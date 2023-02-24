General trend
- Japanese markets rise following holiday.
- Chinese markets lag amid tech earnings [Alibaba, NetEase]; Geopolitics also in focus?
- (US) White House National Security Adviser Sullivan: G7 sanctions being announced on Fri [Feb 24th] will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are being denied to Russia.
Note: China Pres Xi set to unveil Chinese view on Ukraine war settlement as soon as Feb 24th.
- CNH declines.
- US PCE data due later today.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens flat at 7,284.
- (AU) Australia sells A$600M v A$600M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.761%; bid-to-cover: 3.29x.
- (AU) Australia Underlying Cash Deficit for 7 months to Jan: A$28.4B.
- (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr to speak on Mar 3rd, the comments will focus on sustainable growth and productivity.
- (NZ) RBNZ Assistant Governor Silk: Forecast cash rate "not set in stone" - press interview.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 20,223.
-Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,287.
- (CN) China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) releases proposal related to Ukraine.
- (CN) Reportedly Citic Group Chairman Zhu Hexin is is the leading candidate for PBOC Gov post; China said to be preparing to shake up leadership of its financial system.
- US financial pressChina Gas [384.HK]: Signs 2 agreements with Venture Global to purchase LNG from the US; each agreement is for 20-years - US financial press.
- (CN) China Ministry of Science and Technology Official: ChatGPT -like technology has a broad application, has its advantages.
-(CN) China Inner Mongolia Region orders inspections of all open-pit coal mines.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8942 v 6.9028 prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.1% 27,144.
- (JP) BOJ Gov Nominee Ueda: Reiterates current monetary easing is appropriate; does not think there is need to change Joint Statement currently.
- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov nominee Himino: Important to watch economy without preconception; current policy is appropriate - Parliament testimony.
- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov nominee Uchida: Reiterates stance of the need to continue monetary easing - Parliament testimony.
- *(JP) JAPAN JAN NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 4.3% V 4.3%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.3%E.
- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Feb 17]: Japan buying of foreign bonds +¥2.7T.
Korea
-(KR) Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,442.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Board Member Chang Chien-Yi: Sees room for rate hike in March.
North America
- (US) White House National Security Adviser Sullivan: G7 sanctions being announced on Fri [Feb 24th] will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are being denied to Russia.
- (US) US Sec of State Blinken to meet with UN Sec General at 1:15 PM EST on Fri (Feb 24th), to meet the Italy Foreign Min at 11:30 AM EST.
- (US) Financier Thomas H. Lee said to have been found dead in NYC office , self-inflicted gunshot wound cited – NY Post.
- *(US) Q4 PRELIMINARY GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 2.7% V 2.9%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.4% V 2.0%E.
- (US) TREASURY'S $35B 7-YEAR NOTE AUCTION RESULTS: DRAWS 4.062% V 3.517% PRIOR, BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.49 V 2.69 PRIOR AND 2.51 OVER THE LAST 12 AUCTIONS.
Europe
- (UK) Feb GfK Consumer Confidence: -38 v -43e [largest m/m rise in ~2 years].
- (IE) Ireland Feb Consumer Confidence: 55.6 v 55.2 prior.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.4%.
- EUR 1.0614-1.0592 ; JPY 134.92-134.05 ; AUD 0.6824-0.6804 ;NZD 0.6252-0.6218.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,832/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $76.03/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.0615/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.