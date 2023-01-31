General trend
- AUD drops on weaker retail sales.
- Samsung declines amid cautious outlook.
- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Fujitsu, Komatsu and Advantest.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,491.
- (AU) Australia Dec Retail Sales M/M: -3.9% v -0.2%e [first decline in 12 months].
- (AU) Australia Dec Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.3% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.9% prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): David Jacobs has been appointed to the position of Head of Domestic Markets at the Reserve Bank of Australia following the resignation of Jonathan Kearns late last year; effective Feb 6th.
- (AU) Australia and China Trade Mins to hold virtual meeting next week – Australia media.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 22,190.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,266.
-*(CN) China Jan manufacturing PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.1 V 50.0E [first expansion since Sept].
- (CN) China Dec Industrial Profits YTD Y/Y: -4.0% v -3.6% prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY471B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY173B prior; Net injects CNY170B v CNY99.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7604 v 6.7626 prior.
- (CN) China banks offer cheaper loans to help support consumption – Chinese press.
-(CN) White House said to be considering fully cutting off Huawei from US suppliers - press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.1% at 27,458.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Offers 5-year loans to banks (as expected); total bids ¥3.26T; Avg Bid Rate: 0.142%.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for Feb.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Too early to say whether joint statement [between government and BOJ] needs revision.
-(JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.9T v ¥2.9T indicated in 0.005% (0.005% prior) 2-year JGBs: Avg Yield: -0.0090% v +0.0430% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.73x v 3.78x prior.
-*(JP) Japan Dec preliminary industrial production M/M: -0.1% V -1.1%E; Y/Y: -2.8% V -3.9%E.
-*(JP) Japan Dec Retail Sales M/M: 1.1% V +0.8%E; Y/Y: 3.8% V 3.2%E.
-*(JP) Japan Dec jobless rate: 2.5% V 2.5%E.
Korea
- Kospi opens flat at 2,449.
- Samsung Electronics [005930.KR]: Reports Q4 final (KRW) Net 23.5T, Op 4.31T v 4.3T prelim, Rev 70.5T v 70.7T prelim; Expects weak chip demand in Q1.
- (KR) South Korea Dec Industrial Production M/M: -2.9% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: -7.3% v -3.4% prior.
Other Asia
- (IN) FTSE Russell: Adani index constituents in indices are still eligible, monitoring public info on Adani.
North America
- (US) Treasury quarterly financing estimates: to borrow $932B in Jan-Mar quarter v $860Be (prior estimate $578B).
Europe
- IMF world economic outlook (WEO): Raises 2023 Global GDP growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.9%.
- OPEC+ JMMC panel said to likely recommend no changes to current policy at meeting this week - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 -0.1% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0860-1.0839 ; JPY 130.53-130.06 ; AUD 0.7065-0.7025 ;NZD 0.6479-0.6438.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,919/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $77.53/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.1595/lb.
