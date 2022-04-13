Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after US CPI, CN markets lag; NZD pared rise after RBNZ hiked by 50bps [priced in?]; Bank of Canada rate decision due later today, UK CPI also due; MAS and BOK in focus for Thurs.

General trend

- NZ bond yields move lower after the RBNZ statement.

- China’s imports declined in Mar.

- South Korea bank lending to households continues to drop [Mar data]; South Korea bond yields decline.

- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.

- Nikkei 225 rises after prior underperformance; Fast Retailing to report tomorrow [after the market close].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower; Hang Seng traded slightly higher.

- S&P ASX 200 has traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices rise].

- Australia jobs data due on Thurs (Apr 14th).

- US financial earnings in focus [BlackRock, JPMorgan]; Other cos. to report include Bed Bath & Beyond, Delta and Fastenal.

- Taiwan Semi to report on Thurs.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Australia Govt to provide A$250M to domestic refining companies.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank Of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) 50BPS to 1.50%; not expected (First 50bps increase since 2000).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.

- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Haykawa: Yen weakness is bad for economy; Weaker Yen primarily benefits large companies, it will not be welcome by small companies or households.

- (JP) Japan Feb core machine orders M/M: -9.8% V -1.5%E; Y/Y: 4.3% V 14.3%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX is not only decided by interest rate differentials; Closely watching FX market moves, FX stability is important and rapid moves are undesirable (in line).

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Coronavirus quasi emergency is not needed at this time; Power supply will be tight in the summer and winter.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Not true that Japan was approached to join AUKUS.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%

- (KR) South Korea Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.7% v 3.0%e.

- (KR) South Korea expected to reveal a plan of returning to normal life on Friday (Apr 15).

- (KR) South Korea Mar Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,059T v 1,060T prior (4th straight decline).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) China Mar trade balance: $47.4B V $21.7BE.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3752 v 6.3795 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY20B prior.

- (CN) China testing the easing of quarantine rules in 8 cities [including Shanghai and Guangzhou]- Chinese press.

- (CN) China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) vows 'strong' supervision related to enforcement of the securities law - press.

- (CN) China Daily: Space for PBOC to cut interest rates has narrowed; Certain bond yields in the US have narrowed space to lower rates.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 26,330 coronavirus cases v 23,422 prior.

- (CN) Shanghai Regulator to impose punishments for companies that impose significant price increases on food.

- (CN) China Customs Official Li: External environment for China trade is becoming graver; Foreign trade expected to maintain stable development.

- (HK) Hong Kong Govt: No immediate plan to relax the route based flight halts.

North America

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk): Fed must be crystal clear will address inflation; How far Fed will need to raise rates won't be clear until we get closer to our destination.

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fantasy to think modest rate increases will tame the CPI, Central bankers cannot avoid the pain in commodities - FT.

Europe

- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: It is not possible to draw 100% firm conclusions about whether Russian forces used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

- (RU) Russia Energy Min Izvestia: Russia ready to sell oil to any friendly county, in possible range of $80-150/bb.

- (RU) Russia Mar YTD Budget Balance (RUB): 1.15T v 412.6B prior.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.7%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.7%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0840-1.0811 ; JPY 125.72-125.34 ; AUD 0.7475-0.7440 ;NZD 0.6902-0.6809.

- Gold -0.4% at $1,969/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $100.38/brl; Copper +1.1% at $4.7455/lb.