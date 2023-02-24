Share:

General trend

- Japanese markets rise following holiday.

- Chinese markets lag amid tech earnings [Alibaba, NetEase]; Geopolitics also in focus?

- (US) White House National Security Adviser Sullivan: G7 sanctions being announced on Fri [Feb 24th] will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are being denied to Russia.

Note: China Pres Xi set to unveil Chinese view on Ukraine war settlement as soon as Feb 24th.

- CNH declines.

- US PCE data due later today.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens flat at 7,284.

- (AU) Australia sells A$600M v A$600M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.761%; bid-to-cover: 3.29x.

- (AU) Australia Underlying Cash Deficit for 7 months to Jan: A$28.4B.

- (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr to speak on Mar 3rd, the comments will focus on sustainable growth and productivity.

- (NZ) RBNZ Assistant Governor Silk: Forecast cash rate "not set in stone" - press interview.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 20,223.

-Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,287.

- (CN) China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) releases proposal related to Ukraine.

- (CN) Reportedly Citic Group Chairman Zhu Hexin is is the leading candidate for PBOC Gov post; China said to be preparing to shake up leadership of its financial system.

- US financial pressChina Gas [384.HK]: Signs 2 agreements with Venture Global to purchase LNG from the US; each agreement is for 20-years - US financial press.

- (CN) China Ministry of Science and Technology Official: ChatGPT -like technology has a broad application, has its advantages.

-(CN) China Inner Mongolia Region orders inspections of all open-pit coal mines.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8942 v 6.9028 prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.1% 27,144.

- (JP) BOJ Gov Nominee Ueda: Reiterates current monetary easing is appropriate; does not think there is need to change Joint Statement currently.

- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov nominee Himino: Important to watch economy without preconception; current policy is appropriate - Parliament testimony.

- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov nominee Uchida: Reiterates stance of the need to continue monetary easing - Parliament testimony.

- *(JP) JAPAN JAN NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 4.3% V 4.3%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.3%E.

- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Feb 17]: Japan buying of foreign bonds +¥2.7T.

Korea

-(KR) Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,442.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Board Member Chang Chien-Yi: Sees room for rate hike in March.

North America

- (US) US Sec of State Blinken to meet with UN Sec General at 1:15 PM EST on Fri (Feb 24th), to meet the Italy Foreign Min at 11:30 AM EST.

- (US) Financier Thomas H. Lee said to have been found dead in NYC office , self-inflicted gunshot wound cited – NY Post.

- *(US) Q4 PRELIMINARY GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 2.7% V 2.9%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.4% V 2.0%E.

- (US) TREASURY'S $35B 7-YEAR NOTE AUCTION RESULTS: DRAWS 4.062% V 3.517% PRIOR, BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.49 V 2.69 PRIOR AND 2.51 OVER THE LAST 12 AUCTIONS.

Europe

- (UK) Feb GfK Consumer Confidence: -38 v -43e [largest m/m rise in ~2 years].

- (IE) Ireland Feb Consumer Confidence: 55.6 v 55.2 prior.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0614-1.0592 ; JPY 134.92-134.05 ; AUD 0.6824-0.6804 ;NZD 0.6252-0.6218.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,832/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $76.03/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.0615/lb.