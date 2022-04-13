Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after US CPI, CN markets lag; NZD pared rise after RBNZ hiked by 50bps [priced in?]; Bank of Canada rate decision due later today, UK CPI also due; MAS and BOK in focus for Thurs.
General trend
- NZ bond yields move lower after the RBNZ statement.
- China’s imports declined in Mar.
- South Korea bank lending to households continues to drop [Mar data]; South Korea bond yields decline.
- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.
- Nikkei 225 rises after prior underperformance; Fast Retailing to report tomorrow [after the market close].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower; Hang Seng traded slightly higher.
- S&P ASX 200 has traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices rise].
- Australia jobs data due on Thurs (Apr 14th).
- US financial earnings in focus [BlackRock, JPMorgan]; Other cos. to report include Bed Bath & Beyond, Delta and Fastenal.
- Taiwan Semi to report on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Australia Govt to provide A$250M to domestic refining companies.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank Of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) 50BPS to 1.50%; not expected (First 50bps increase since 2000).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Haykawa: Yen weakness is bad for economy; Weaker Yen primarily benefits large companies, it will not be welcome by small companies or households.
- (JP) Japan Feb core machine orders M/M: -9.8% V -1.5%E; Y/Y: 4.3% V 14.3%E.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX is not only decided by interest rate differentials; Closely watching FX market moves, FX stability is important and rapid moves are undesirable (in line).
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Coronavirus quasi emergency is not needed at this time; Power supply will be tight in the summer and winter.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Not true that Japan was approached to join AUKUS.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%
- (KR) South Korea Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.7% v 3.0%e.
- (KR) South Korea expected to reveal a plan of returning to normal life on Friday (Apr 15).
- (KR) South Korea Mar Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,059T v 1,060T prior (4th straight decline).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (CN) China Mar trade balance: $47.4B V $21.7BE.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3752 v 6.3795 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY20B prior.
- (CN) China testing the easing of quarantine rules in 8 cities [including Shanghai and Guangzhou]- Chinese press.
- (CN) China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) vows 'strong' supervision related to enforcement of the securities law - press.
- (CN) China Daily: Space for PBOC to cut interest rates has narrowed; Certain bond yields in the US have narrowed space to lower rates.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 26,330 coronavirus cases v 23,422 prior.
- (CN) Shanghai Regulator to impose punishments for companies that impose significant price increases on food.
- (CN) China Customs Official Li: External environment for China trade is becoming graver; Foreign trade expected to maintain stable development.
- (HK) Hong Kong Govt: No immediate plan to relax the route based flight halts.
North America
- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk): Fed must be crystal clear will address inflation; How far Fed will need to raise rates won't be clear until we get closer to our destination.
- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fantasy to think modest rate increases will tame the CPI, Central bankers cannot avoid the pain in commodities - FT.
Europe
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: It is not possible to draw 100% firm conclusions about whether Russian forces used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
- (RU) Russia Energy Min Izvestia: Russia ready to sell oil to any friendly county, in possible range of $80-150/bb.
- (RU) Russia Mar YTD Budget Balance (RUB): 1.15T v 412.6B prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.7%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.7%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0840-1.0811 ; JPY 125.72-125.34 ; AUD 0.7475-0.7440 ;NZD 0.6902-0.6809.
- Gold -0.4% at $1,969/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $100.38/brl; Copper +1.1% at $4.7455/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.