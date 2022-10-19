Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; China and HK indices lag; AU jobs data due on Thurs.; UK CPI data also in focus.

General trend

- Quiet session seen for USD/JPY.

- US equity FUTs rose on figures from Netflix.

- US corporate earnings continue.

- The 20th Communist Party Congress started on Sun, Oct 16th and to last until Oct 24th.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1% at 6,782.

- (AU) Australia Sept Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.25% Apr 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.7426% ;bid-to-cover: 2.81x.

- BHP[ BHP.AU] Reports Q1 Waio Iron Ore Production: 72.1Mt v 70.6Mt y/y; Shipments 70.3Mt v 70.8Mt y/y; Affirms FY23 attributable iron ore production.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opened -0.3% at 3,073.

- Hang Seng opened -0.6% at 16,805.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1105 v 7.1086 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) Experts said to note China loan prime rate [LPR] may further decline - Chinese press [PBOC normally sets the LPRs around the 20th of the month].

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec John Lee Policy Address: Affirms plans to launch program to attract foreign talent. HK$30B fund to attract foreign businesses; Will refund property stamp duty paid by foreigners who subsequently become permanent residents in the city after 7-years.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3% at 27,225.

- (JP) Japan Fin MIn Suzuki: Increasing frequency of watching FX markets; checking FX rates with more frequency.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Recent yen weakening sharp and one-sided.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Board Member Adachi: There are times that FX rates move rapidly in the short-term.

- (JP) Japan FSA considering allowing IP to be used as collateral - Nikkei.

Korea

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Exports are expected to weaken at a fast pace going forward.

- (KR) North Korea says it fired another artillery response to South Korea's 'provocative' military drills - North Korea state media.

North America

- (US) Follow Up: Biden Administration confirms President Biden to announce SPR release on Wed [Oct 19th]; to announce 15M additional barrels for delivery from the SPR in Dec.

- President Biden to speak on energy security at 1:15 PM ET [Wed].

- (US) Fed's Kashkari (non-voter): Reiterates inflation is much too high; We are on an aggressive campaign to bring inflation into check.

- (US) Aug NET long-term TIC flowa: $197.9B v $21.4B prior; total NET TIC flows: $275.6B v $153.5B prior; Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries:$1.20T v $1.234T prior.

- Netflix [NFLX]: Reports Q3 $3.10 v $2.11e, Rev $7.93B v $7.85Be; Will no longer guide quarterly paid memberships after Q4; Guides Q4 streaming paid net change +4.5M v +3.9Me.

Europe

- (UK) Bank of England: Confirms first APF gilt sales operation will take place Nov 1st.

- (UK) Debt Management Office (DMO) to sell £800M of 2039 0.125% index-linked gilt on Oct 25th.

- (NL) Netherlands Central bank said to urge pension funds to guard against a UK-style crisis and increase cash - financial press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -1.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.9% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +1%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +0.6%.

- EUR 0.9872-0.9837 ; JPY 149.30-149.10 ; AUD 0.6325-0.6307 ;NZD 0.5708-0.5652.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,650/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $82.84/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.3415/lb.