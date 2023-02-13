Share:

General trend

- USD rises, USD/JPY gains (Reminder: Japan govt plans to submit BOJ nominations to parliament on Tue, Feb 14th [at 11 AM Japan time (2 AM GMT)]).

- Hang Seng pares decline, Shanghai Composite moves higher.

- Nikkei 225 extended decline.

- S&P ASX 200 remains slightly lower.

[Reminder]: (JP) BOJ: will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral on February 14, 2023.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,418.

- (AU) Last week Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe held a closed-door briefing to the major Australia banks [RBA held rate decision on Feb 7th]- Press.

- (AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds: Avg Yield: 4.1786%; bid-to-cover 3.03x.

- (AU) Australia Jan Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports: ~47.9Mts v 49.3Mts prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Performance Service Index (PSI): 54.5 v 52.1 prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins: Worst of Auckland weather is yet to come [follows Cyclone Gabrielle]; PM Statement to parliament will now be given on Wed.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -1.3% at 20,910.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,256.

- (CN) US Pentagon Official: US is more closely scrutinizing radar since China balloon discovery [US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron (US-Canada border), this was the 4th flying object to be shot down by the US in over 1 week].

- (US) Pentagon has downed a second object over Alaska – NYT [Feb 10th].

- (CN) US govt plans to sanction various Chinese firms connected to the spy balloon – press [from Feb 10th].

- *(CN) CHINA JAN NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 4.90T V 4.20TE (record level) [from Feb 10th].

- (CN) China main video game regulator announces game approvals for Feb; Approves 87 domestic online games.

- (CN) China regulators said to query banks on mortgage prepayment strain - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8151 v 6.7884 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY46.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY203B prior; Net drains CNY104B v CNY180B injects prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 27,550.

- *(JP) Potential BOJ gov nominee Kazuo Ueda: BOJ monetary policy is appropriate; need to continue easy policy; nothing has been decided on nomination - Japan TV [from Feb 10th].

- (JP) Number of sellers failing to deliver promised Japanese government bonds to buyers at highest since the 2008 financial crisis amid aggressive BOJ purchasing drying up liquidity in the market – Nikkei [from Feb 10th].

Korea

- Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,461.

- (KR) South Korea Feb 1-10 Exports Y/Y: +11.9%; Imports: +16.9%.

Other Asia

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Monetary policy stance remains appropriate.

- (SG) Singapore Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.3%e.

North America

- Meta Platforms [META]: Said to be delay setting team budgets as it is planning new job cuts - FT.

Europe

- (CN) UK to launch security review related to China spy balloons – UK Telegraph.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0685-1.0655 ; JPY 132.21-131.27 ; AUD 0.6922-0.6890 ;NZD 0.6329-0.6289.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,870/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $78.86/brl; Copper flat at $4.0145/lb.