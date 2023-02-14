Share:

General trend

- NZD declines on inflation expectations data.

- China MLF announcement due on Wed [Feb 15th].

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,438.

- (AU) Financial press notes increased talk of replacing RBA Gov Lowe [scheduled to testify on Feb 15th and 17th].

- (AU) Australia Westpac Feb Consumer Confidence: 78.5 v 84.3 prior.

- (AU) Australia Jan NAB Business Confidence: 6 v -1 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 2.50% Sept 2030 Indexed-bonds; Avg Yield: 1.012% v 1.1742% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.11x v 2.45x prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.3% v 3.6% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand declares national state of emergency as cyclone Gabrielle tears through North Island.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -27% v -39% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Food Prices M/M: 1.7% v 1.1% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 21,235.

- Shanghai composite opens +0.2% at 3,288.

- (US) White House spokesperson: Refutes China's claims that US has been flying balloons over China.

- (CN) China Agriculture Min: Need to stabilize grain area, raise corn yields.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee: Adding national security law [article 23] clause to land sales is ‘natural’, this move will not deter bidders.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1% at 27,705.

-*(JP) Japan govt confirms to propose Kazuo Ueda as new Bank of Japan (BOJ) gov (as speculated).

-*(JP) Japan Q4 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2% V 0.5%E; annualized Q/Q: 0.6% V 2.0%E.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) again offers 5-year loans to banks (as expected): to offer ¥1.0T in loans.

-(JP) Japan Securities Body reportedly to set rules for structured bonds – Nikkei.

-(JP) Japan government believes object that flew over Japanese waters near Kyushu in Jan 2022 was a spy balloon from China – Japanese media.

Korea

-Kospi opens +0.8% at 2,471.

-(KR) South Korea Dec M2 Money Supply M/M: -0.2% v +0.7% prior [y/y slowest growth since Aug 2013].

North America

-(US) Follow Up: President Biden expected to name Fed Vice Chair Brainard as his top economic adviser [inline]; announcement expected by as early as Tues (Feb 14th) - US financial press.

-(US) Fed’s Bowman (voter): Expect that ongoing increases will be appropriate to bring the Fed rate to a sufficiently restrictive level; It will need to remain there for some time to restore price stability.

-(US) NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations: Jan 1-year-ahead inflation expectations unchanged at 5% versus in Dec.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0739-1.0720 ; JPY 132.48-131.78 ; AUD 0.6975-0.6949 ;NZD 0.6367-0.6329.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,868/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $79.22/brl; Copper flat at $4.0595/lb.