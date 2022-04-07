Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade lower after the Fed minutes; Samsung guided Q1 results above ests [little share price reaction seen].
General trend
- UST yields decline amid the focus on the FOMC minutes [curve continues to steepen]; USD/JPY trades slightly lower.
- Commodity currencies drop; EUR and CHF rise.
- Crude Oil FUTs rise after prior plunge.
- Higher imports weighed on Australia’s trade surplus [Feb data].
- Shanghai COVID cases continue to jump.
- Some volatility seen in the Shanghai and HK equity markets.
- Shanghai Property index drops over 1.8%; Mainland Properties index also declines in HK.
- HK TECH index drops by over 1.5%.
- Nikkei 225 declines by 2% for the second straight session; Tech weakness continues to weigh on SoftBank.
- Japanese cos. due to report include Seven & I, Aeon Mall, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Aeon Financial.
- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly lower [Consumer Discretionary and Financial indices lag].
- US equity FUTs extend declines.
- HP Inc rises on Berkshire news.
- LG Electronics to report prelim Q1 results later today.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- China may release FX reserves data later today.
- RBA’s Financial Stability Review is due on Fri [Apr 8th].
- BOJ is scheduled to offer to buy JGBs on Fri. [Apr 8th].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (AU) Westpac brings forward Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike call to June [in line].
- (AU) Australia Feb Trade Balance (A$): 7.5B v 12.0Be.
- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency]: Names Joint Lead Managers for the planned syndication of the new November 2033 Treasury Bond.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.
- (JP) Japan said to not be banning coal imports from Russia - Press.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.67T v -¥708.2B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥543.2B v -¥241.1B prior.
- (JP) Japan Mar FX Reserves $1.36T v $1.38T m/m.
- (JP) IMF Cuts Japan 2022 GDP forecast to 2.4% from 3.3%; Could consider preparing 'contingency plan' to protect economy in view of elevated uncertainty over pandemic, Ukraine conflict - Article IV Consultation.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will contribute to oil release, still considering details.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Noguchi: Vital to continue with monetary easing; Will still take time to hit CPI target; Weak Yen impact on terms of trade limited.
- (JP) Japan Mar Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.4% prior.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.9890% v 0.8930% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.05x v 3.12x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.2%.
- 005930.KR Reports Prelim Q1 (KRW) Op 14.1T v 9.38T v 9.3T y/y; Rev 77.0T v 65.4T y/y.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3659 v 6.3799 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY140B v Net drain CNY440B prior.
- (CN) 60K rooms are planned for coronavirus quarantine - Press.
- (CN) Newspaper linked with PBOC [Financial News]: Urges caution over the Metaverse.
- Evergrande [3333.HK] China to allow creditors of company to sue locally.
- (CN) SCMP: Concerns about possible sanctions related to Russia said to lead to fear in China about forex assets; China's forex assets could 'turn to zero' if the US imposes sanctions; cites economists [including former PBOC adviser Yu Yongding].
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Removed salary cap for job support program, was HK$30k/m prior; Looking to approve total HK$43B for program.
- (CN) S&P: Downcycle in China Property Market will not end with policy easing.
North America
- (US) EPA said to potentially issue rule on small refinery biofuel waivers on Apr 7 - Press.
- TSLA, GM: Transport Sec Buttigieg and Energy Sec Granholm met with Tesla CEO Musk and GM CEO Barra on EVs.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Ambassador to the US: Sanctions on Russia banks are a direct blow to Russia population - Press.
- (RU) US Senator Schumer: Russia oil ban vote is expected on Thurs.[Apr 7th], vote on Russia's trade status is also expected on Thursday.
- (RU) Russia Govt said to see the west as closing its route to avoid default on FX Denominated bonds - Press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.7%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.2% ; Kospi -1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0916-1.0892 ; JPY 123.93-123.46 ; AUD 0.7537-0.7474 ;NZD 0.6938-0.6891.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,921/oz; Crude Oil +1.1% at $97.31/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.7000/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0900 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.0900 after Germany's Industrial Production beat estimates with 0.2% in February. The US dollar eases in tandem with the Treasury yields amid hawkish Fed minutes-induced risk-aversion. ECB minutes in focus.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.3100 on weaker yields, USD
GBP/USD is scaling higher amid falling US Treasury yields, in coordination with the US dollar. The UK announced fresh sanctions on Russian coal and oil imports. Investors are digesting the hawkish Fed minutes, although the central bank divergence theme could remain in play.
Gold looks south towards $1,915 despite retreating Treasury yields
Gold price is in the hands of sellers so far this Thursday, having settled almost unchanged on the day on Wednesday. The hawkish Fed minutes unraveled the world’s most powerful central bank’s plans to pare the balance sheet and deliver a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike at its May meeting.
Can Crypto.com price regain lost ground and retest $0.50
Crypto.com price is at an interesting point after the recent drawdown. Interested investors can view the pullback as an opportunity to accumulate CRO at a discount. A bounce off the immediate support level is likely to trigger another run-up that would attempt to retest failed resistance barrier.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.