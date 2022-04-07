Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade lower after the Fed minutes; Samsung guided Q1 results above ests [little share price reaction seen].

General trend

- UST yields decline amid the focus on the FOMC minutes [curve continues to steepen]; USD/JPY trades slightly lower.

- Commodity currencies drop; EUR and CHF rise.

- Crude Oil FUTs rise after prior plunge.

- Higher imports weighed on Australia’s trade surplus [Feb data].

- Shanghai COVID cases continue to jump.

- Some volatility seen in the Shanghai and HK equity markets.

- Shanghai Property index drops over 1.8%; Mainland Properties index also declines in HK.

- HK TECH index drops by over 1.5%.

- Nikkei 225 declines by 2% for the second straight session; Tech weakness continues to weigh on SoftBank.

- Japanese cos. due to report include Seven & I, Aeon Mall, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Aeon Financial.

- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly lower [Consumer Discretionary and Financial indices lag].

- US equity FUTs extend declines.

- HP Inc rises on Berkshire news.

- LG Electronics to report prelim Q1 results later today.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- China may release FX reserves data later today.

- RBA’s Financial Stability Review is due on Fri [Apr 8th].

- BOJ is scheduled to offer to buy JGBs on Fri. [Apr 8th].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.

- (AU) Westpac brings forward Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike call to June [in line].

- (AU) Australia Feb Trade Balance (A$): 7.5B v 12.0Be.

- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency]: Names Joint Lead Managers for the planned syndication of the new November 2033 Treasury Bond.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.

- (JP) Japan said to not be banning coal imports from Russia - Press.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.67T v -¥708.2B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥543.2B v -¥241.1B prior.

- (JP) Japan Mar FX Reserves $1.36T v $1.38T m/m.

- (JP) IMF Cuts Japan 2022 GDP forecast to 2.4% from 3.3%; Could consider preparing 'contingency plan' to protect economy in view of elevated uncertainty over pandemic, Ukraine conflict - Article IV Consultation.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will contribute to oil release, still considering details.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Noguchi: Vital to continue with monetary easing; Will still take time to hit CPI target; Weak Yen impact on terms of trade limited.

- (JP) Japan Mar Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.4% prior.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.9890% v 0.8930% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.05x v 3.12x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.2%.

- 005930.KR Reports Prelim Q1 (KRW) Op 14.1T v 9.38T v 9.3T y/y; Rev 77.0T v 65.4T y/y.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3659 v 6.3799 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY140B v Net drain CNY440B prior.

- (CN) 60K rooms are planned for coronavirus quarantine - Press.

- (CN) Newspaper linked with PBOC [Financial News]: Urges caution over the Metaverse.

- Evergrande [3333.HK] China to allow creditors of company to sue locally.

- (CN) SCMP: Concerns about possible sanctions related to Russia said to lead to fear in China about forex assets; China's forex assets could 'turn to zero' if the US imposes sanctions; cites economists [including former PBOC adviser Yu Yongding].

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Removed salary cap for job support program, was HK$30k/m prior; Looking to approve total HK$43B for program.

- (CN) S&P: Downcycle in China Property Market will not end with policy easing.

North America

- (US) EPA said to potentially issue rule on small refinery biofuel waivers on Apr 7 - Press.

- TSLA, GM: Transport Sec Buttigieg and Energy Sec Granholm met with Tesla CEO Musk and GM CEO Barra on EVs.

Europe

- (RU) Russia Ambassador to the US: Sanctions on Russia banks are a direct blow to Russia population - Press.

- (RU) US Senator Schumer: Russia oil ban vote is expected on Thurs.[Apr 7th], vote on Russia's trade status is also expected on Thursday.

- (RU) Russia Govt said to see the west as closing its route to avoid default on FX Denominated bonds - Press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.7%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.2% ; Kospi -1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0916-1.0892 ; JPY 123.93-123.46 ; AUD 0.7537-0.7474 ;NZD 0.6938-0.6891.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,921/oz; Crude Oil +1.1% at $97.31/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.7000/lb.