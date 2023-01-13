Asia market update: Equity markets trade mixed after US CPI data; JGB yields rise, BOJ steps up bond buying; Upcoming US corporate earnings in focus.
General trend
- BTC rises at JGB auction.
- Will BOK pause rate hikes?
- Nikkei declines amid results from Fast Retailing [largest index component], recent Yen gains also weigh.
- US equity FUTs decline.
-US companies expected to report earnings include UnitedHealth, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup, Bank of NY, Delta.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-(AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,293.
-*(AU) Australia Nov home loans value M/M: -3.7% V -2.0%E.
-(AU) Follow Up: China said to resume customs clearance for Australia coal - Press.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 21,605.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% 3,170.
-China said to take 'golden shares' in units of Alibaba and Tencent - FT.
-(CN) China Dec trade balance: $78.0B V $76.9BE.
-(CN) China Customs Spokesperson: Foundation for 2023 economic recovery not solid.
-(CN) China expected to announce CNY100B housing rental loan plan [among other measures] - Xinhua.
-(CN) China Premier Li: China to stabilize growth and consumer prices; To maintain incentives to boost domestic economy.
-(US) Biden administration said to be mulling making its executive order on US investments in China more focused and targeted - Axios.
-(US) House of Representatives passes bill that would prohibit sales of oil reserves to China.
-(CN) China Commerce Minister: Reiterates willing to work with relevant US Dept to promote cooperation [video meeting with the President of the US-China Business Council].
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7292 v 6.7680 prior [strongest yuan fix since Jul 14, 2022].
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY55B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY65B prior; Sells CNY77B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY52B prior; Net inject CNY130B v net inject CNY115B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 26,391.
-(JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield rises to 0.53% (above the BOJ policy ceiling of 0.50%).
-*(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces more unscheduled bond buying [amid rise in JGB yields].
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces more unscheduled bond buying [2nd time during session].
-(JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.300% (prior 0.005%) 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.3930% v 0.1210% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.7x v 3.58x prior.
-(JP) Japan Dec M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.1% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.7% prior.
-Tohoku Electric [9506.JP] To delay planned Yen-denominated bond sale - US financial press.
South Korea
-Kospi opens +0.5% at 2,377.
-*(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 25bps to 3.50%; as expected; there were 2 dissenters at today's rate decision, they wanted rates to be left unchanged.
-(KR) South Korea Dec Import Price Index M/M: -6.2% v -5.3% prior; Y/Y: 9.1% v 14.2% prior.
-(KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.35% v 3.87% prior [from Nov 11, 2022].
North America
-*(US) Dec CPI M/M: -0.1% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 6.5% V 6.5%E (1st M/M drop since May 2020 and annual pace lowest since Oct 2021).
-(US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Dec inflation report was welcome news, may allow Fed to move more slowly.
- Tesla [TSLA] Said to cut prices in US on Model 3 and Model Y by between 6-20% - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.1%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.5% ; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0868-1.0831 ; JPY 129.42-128.64 ; AUD 0.6982-0.6945 ;NZD 0.6406-0.6365.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,897/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $78.14/brl; Copper flat at $4.1720/lb.
