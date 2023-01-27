Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed, small moves seen thus far; JPY rises amid hotter Tokyo CPI, JGB yields also move higher during session.
General trend
- Japanese companies due to report earnings include Fanuc and Hitachi Construction.
- Intel’s results weigh on US equity FUTs.
- Kia Motors reported results.
- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan 21st (Sat).
- Upcoming US data in focus [Core PCE, Personal Spending, Consumer Sentiment].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,483.
-(AU) Australia Q4 PPI Q/Q: 0.7% v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.4% prior.
-(AU) Australia Q4 Export Price Index Q/Q: -0.9% v -1.3%e; Import Price Index Q/Q: 1.8% v 1.3%e.
-(NZ) New Zealand Jan Business Confidence: -52.0 v -70.2 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.2% 22,614.
-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 27,428.
-*(JP) JAPAN JAN TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 4.4% V 4.0%E [over 40-year high]; CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.2%e [fastest pace since May 1981].
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida says return to deflation cannot be ruled out, domestic demand-driven inflation remains 'feeble' - financial press.
-(JP) Japan govt debt said to top ¥1,100T (1.1 quadrillion yen) in FY26/27 - press citing draft document.
-(JP) Japan govt to review guidance on takeover defense measures – Nikkei.
-(JP) IMF Article IV on Japan: BOJ policy remains appropriate; should consider more long-term yield flexibility - Annual consultation.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) again offers 5-year loans to banks: will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral on January 31.
Korea
-Kospi opens +0.2% at 2,474.
-(KR) South Korea Feb Business Manufacturing Survey: 65 v 68 prior.
North America
-*(US) Q4 ADVANCE GDP ANNUALIZED: Q/Q: 2.9% V 2.6%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 2.1% V 2.9%E.
Europe
-(CN) Follow up: Japan, Netherlands to finalize China chip deal as soon as Friday.
-(US) Freeport LNG gets FERC approval to begin the restart process at its Texas LNG plant.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0900-1.0865 ; JPY 130.28-129.50 ; AUD 0.7129-0.7102 ;NZD 0.6513-0.6481.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,923/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $81.35/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.2540/lb.
