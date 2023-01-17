General trend
[**Reminder from Jan 11th] (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to review side effects of monetary easing at policy meeting next week [Jan 17-18th (Tues-Wed)] - Japanese press.
- UST yields rise.
- Japanese equities outperform ahead of BOJ decision, banks decline.
- Toyota rises on production guidance.
- US equity FUTs decline, US markets return from holiday on Tues..
- Australian equities trade slightly lower; Rio Tinto drops after issuing production update.
- US companies expected to report earnings include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 -0.2% at 7,372.
-Rio Tinto: Reports Q4 Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 87.3Mt, +4% y/y [vs. 86.2Mte]; 2023 production guidance is unchanged since November 2022 with the exception of mined copper.
-(AU) Australia Jan Consumer Confidence: 84.3 v 80.3 prior; M/M: 5.0% v 3.0% prior.
-(AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers said real wage growth is expected next year, inflation expected to moderate - Australian press.
-(NZ) New Zealand Q4 NZIER Business Confidence: -70% v -42% prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 21,678.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,229.
-*(CN) China Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.0% V -1.1%E; Y/Y: 2.9% V 1.6%E.
-*(CN) China Dec industrial production Y/Y: 1.3% V 0.1%E.
-*(CN) China Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: -1.8% V -9.0%E.
-*(CN) China Dec YTD fixed urban assets Y/Y: 5.1% V 5.0%E.
-(CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS): Able to stabilize the economy in 2022; expects economy to improve in 2023.
-(CN) China may cut interest rates and the RRR during Q1 [in line] – Chinese press.
-Alibaba: Ryan Cohen [activist investor] acquires stake worth 'hundreds of millions of dollars' - US financial press.
-Evergrande: Said to propose 2 offshore restructuring options; auditor PwC to resign, cites disagreement over auditing of 2021 results - US financial press.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY205B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY82B prior; Sells CNY301B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY74B prior; Net injects: CNY504B [largest daily injection since Jan 2019].
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7222 v 6.7135 prior.
-(CN) Chinese financial regulators said to be planning up to CNY160B of refinancing support to high-quality developers in Q1 - press.
-(CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Will step up transfer payments to rural areas to help control COVID.
-(CN) China said to extend some individual tax breaks until end-2023 - press.
-(CN) China Housing Regulator: Will make sure supervision for pre-sale housing funds is in place.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 25,915.
- USD/JPY: Overnight implied volatility rises to 51%, 6-year high [ahead of BOJ decision on Wed (Jan 18th)].
- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB rises above the BOJ ceiling of 0.50% [3rd straight session]; BOJ decision in focus.
- (JP) Japan government expected to present nominees for the next BOJ Gov on Feb 10th (Fri); the date could be pushed forward by several days depending on developments in parliament [convenes on Jan 23rd] - financial press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates bond yields are set by various factors; Have not heard BOJ nomination will be submitted Feb 10th [responds to press report].
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Goto: Council on economic and fiscal policy special sessions to be held several more times.
- Toyota: Increases FY23 production volume ceiling at 10.6M units.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust: Says to delay 10-year bond sale.
Korea
- Kospi opens flat at 2,400.
- (KR) South Korea Nov M2 Money Supply M/M: 0.7% v 0.4% prior; "L" Money Supply M/M: 0.4% v 0.3% prior [y/y L money supply has slowest growth rate since early 2004].
Other Asia
- (SG) Singapore Dec Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: -3.3% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: -20.6% v -16.0%e.
Europe
- (EU) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): now we have the policy rate at around 2%, which is in the “ballpark” of neutral.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.3%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0833-1.0806 ; JPY 129.16-128.21 ; AUD 0.6978-0.6949 ;NZD 0.6408-0.6373.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,915/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $79.56/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.1315/lb.
