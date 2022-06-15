Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed ahead of Wed’s Fed decision; CN data generally best ests; UST yields decline amid stepped up BOJ bond buying.

General trend

- JGB yields move higher despite BOJ operations.

- BOJ commented on JGB market volatility.

- USD trades generally weaker.

- AU bond yields rise after minimum wage announcement; RBA Gov spoke on Tues; AU jobs data due on Thurs.

- Aussie consumer confidence continues to decline.

- CN and HK markets outperform on better data.

- Shanghai Property index rises [property investment data not as bad as feared].

- Equity markets lag in Australia and Japan.

- South Korean automakers rise as the truckers’ strike has ended.

- US equity FUTs rise.

- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Jun 16-17th (Thurs-Fri).

- US retail sales due later today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Fair Work Commission: Awards $40/wk increase ~5.2%, National wage at A$21.38/hr; CPI and Jobs are the biggest changes y/y.

- (AU) Goldman Sachs expects the RBA to raise the Cash Rate by 50bps in August and Sept compared to prior 25bps call; notes recent comments by RBA Gov Lowe.

- (AU) Australia Jun Westpac Consumer Confidence: 86.4 v 90.4 prior; M/M -4.5% v -5.6% prior.

- (AU) RBA Gov Lowe: Need to see higher rates for inflation to come down; inflation could hit 7% by Christmas - TV interview [from Jun 14th].

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence -7.6%, noted to be at recessionary levels.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Current Account (NZ$): -6.1B v -6.0Be.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JPJapan Apr core machine orders M/M: +10.8% V -1.3%E; Y/Y: +19.0% V 5.3%E.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: In line with announcements to raise buying amounts.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): 7-year JGB yield was under upward pressure, chance long term rate would exceed tolerance band; Seeing strong selling pressure in JGB futs market [follows stepped up BOJ bond buying].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates Govt to take appropriate action on FX; BOJ has jurisdiction on Monetary policy.

- (JP) Japan Apr Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 0.7% v 0.8%e.

- (JP) Japan expected to give 'reward points' to energy saving actions - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.1%.

- (KR) South Korea May Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.7%e.

- (KR) South Korea unionized truckers reach agreement with Transport Ministry to end strike action - press.

- (KR) South Korea Apr M2 Money Supply M/M: +0.2% v -0.1% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.2%; Shanghai Composite flat.

- (CN) China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official Fu: Expects economic Reiterates economy still faces some difficulties and challenges - comments after May data.

- (CN) China May industrial production Y/Y: +0.7% V -0.9%E; YTD Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.1%E.

- (CN) China May YTD Residential Property Sales Y/Y: -34.5% v -32.2% prior.

- (CN) China May YTD property investment Y/Y: -4.0% V -4.4%E.

- (CN) China May Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.9% v 6.1%e.

- (CN) China May fixed urban assets YTD Y/Y: 6.2% V 6.0%E.

- (CN) China May Retail Sales Y/Y: -6.7% V -7.1%E; YTD Y/Y: -1.5% V -1.7%E.

- (CN) Shanghai has reported 15 additional coronavirus cases. 3 cases outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 63 cases of coronavirus.

- (CN) China PBOC conducts CNY200B V CNY200B maturing in 1-YEAR medium-term lending facility (MLF) AT 2.85% V 2.85%E [rate left unchanged for 5th straight month].

- (CN) HKMA: China PBOC will issue CNY5.0B in 6-month Renminbi (CNY) Bills through the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Jun 21st (Tues).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7518 v 6.7482 prior.

- (CN) FT: China is facing pressure to reform its debt market, cites slowing foreign inflows.

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority purchases HK$9.26B on market due to HKD hitting low end of the peg [ahead of the Wed (Jun 15th) US Fed decision].

- (HK) Hong Kong wants to include China concept stocks in Stock Connect - HK media.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China may need to refill its fiscal fund due to heavy spending.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells CNY7.5B v CNY7.5B indicated in 2-year, 3-year and 5-year bonds in Hong Kong.

- (CN) China more likely to cut the 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) during H2 [in line]- Chinese press.

- (CN) China May Power Consumption -1.3% y/y.

North America

- (US) Celsius (Cryptocurrency Network) said to have hired a law firm to restructuring and financing options - Financial Press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng +1.7%; Shanghai Composite +2% ; Kospi -2.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%%, Dax +0.3%%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 1.0451-1.0410 ; JPY 135.59-134.80 ; AUD 0.6919-0.6860 ;NZD 0.6243-0.6207.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,814/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $119.12/brl; Copper +0.9% at $4.1760/lb