General trend
- FOMC Minutes in focus.
- KRW rises; BOK was a bit hawkish?
- Nasdaq FUTs rise after results from NVIDIA.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Alibaba results in focus.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,297.
-*(AU) AUSTRALIA Q4 PRIVATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Q/Q: 2.2% V 1.1%E.
-(NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr: Seeing early signs that price pressures are starting to ease - media interview.
-(NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2034 and 2051 bonds.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.4% at 20,339.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,293.
-(CN) China Cabinet meeting: Reiterates stance that domestic economy is stabilizing and improving but still faces many challenges; Will roll out measures to stabilize economic recovery; Still room for policy support as well as tax and fee cuts.
-(US) US said to consider releasing intelligence related to China potentially transferring arms to Russia - US financial press.
-(CN) China reports magnitude 7.3 earthquake near the Xinjiang border with Tajikistan - State media.
-(CN) China Finance Ministry auctions CNY50B in 1-month deposits: Yield 2.80%.
-(CN) In 2023 China to seek to have SOE profit growth exceed GDP growth- Chinese media.
-(CN) China said to urge the State-run companies to drop the big four international auditors and use local ones citing data risk – press.
-(CN) Reports on large-scale coal mine collapse in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region; Unknown number of people and vehicles feared trapped – press.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9028 v 6.8759 prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
-Honda [7267.JP]: Said to raise wages by 5% (biggest increase in 30 years) - press.
Korea
- Kospi opens +0.5% at 2,430.
-*(KR) BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES 7-DAY REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 3.50%; AS EXPECTED; Sees restrictive stance as warranted for a considerable time; Pause should not be taken as a signal indicating the tightening cycle is over.
-(KR) South Korea Jan PPI Y/Y: 5.1% v 6.0% prior.
Other Asia
-(SG) Singapore Jan CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.6% v 7.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.7%e.
North America
-*(US) FEB FOMC FEB MINUTES: ALL PARTICIPANTS AGREED MORE RATE HIKES NEEDED TO ACHIEVE JOB AND INFLATION OBJECTIVES; A FEW CALLED FOR A 50 BPS HIKE.
-*(US) TREASURY SELLS $43B IN 5-YEAR NOTE AUCTION; DRAWS 4.109% V 3.530% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.48 V 2.64 PRIOR AND 2.43 OVER THE LAST 12 AUCTIONS.
Norfolk Southern (NSC]: Announces East Palestine track excavation and remediation plan; will now excavate the soil and replace the tracks in the derailment area as part of an enhanced remediation plan.
-Wells Fargo [WFC]: Said to cut >500 mortgage-related jobs - US financial press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite -0.1 ; Kospi +1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.9%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0624-1.0601 ; JPY 134.96-134.70 ; AUD 0.6841-0.6802 ;NZD 0.6252-0.6214.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,836/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $74.33/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.1602/lb.
