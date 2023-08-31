General trend
- Chinese equity markets decline; property sector weighs [Vanke drops after issuing financial results].
- China issues AI approvals.
- Japan and South Korea IP data disappoint.
- US economic data was generally below ests.
- More US data due later today [includes PCE and Chicago PMI].
- BOJ might release updated bond buying schedule after the market close.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,296.
-Australia Q2 Private Capital Expenditure Q/Q: 2.8% v 1.0%e.
-Australia July Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.5% prior.
-Qantas: ACCC [Australia competition regulator] takes court action alleging Qantas advertised flights it had already cancelled.
-New Zealand Aug Business Confidence: -3.7 v -13.1 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 18,580.
-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,134.
- Bank of China: Reports H1 (CNY) Net 120.1B v 119.9B y/y, NII 234B v 224B y/y.
- ICBC: Reports H1 (CNY) Net 173.7B v 172B y/y, NII 337B v 351B y/y.
-CHINA AUG MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 49.7 V 49.2E (5th straight contraction); Non-manufacturing PMI: 51.0 v 51.1e (8th month of expansion).
-PBOC said to hold meeting with private companies on private sector developments - press.
-PBOC Pan: Urges financial companies to better support private companies.
-US Commerce Sec Raimondo: Did NOT get resolution of specific issues during China trip; Had productive, candid and constructive meetings in China; Raised the tough issues with Chinese govt; US policy not decoupling - comments from China.
-Experts see China RRR cut next month [Sept] - China Daily.
-China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1811 v 7.1816 prior.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY209B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY148B v injects CNY81B prior.
-China said to be extending tax exemption for online shop cross-border returns - press.
-Baidu: Said to be among first firms to win China regulator's approval of AI models for its Ernie Bot - press.
-SenseTime: Says regulators in China have approved its AI model.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.1% at 32,361.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Nakamura: Reiterates need to continue easing for the time being.
-JAPAN JULY RETAIL SALES M/M: 2.1% V 0.8%E; Y/Y: 6.8% V 5.5%E.
-JAPAN JULY PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: -2.0% V -1.4%E; Y/Y: -2.5% V -1.4%E; government cuts assessment of industrial production, says industrial output is 'seesawing'.
-Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Aug 25th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds: +¥425.1B v -¥263.2B prior: Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥603.8B v -¥740.7B prior.
-Japan PM Kishida unveils new gasoline subsidy measures effective from Sept 7th (as expected).
-SBI Securities: To make trading fees on Japan stocks zero, effective from Sept 30th.
-Hakuhodo: Said to delay ~¥20B bond sale - Press.
Korea
-Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,564.
-South Korea July Industrial Production M/M: -2.0% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -8.0% v -6.0%e.
-North Korea test fired another missile, which landed in the sea - press.
North America
- (US) AUG ADP EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +177K V +195KE; Notes job growth slowed notably last month, driven heavily by leisure and hospitality; For the first time, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., experienced a slowdown in pay growth.
- (US) Q2 PRELIMINARY GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 2.1% V 2.4%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.7% V 1.8%E.
-(US) FHFA considering means to provide nonbank mortgage firms access to FHLB backstop - press.
-Costco: Reports Aug Total SSS +4.1% y/y (ex-gas and FX); US SSS +3.2% (ex-gas and FX) v +4.5% prior.
- AMD: US said to restrict exports of certain AMD chips to Middle Eastern countries, the action also relates to Nvidia - financial press.
Europe
- UBS: Reports Q2 Pretax $29.2B v $2.62B y/y, Rev $9.54B v $8.92B y/y; Aim to achieve gross exit-rate cost saving >$10B by end-2026.
-GERMANY AUG PRELIMINARY CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 6.1% V 6.0%E.
-Russia Dep PM Novak: Confirms Russia will cut oil exports in Sept by 300K bpd versus June.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0939-1.0917 ; JPY 146.24-145.75 ; AUD 0.6507-0.6470 ;NZD 0.5978-0.5943.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,971/oz; Crude Oil flat at $81.66/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8260/lb.
