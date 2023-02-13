General trend
- USD rises, USD/JPY gains (Reminder: Japan govt plans to submit BOJ nominations to parliament on Tue, Feb 14th [at 11 AM Japan time (2 AM GMT)]).
- Hang Seng pares decline, Shanghai Composite moves higher.
- Nikkei 225 extended decline.
- S&P ASX 200 remains slightly lower.
[Reminder]: (JP) BOJ: will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral on February 14, 2023.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,418.
- (AU) Last week Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe held a closed-door briefing to the major Australia banks [RBA held rate decision on Feb 7th]- Press.
- (AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds: Avg Yield: 4.1786%; bid-to-cover 3.03x.
- (AU) Australia Jan Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports: ~47.9Mts v 49.3Mts prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Performance Service Index (PSI): 54.5 v 52.1 prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins: Worst of Auckland weather is yet to come [follows Cyclone Gabrielle]; PM Statement to parliament will now be given on Wed.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -1.3% at 20,910.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,256.
- (CN) US Pentagon Official: US is more closely scrutinizing radar since China balloon discovery [US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron (US-Canada border), this was the 4th flying object to be shot down by the US in over 1 week].
- (US) Pentagon has downed a second object over Alaska – NYT [Feb 10th].
- (CN) US govt plans to sanction various Chinese firms connected to the spy balloon – press [from Feb 10th].
- *(CN) CHINA JAN NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 4.90T V 4.20TE (record level) [from Feb 10th].
- (CN) China main video game regulator announces game approvals for Feb; Approves 87 domestic online games.
- (CN) China regulators said to query banks on mortgage prepayment strain - US financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8151 v 6.7884 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY46.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY203B prior; Net drains CNY104B v CNY180B injects prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 27,550.
- *(JP) Potential BOJ gov nominee Kazuo Ueda: BOJ monetary policy is appropriate; need to continue easy policy; nothing has been decided on nomination - Japan TV [from Feb 10th].
- (JP) Number of sellers failing to deliver promised Japanese government bonds to buyers at highest since the 2008 financial crisis amid aggressive BOJ purchasing drying up liquidity in the market – Nikkei [from Feb 10th].
Korea
- Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,461.
- (KR) South Korea Feb 1-10 Exports Y/Y: +11.9%; Imports: +16.9%.
Other Asia
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Monetary policy stance remains appropriate.
- (SG) Singapore Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.3%e.
North America
- Meta Platforms [META]: Said to be delay setting team budgets as it is planning new job cuts - FT.
Europe
- (CN) UK to launch security review related to China spy balloons – UK Telegraph.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0685-1.0655 ; JPY 132.21-131.27 ; AUD 0.6922-0.6890 ;NZD 0.6329-0.6289.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,870/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $78.86/brl; Copper flat at $4.0145/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees a downside below 1.0660 as US CPI looks set to deliver a surprise upside
EUR/USD is looking to build an intermediate cushion around 1.0660 in the early European session. The major currency is not expected to conquer the downside bias as the risk-off impulse is extremely solid.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 as risk aversion precedes US, UK inflation
GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar.
Gold could target $1,825 if 50DMA support fails Premium
Gold price is trading with moderate losses, reverting toward five-week lows reached at $1,853 on Friday. Gold price is kicking off the week on the wrong footing, as the United States Dollar (USD) is holding the higher ground amid risk-off market sentiment.
Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst
TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT) and Cosmos(ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days.
Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus
Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed chair Jay Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.