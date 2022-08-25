Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade higher; USD trades generally weaker; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-27th]; US GDP revision also due.
General trend
- Korean Won and bond yields rose as the BOK increased CPI forecasts.
- The topic of China and stimulus remains in the press.
- NZ Q2 retail sales unexpectedly declined [Motor vehicle and parts retailing had the largest fall].
- Japanese equities have remained modestly higher.
- Australian stocks also rise amid another batch of corporate earnings.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.
- HK equity opening delayed by storm signal.
- US equity FUTS rise.
- NVIDIA declined on weaker results/guidance.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- WHC.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net 1.95B v 1.71Be; Rev 4.92B v 1.56B y/y.
- WOW.AU Reports FY22 (A$) adj Net Cont Ops 1.51B v 1.50B y/y; adj EBIT 2.69B v 2.76B y/y; Rev 60.9B v 55.7B y/y; Inflation beginning to impact all aspects of customer shopping behavior.
- QAN.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Net -860M v -1.73B y/y; Underlying EBIT -1.56B v -1.53B y/y; Rev 9.11B v 5.93B y/y; announces up to A$400M stock buyback.
- AIR.NZ Reports FY22 (NZ$) Net -725M v -440M y/y; Rev 2.7B v 2.5B y/y; positive on Fy23 with boarders now open.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -2.3% v +1.7%e.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) Japan Cabinet Monthly Report: Maintains economic assessment for Aug; Raises view on factory production and public investment.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Affairs Head Nakamura: Need to continue with easing persistently; Must maintain powerful monetary easing; Appears to be shift in long held mindset that prices will not increase much.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥79.2B v +¥1.2T ; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥28.5 v ¥45.5B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan expected to extend local travel incentives through Sept - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 25BPS to 2.50%; as expected; Affirms 25bps rate hike path and focus to remain on inflation control.
- BOK Gov Rhee: Current interest rate is at middle of neutral range, rate should hit upper end of neutral range if CPI is high – post rate decision comments.
- (KR) South Korea July PPI Y/Y: 9.2% v 10.0% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (HK) Hong Kong Exchange cancels morning trading session due to Typhoon Ma-ondue and storm signal 8; Hong Kong lowers wind signal to 3 from 8; To begin trading at 13:00 ET.
- (CN) PBOC Backed Financial News: Downtrend in economy could trigger early mortgage payoffs, people in China are electing to repay loans early to decrease personal debt.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8536 v 6.8388 prior (Weakest since Aug 2020).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China govt said to allow construction of more infrastructure projects; To increase quota for policy and development tools by CNY300B; To support power generation companies to sell CNY200B bonds; To roll out policies to support development of platform economy.
- (CN) China Human Resources Ministry Official: Overall job employment remains stable, but pressure has been persisting.
- 1299.HK Reports H1 Op after tax $3.22B v $3.18B y/y, Total Weighted Premium Income $18.6B v $18.5B y/y.
- (CN) China: To allow 10 cities to conduct trials related to commercial driverless cars.
North America
- (US) Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium to focus on constraints; schedule released.
- NVDA Reports Q2 $0.51 v $0.56e, Rev $6.7B v $6.87Be; Guides Q3 Rev $5.9B +/- 2% v $7.02Be (implies $5.78- 6.02B).
- CRM Reports Q2 $1.19 v $1.02e, Rev $7.72B v $7.69Be; Guides Q3 lower; Approves $10B share buyback.
Europe
- (UK) July Car Manufacturing 58.0K units v 72.9K prior, Y/Y: 8.6% v 5.6% prior (3rd consecutive increase) – SMMT.
- (DE) Germany Econ Ministry reportedly sees future problems with coal supplies for power plants and oil supply for eastern areas in the fall and winter - press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.4%.
- EUR 1.0008-0.9963 ; JPY 137.20-136.52 ; AUD 0.6963-0.6898 ;NZD 0.6227-0.6174.
- Gold +0.5% at $1,770/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $95.35/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.6530/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is extending the recovery rally above 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further, as China's stimulus boosts risk appetite. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold run-up eyes $1,770 as China favors bulls, focus on Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price rises for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly top. China’s status as the key XAU/USD consumer favors the metal buyers in times of stimulus.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.