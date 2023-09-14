Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; Traders assess US CPI data; ECB and US retail sales due later today; CN ‘data dump’ and MLF announcement due on Fri.
General trend
- Chinese markets lag ahead of upcoming data; Automakers generally decline [EU Commission Chief Von der Leyen: EU must cast 'no means no' principle into law; Commission to start anti-subsidy investigation into China EVs - State of the union speech].
- Country Garden remains in focus.
- Aussie bond yields remain lower after jobs data.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,147.
-AUSTRALIA AUG EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +64.9K V +25.0KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.7% V 3.7%E; Monthly hours worked fell 0.5 per cent in August 2023 (following the increase of 0.2 per cent in July), while employment rose by 0.5 per cent.
-Australia Sept Consumer Inflation Expectation: 4.6% v 4.9% prior [matches the lowest since Apr].
-Chevron: Australia Union Official: Confirms significant escalation in industrial action at co's Australia LNG facilities on Thurs [Sept 14th]; Decision on whether to strike for the full 24 hours is being taken on case-by-case across the 3 facilities involved.
-NAB: Confirms to close Hong Kong office.
-New Zealand sells total NZ$500M vs. NZ$500M indicated in 2026, 20321 and 2041 bonds.
- New Zealand sells NZ$30M v NZ$30M indicated in 2.50% Sept 2035 Inflation-indexed bonds.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 18,101.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,124.
-EU Commission Chief Von der Leyen: EU must cast 'no means no' principle into law; Commission to start anti-subsidy investigation into China EVs - State of the union speech.
-Country Garden: Yuan-denominated note is puttable on Sept 14th.
- China PBOC said to have asked some banks to hold off on immediate USD purchases in interbank market to square off FX positions - press.
- PBOC: China has conditions to keep Chinese yuan (CNY) basically stable; Has various currency management methods and ample tool kits.
-China July smartphone shipments at 17.3M -9.6% y/y v +9.1% prior - CAICT.
-China PBOC: Will support prices to rise moderately; To pay close attention to the effect of financial policies.
-PBOC to increase bill sales in Hong Kong; to sell CNY15.0B in 6-month bills in HK on Sept 19th – press.
-1-month Yuan (CNY) funding costs in HK hits new 5-year high - Press.
-A-share investors should not use northbound fund flow data as their only source of evaluating the trend of the stock market – China Economic Daily commentary.
-China Aug Power Consumption Y/Y: +3.9%.
-Komatsu: Reports China Aug excavator demand Y/Y: -5.3% [5th straight decline] - update.
-China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1874 v 7.1894 prior.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY110B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY220B v injects CNY39B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 32,925.
-JAPAN SELLS ¥1.2T IN 20-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 1.4330% V 1.3220% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.94X V 2.80X PRIOR [highest BTC since May 2020].
-Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers 5-year loans to banks (as expected): offers ¥1.0T in loans.
-Japan Cabinet reshuffle update; Few major changes and in-line with expectations.
-Japan PM Kishida: Will ensure end of deflation and continue to make pay rises higher than rate of inflation; To introduce more policies on higher pay in Oct.
-Japan July Core Machine Orders M/M: -1.1% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -13.0% v -10.3%e.
-Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Sept 1st]: Japan buying of foreign bonds: +¥3.6T v ¥90.7B prior [highest since Mar 2020]: Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥854.7B v ¥531.9B prior [largest outflow since late Mar].
Korea
-Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,544.
-South Korea rail workers have gone on 4-day general strike [first collective action in ~4 years]; the strike is expected to last until Monday [Sept 18th] morning – press.
- Bank of Korea (BOK): Domestic financial imbalance shows signs of rising again; affirms to maintain restrictive stance, review need for further rate hike.
-North Korea: Kim and Putin discussed ways to strengthen cooperation - KCNA [**Reminder Sept 13th North Korea's Kim arrived at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome for talks with Pres Putin - financial press].
North America
-(US) UAW President Fain: Will not allow the Big 3 to drag out contract negotiations for months; We are making progress at all three negotiating tables but we are still "very far apart"; To win we will likely have to take action and strike "in a way they have never seen".
-(US) UAW PRES FAIN: STILL SEEKING 40% PAY HIKES; THERE IS A LOT OF WORK TO DO WITH BIG THREE AUTOMAKERS AHEAD OF TOMORROW'S DEADLINE - TV INTERVIEW [**Note: current contracts with UAW union (~146K US workers) expire at 11:59PM on Thurs, Sept 14th].
-Ford: Says still has not received any genuine counteroffer, co has significantly increased its proposal on wage increases.
-GM: Says continues to bargain directly and in good faith with the UAW, has presented additional 'strong' offers.
-AMC Entertainment: Completes At-the-Market Equity Offering; raises >$325M; the shares were priced at an avg of $8.14/share.
-Arm Holdings: Confirms IPO of 95.5M ADS priced at $51/ADS, high end of the $47-51 rannge.
-Apple: China Foreign Ministry: China has NOT issued a ban on purchase and use of foreign phones, such as iPhones, but noticed some security incidents involving iPhones.
-Apple: White House calls on China govt to be more transparent on iPhone restrictions.
-HP Inc: Berkshire Hathaway sold 5.5M shares - filing.
- Yum China: Guides $3.0B in cash returns to shareholders over 3 years - Investor Day Presentation.
-(US) AUG CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 3.7% V 3.6%E (2nd straight acceleration of annual pace and 1st time above consensus in 7 months); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.3%e (lowest Y/Y pace since Sept 2021).
Europe
-(UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: -68% v -55%e [lowest since 2009].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0750-1.0728 ; JPY 147.46-147.02 ; AUD 0.6454-0.6415 ;NZD 0.5945-0.5907.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,930/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $89.03/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.8098/lb.
