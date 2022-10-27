Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; Samsung to increase CAPEX y/y, issued bit growth guidance; BOJ rate decision due on Fri; ECB decision and US GDP also in focus.
General trend
- Offshore yuan (CNH) weakens after prior rise.
- Australian bond yields drop amid the surprise by the Bank of Canada.
- Nikkei 225 lags ahead of corporate earnings; Companies due to report earnings include Fanuc, Takeda, Fujitsu.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- ANZ.AU Reports FY22 (A$) adj Cash profit 6.50B v 6.19B y/y; NII 14.87B v 14.16B y/y.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Global economic challenges are large and upon us; highly unlikely at max sustainable employment is inflation is still high and variable- speaking at conference.
- NCM.AU Reports Q1 gold production 527K oz v 396.2K y/y at AISC $1,098/oz v $1,270 y/y; Copper production 32Kt v 24.5Kt y/y; Affirms FY23.
- FMG.AU Reports Q1 shipments 47.5Mt v 45.6Mt y/y; Ore Mined 54.8Mt v 60.8Mt y/y.
- (AU) Westpac Chief Economist now expects RBA to increase cash rate by 50bps in the Nov Meeting.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2025, 2032 and 2041 bonds.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) Said that Japan Govt spending stimulus is expected to be ~¥29T (up from prior speculation of ¥25.1T) – press.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥164.5B v +¥389.9B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥356.6B v +¥408.8B prior.
- (JP) Japan to permit level 4 self-driving cars on roads in Apr 2023 - Japanese press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Komeito Party Senior Official: Calls for considering increasing income tax to pay for defense spending.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Cabinet will approve stimulus package tomorrow.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.7%.
- (KR) South Korea Q3 advance GDP Q/Q: 0.3% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.0%E.
- 005930.KR Reports final Q3 (KRW) Net 9.4T v 12.3T y/y; Op 10.9T v 15.8T y/y, Rev 76.8T v 74.0T y/y.
- (KR) South Korea FSC [financial regulator]: To ease bank loan-to-deposit ratios for 6 months.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) announces it will ease collateral policies to help banks supply liquidity; To broaden eligible collateral to loans to banks for 3 months; To conduct KRW6.0T in repo ops for financial institutions.
- (KR) South Korea Gangwon Province said to pledge to repay debt by Dec 15th [follows debt default linked to Legoland] – local press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.
- (CN) China Sept YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -2.3% v -2.1% prior.
- (CN) China mutual funds according to TX Investment Consulting have reported Q2 Loss CNY887.8B v profit CNY700B in Q2 - Shanghai Securities News.
- 1876.HK Reports Q3 Net $300M v $301Me; Rev $1.86B v $1.88Be.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1570 v 7.1638 prior.
- (CN) China Q3 smartphone shipments -11% y/y, cites Canalys – financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY240B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY280B prior; Net inject CNY238B v net CNY278B prior.
- (CN) China President Xi: China is willing to find ways to get along with the US - Chinese Press.
Other
- (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) leaves Selic target rate unchanged at 13.75%; as expected.
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): 2022 GDP Growth expected +3-4%; Reiterates expects economy to grow at below trend pace in 2023.
North America
- META Reports Q3 $1.64 v $1.88e, Rev $27.7B v $27.4Be; Expects Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly y/y.
- F Reports Q3 $0.30 v $0.31e, Rev $37.2B v $38.3Be; Confirms charge related to wind down of Argo Ai.
- (US) US President Biden: US is not going to allow China to ‘own the market’ on battery technology – CNBC Interview.
- BA China needs ~8.5K new jets through 2041, will more than double from current fleet; Value of new jets worth >$1.5T.
Europe
- (UK) Follow-Up: UK PM said to reconsider tax increases - UK press.
- (UK) Sept Car Manufacturing 63.1K units v 49.9K prior, Y/Y: -6.0% v 34% prior (5th consecutive increase) - SMMT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi +1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0093-1.0062 ; JPY 146.46-145.50 ; AUD 0.6514-0.6475 ;NZD 0.5869-0.5813.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,670/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $88.03/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.5365/lb.
