Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade higher; USD trades generally weaker; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-27th]; US GDP revision also due.

General trend

- Korean Won and bond yields rose as the BOK increased CPI forecasts.

- The topic of China and stimulus remains in the press.

- NZ Q2 retail sales unexpectedly declined [Motor vehicle and parts retailing had the largest fall].

- Japanese equities have remained modestly higher.

- Australian stocks also rise amid another batch of corporate earnings.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.

- HK equity opening delayed by storm signal.

- US equity FUTS rise.

- NVIDIA declined on weaker results/guidance.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- WHC.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net 1.95B v 1.71Be; Rev 4.92B v 1.56B y/y.

- WOW.AU Reports FY22 (A$) adj Net Cont Ops 1.51B v 1.50B y/y; adj EBIT 2.69B v 2.76B y/y; Rev 60.9B v 55.7B y/y; Inflation beginning to impact all aspects of customer shopping behavior.

- QAN.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net -860M v -1.73B y/y; Underlying EBIT -1.56B v -1.53B y/y; Rev 9.11B v 5.93B y/y; announces up to A$400M stock buyback.

- AIR.NZ Reports FY22 (NZ$) Net -725M v -440M y/y; Rev 2.7B v 2.5B y/y; positive on Fy23 with boarders now open.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -2.3% v +1.7%e.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet Monthly Report: Maintains economic assessment for Aug; Raises view on factory production and public investment.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Affairs Head Nakamura: Need to continue with easing persistently; Must maintain powerful monetary easing; Appears to be shift in long held mindset that prices will not increase much.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥79.2B v +¥1.2T ; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥28.5 v ¥45.5B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan expected to extend local travel incentives through Sept - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 25BPS to 2.50%; as expected; Affirms 25bps rate hike path and focus to remain on inflation control.

- BOK Gov Rhee: Current interest rate is at middle of neutral range, rate should hit upper end of neutral range if CPI is high – post rate decision comments.

- (KR) South Korea July PPI Y/Y: 9.2% v 10.0% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (HK) Hong Kong Exchange cancels morning trading session due to Typhoon Ma-ondue and storm signal 8; Hong Kong lowers wind signal to 3 from 8; To begin trading at 13:00 ET.

- (CN) PBOC Backed Financial News: Downtrend in economy could trigger early mortgage payoffs, people in China are electing to repay loans early to decrease personal debt.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8536 v 6.8388 prior (Weakest since Aug 2020).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China govt said to allow construction of more infrastructure projects; To increase quota for policy and development tools by CNY300B; To support power generation companies to sell CNY200B bonds; To roll out policies to support development of platform economy.

- (CN) China Human Resources Ministry Official: Overall job employment remains stable, but pressure has been persisting.

- 1299.HK Reports H1 Op after tax $3.22B v $3.18B y/y, Total Weighted Premium Income $18.6B v $18.5B y/y.

- (CN) China: To allow 10 cities to conduct trials related to commercial driverless cars.

North America

- (US) Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium to focus on constraints; schedule released.

- NVDA Reports Q2 $0.51 v $0.56e, Rev $6.7B v $6.87Be; Guides Q3 Rev $5.9B +/- 2% v $7.02Be (implies $5.78- 6.02B).

- CRM Reports Q2 $1.19 v $1.02e, Rev $7.72B v $7.69Be; Guides Q3 lower; Approves $10B share buyback.

Europe

- (UK) July Car Manufacturing 58.0K units v 72.9K prior, Y/Y: 8.6% v 5.6% prior (3rd consecutive increase) – SMMT.

- (DE) Germany Econ Ministry reportedly sees future problems with coal supplies for power plants and oil supply for eastern areas in the fall and winter - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi +0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0008-0.9963 ; JPY 137.20-136.52 ; AUD 0.6963-0.6898 ;NZD 0.6227-0.6174.

- Gold +0.5% at $1,770/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $95.35/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.6530/lb.