact, having lasted longer than some of the other rebounds we have seen so far this year. But they will be wary of pushing their luck too hard into next week, given the avalanche of earnings heading their way, plus a Fed decision and the first reading on US second quarter GDP that might easily provide fresh recession worries.”
Can earnings season keep up the good news?
“It hasn’t been a bad start to the latest reporting season, but next week is absolutely chock-full of updates, although Amazon, Apple and others are bound to top the billing. Stocks have gone from pricing in full-blown doom to being much more optimistic, but sentiment remains fragile at best, and it wouldn’t take much to spark yet another leg down that rapidly unwinds the gains seen so far in July.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
