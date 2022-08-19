Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed in a generally quiet session; CN/HK earnings in focus; USD trades generally firmer.

General trend

- Yuan declines amid weaker fixing.

- Hang Seng rebounded after comments from China’s Cyberspace regulator.

- HK TECH earnings in focus; NetEase drops following results, Xiaomi to report after the market close.

- China Merchants Bank to also report.

- Australian firms continue to report earnings [Cochlear, Inghams, Stockland, Cleanaway, AGL, Newcrest].

- Japanese equities pare gains.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened slightly higher.

- (NZ) New Zealand July Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.1B v -1.1B prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2027 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.1318% ; bid-to-cover 3.41x.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.

- (JP) Japan July national CPI Y/Y: 2.6% V 2.6%E; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.4%E (highest since 2014).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Govt may begin charging for vaccines if a downgrade is put on coronavirus - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.1%.

- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR Planning to invest $15B into new semiconductor R&D complex in Korea - Press.

- (KR) South Korea encourages state owned companies to issue long term FX denominated bonds; To manage risks due to increasing short term external debt.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.

- (CN) ADB to discuss ending new loans to China - Japanese press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8065 v 6.7802 prior (weakest fix since Sept 2020).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC: Outstanding structural policy tools have reached CNY5.4T (~$793B); Structural tools can support stable credit growth.

- (CN) China cyberspace regulator Qi: Progress has been made on rule of law in cyberspace; Party supervision of cyberspace must be maintained; Support companies seeking financing via international markets.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.

Other

- (ID) Indonesia President Jokowi: May implement Nickel Export Tax during 2022.

North America

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Leaning towards supporting 75bps hike in Sept; Front-loading rate hikes this year gives Fed options in 2023; Fed can get inflation down over a roughly 18-month period.

Europe

- (UK) Aug GfK Consumer Confidence: -44 v -42e (Record Low).

- (DE) German Finance Ministry Aug report: Outlook is gloomy due to high energy prices and continued supply chain issues.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0094-1.0069 ; JPY 136.37-135.71; AUD 0.6922-0.6887 ;NZD 0.6304-0.6226.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,766/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $90.12/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.6375/lb.