Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade sharply higher after softer than expected US CPI; Asian currencies generally rise.

General trend

- Chinese property developers rise amid USD weakness and drop in UST yields.

- Japanese companies due to report earnings include SoftBank Group, Toshiba, Japan Post, Asics, Rakuten.

- Friday is a US bond market holiday.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +1.5%.

- (AU) Australia Climate and Energy Min: Australia Fuel reserves increased for resilience and supply; Guaranteed minimum stock levels of traditional fuels will improve domestic fuel reserves.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.5%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Seeing an increase in global concerns on a recession; No comment on FX intervention; Not yet decided on sources to fund defense spending, to consult with parties.

- (JP) Japan Industry Ministry Nishimura: Govt will invest up to ¥70B into a state backed semiconductor development and production company [Rapidus].

- (JP) Japan Oct PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 9.1% v 8.8%e.

- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Will watch FX with a sense of urgency, to take appropriate measures when necessary.

Korea

- Kospi opened +2.7%.

- (KR) South Korea Brokerages expected to expand the Asset Backed Commercial Paper purchase program - Press.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Signs of stress growing in various sectors; USD/KRW seems to have stabilized compared to prior month, volatility likely to continue.

- (KR) South Korea 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -2.8% v -20.2% prior; Imports Y/Y: -6.7% v -11.3% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +6.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +2.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY12B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY9.0B prior; Net inject CNY9.0B v net CNY2.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1907 v 7.2422 prior.

- (CN) China Disease control researchers: China will continually improve coronavirus policies and not relax them while virus mutates and situation changes.

- (CN) Haizhu in Guanzhou has extended lockdown through Nov 13th.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China Securities Regulator(CSRC) expected to further expand the trials of REITS.

North America

- (US) OCT CPI M/M: 0.4% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 7.7% V 7.9%E (annual pace below lower-end of all analysts' expectations and records its 4th straight decline); ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.5%e.

- (US) Fed’s Harker (non-voter): Fed needs a sustained decline in inflation to moderate its rate hike campaign, Favors possible pause when rates reach 4.5%.

- (US) Fed's Logan (non-voter): CPI inflation data is a welcome relief but there is still a long way to go; Will look to a wide range of information to assess whether policy is sufficiently restrictive.

- (US) US Judge has declares Student Loan Cancellation as Unconstitutional.

- FTX.IPO CEO Bankman-Fried under investigation by the SEC due to law violations - Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +2.9%, ASX 200 +2.8% , Hang Seng +5.8%; Shanghai Composite +1.5% ; Kospi +3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0209-1.0164 ; JPY 142.49-140.95 ; AUD 0.6626-0.6579 ;NZD 0.6030-0.5985.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,757/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $86.67/brl; Copper +1.6% at $3.8345/lb.