Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade lower after the losses on Wall St.; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-26th].
General trend
- UST yields ease during Asia.
- China continues to weaken the Yuan.
- Will the PBOC cut the RRR? [**Reminder: On Apr 15th China PBoC cut the Overall Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) 25bps and did an additional 25bps for SMEs and rural banks].
- KRW supported by verbal intervention.
- South Korea Household Credit growth slowed [BOK due to meet on Thurs (Aug 25th)].
- Japan and Australia PMIs decline.
- Japanese airlines rise [Japan said to consider ending COVID testing for international arrivals].
- AU corporate earnings remain in focus [Endeavour Group drops by >10%].
- JD.com to report after the HK close.
- US equity FUTs trade slightly higher after prior declines; Futs later erase gains.
- Indonesia Central Bank to hold rate meeting.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.0%.
- BLD.AU Reports FY22 Net 960.6M v 639.9M y/y; Rev 3.91B v 5.35B y/y; declares special dividend A$0.07/shr.
- EDV.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net 495M v +445M y/y, EBIT 924M v 899M y/y; Rev 11.6B v 11.6B y/y.
- (AU) Australia Aug preliminary PMI manufacturing: 54.5 V 55.7 prior; PMI Services: 49.6 v 50.9 prior (1st contraction in 7 months).
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2032 Indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 1.1866%; bid-to-cover: 2.56x.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.
- (JP) Japan Aug preliminary PMI manufacturing: 51.0 V 52.1 PRIOR (lowest since Jan 2021); PMI Services: 49.2 v 50.3 prior (1st contraction in 6 months).
- (JP) Japan said to consider ending COVID testing for international arrivals - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan Finance Ministry to seek ¥27.0T for debt service - Japanese press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Russia's Sakhalin 2 is important for our energy needs, no change in on opinions in it - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Japan July Crude Steel output 7.33Mt v 7.45Mt prior, M/M: -1.6% v -7.6% prior; Y/Y: -8.5% v -8.1% prior - Industry body, Japan Iron and Steel Federation.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Aug Consumer Confidence: 88.8 v 86.0 prior; Inflation expectations: 4.3% v 4.7% prior (1st decline in expectation in 8 months).
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Will manage risks on strong dollar and weak won.
- (KR) South Korea FX Authority Official: Closely monitoring if speculative factor is in FX and any herd like behaviors in the currency market.
- (KR) South Korea Q2 Household Credit (KRW): 1,869.4T v 1,859.4T prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 5.4% prior (slowest growth since June 2004).
- (KR) South Korea sells KRW500B in 20-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.325% v 3.200% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened 0.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China may cut the RRR in 2022 to offset MLF maturity, which could also drive the loan prime rates lower - China Securities Times.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8523 v 6.8198 prior (weakest setting since late Aug 2020).
- (CN) Former PBOC Adviser Li Daokui: China PBOC has room to cut main interest rates by up to 50bps over the next year if covid continues to drag on the economy - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China reportedly plans CNY200B ($29.3B) in special loans to troubled developers - financial press.
- (CN) China PBoC said to urge banking sector to maintain stable growth of lending - financial press.
- (CN) China authorities launch level IV disaster relief emergency response in response to recent severe drought in Sichuan, Chongqing, and other places, which is severely affecting mid-season rice and corn - press.
Other
- (SG) Singapore July CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.7%e.
North America
- (US) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to meet China ambassador Qin Gang at 10:15ET.
Europe
- (SA) Saudi energy MIN: OPEC+ May need to tighten to stabilize the market: The oil futures 'disconnect' May force OPEC+ action.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Kospi -1.0%; Nikkei225 -1.2%; ASX 200 -1.0%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9950-0.9930.; JPY 137.71-137.09; AUD 0.6900-0.6873; NZD 0.6194-0.6164.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,749/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $91.00/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.65/lb.
