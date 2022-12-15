Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade modestly lower; USD rises in Asia, Fed again hiked rates; More terrible data out of CN; Upcoming European CB decisions in focus [BOE, ECB, SNB].

General trend

- AUD and NZD generally ignore better data [AU jobs, NZ GDP].

- CNH remains lower amid CN data.

- China moves to support domestic demand in the face of retail sales declines.

- Chinese property developers lag; China continues to report dismal property data.

- Weak bond auctions seen in NZ and Japan.

- Precious Metals decline after Fed decision.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Taiwan Central Bank is expected to raise rates.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2033 and 2051 bonds.

- (AU) Australia Nov RBA Govt FX Transactions (A$) -0.7B v -0.8B prior.

- (AU) Australia nov employment change: +64.0K V +19KE; unemployment rate: 3.4% V 3.4%E.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥605.7B v +¥522.2B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥1.15T v -¥349.3B prior.

- (JP) Japan Nov Trade Balance: -¥2.027T v -¥1.678Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.732T v -¥1.238Te.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Oct Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 0.2% v 0.8%e.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%

- (KR) South Korea: Last day of trading for 2022 for stock and derivatives markets is Dec 29th; stock and derivatives markets to close Dec 30th, reopen on Jan 2nd.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): to monitor FX and flows after FOMC rate increase.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Export Price Index Y/Y: 8.6%v 13.5% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 14.2% v 19.4% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 50bps to 4.75% (as expected).

- (CN) China National Stats Bureau (NBS): Reiterates foundation for economic recovery still not solid, Economy operated within reasonable range during Nov.

- (CN) China Nov Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.7%v 5.6%e [highest since May].

- (CN) China Nov YTD Residential Property Sales Y/Y: -28.4% v -28.2% prior.

- (CN) China nov YTD fixed urban assets Y/Y: 5.3% V 5.6%E [slowest pace since Dec 2021].

- (CN) China Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.9% V -4.0%E [largest decline since May]; YTD Y/Y: -0.1% V +0.4%E.

- (CN) China Nov industrial production Y/Y: 2.2% V 3.5%E [slowest pace since May]; YTD Y/Y: 3.8% V 4.0%E.

- (CN) China Nov new home prices M/M: -0.3% V -0.4% PRIOR (15TH straight decline); Y/Y: -1.6% V -1.6% PRIOR.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC conducts CNY650B V CNY500B maturing in 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) AT 2.75% V 2.75% prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9343 v 6.9535 prior.

- (CN) China said to decide against postponing economic work conference despite COVID-19 – press [from Dec 14th].

- (CN) China govt said to be releasing plan to expand domestic demand till 2035; China faces many constraints in expanding its domestic demand - Chinese press [Dec 14th].

Other

- (TW) Taiwan to extend tax cut on commodities until the end of Mar 2023.

North America

- (US) FOMC raises target range by 50BPS TO 4.25-4.50%; as expected; inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply/demand.

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Haven't made a judgement yet on the size of the Feb rate hike.

- (US) Senate said to have passed bill banning Federal Employees from having TikTok installed on devices - Press.

- (US) House has enough votes to pass 1-week funding bill.

- TSLA Musk files form 4, sold at least ~$3.6B in shares.

Europe

- (UK) UK PM Sunak: Prepared to introduce anti striking laws - Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -1.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0687-1.0645 ; JPY 135.88-135.23 ; AUD 0.6869-0.6821 ;NZD 0.6500-0.6417.

- Gold -0.9% at $1,802/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $76.54/brl; Copper -1% at $3.8243/lb.