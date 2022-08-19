Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed in a generally quiet session; CN/HK earnings in focus; USD trades generally firmer.
General trend
- Yuan declines amid weaker fixing.
- Hang Seng rebounded after comments from China’s Cyberspace regulator.
- HK TECH earnings in focus; NetEase drops following results, Xiaomi to report after the market close.
- China Merchants Bank to also report.
- Australian firms continue to report earnings [Cochlear, Inghams, Stockland, Cleanaway, AGL, Newcrest].
- Japanese equities pare gains.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened slightly higher.
- (NZ) New Zealand July Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.1B v -1.1B prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2027 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.1318% ; bid-to-cover 3.41x.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.
- (JP) Japan July national CPI Y/Y: 2.6% V 2.6%E; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.4%E (highest since 2014).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Govt may begin charging for vaccines if a downgrade is put on coronavirus - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.1%.
- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR Planning to invest $15B into new semiconductor R&D complex in Korea - Press.
- (KR) South Korea encourages state owned companies to issue long term FX denominated bonds; To manage risks due to increasing short term external debt.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.
- (CN) ADB to discuss ending new loans to China - Japanese press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8065 v 6.7802 prior (weakest fix since Sept 2020).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC: Outstanding structural policy tools have reached CNY5.4T (~$793B); Structural tools can support stable credit growth.
- (CN) China cyberspace regulator Qi: Progress has been made on rule of law in cyberspace; Party supervision of cyberspace must be maintained; Support companies seeking financing via international markets.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.
Other
- (ID) Indonesia President Jokowi: May implement Nickel Export Tax during 2022.
North America
- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Leaning towards supporting 75bps hike in Sept; Front-loading rate hikes this year gives Fed options in 2023; Fed can get inflation down over a roughly 18-month period.
Europe
- (UK) Aug GfK Consumer Confidence: -44 v -42e (Record Low).
- (DE) German Finance Ministry Aug report: Outlook is gloomy due to high energy prices and continued supply chain issues.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0094-1.0069 ; JPY 136.37-135.71; AUD 0.6922-0.6887 ;NZD 0.6304-0.6226.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,766/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $90.12/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.6375/lb.
