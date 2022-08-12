Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed after similar session on Wall St., little fresh macro news seen; US Consumer Confidence due later today, UK GDP also in focus.
General trend
- Japanese equities outperform following holiday.
- HK Mainland Properties Index declines as Longfor resumed losses.
- Australian ex-dividends in focus [Suncorp].
- US equity FUTs trade slightly higher.
- China may release bank lending data this week.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (NZ) New Zealand July Manufacturing PMI: 52.7 v 50.0 revised prior (12th month of expansion).
- (NZ) New Zealand July Food Prices M/M: 2.1% v 1.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 0.50% Sept 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.1722%; bid-to-cover 2.6x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Announces tax break for Rent To Build developers.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.6%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥820.7B v ¥37.1B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥61.0B v -¥120.3B prior.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: To hold meeting on Aug 15th on inflation and daily life in Japan, calls for measures on increasing food prices and low wages.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.2%.
- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR: Vice Chairman Lee granted pardon (in line).
- (KR) South Korea sells KRW300B in 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.175% v 3.120% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) Fitch comments on China Money Market Funds (MMFs): China for the first time overtook Europe as the world's second-largest money market fund (MMF) market in 2Q22.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7413 v 6.7324 prior.
- (CN) China Hainin Provice reports 1,209 coroanvirus cases.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month bills and 10-year bonds.
- Longfor 960.HK Substantial shareholders to receive dividend in shares; to issue 200M new shares.
North America
- (US) Fed's Daly (Non voter, Dove): CPI number shows some improvement, but not a victory (in line); Scale of rate increase does not depend on data points; Decision on 50bps vs 75bps hike in Sept depends on more than 1 data point.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +2.5%, ASX 200 -0.7% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0327-1.0305 ; JPY 133.49-132.88 ; AUD 0.7121-0.7088 ;NZD 0.6464-0.6418.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,805.85/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $93.77/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.6965/lb.
