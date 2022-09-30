Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally lower ahead of the extended holiday in Shanghai [Oct 3rd-7th]; GBP fluctuates ahead of OBR meeting; CN PMIs mixed; JP MOF to announce intervention amount [10 GMT].

General trend

- BOJ to comment on bond buying plan [8 GMT].

- Quarter-end in focus.

- Chinese property firms rise [additional stimulus measures were announced].

- Nike drops >10% after issuing financial results; Micron also reported.

- South Korea Vice Fin Min will conduct KRW2.0T in Korean bond buybacks on Sept 30th (Fri).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Building Permits M/M: -1.6% v 5.0% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Consumer Confidence Index: 85.4 v 85.4 prior; M/M: 0.0% v 4.3% prior.

- (AU) Poll of Economists expect end 2022 cash rate 3.35%, with a 50bps hike in Oct.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2028 Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.7893%; bid-to-cover 2.74x.

- (AU) Australia Aug Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.8% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.1% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.

- (JP Japan to confirm amount spent on FX intervention last Friday during today's session at 06:00ET Sept 30th.

- (JP) Japan Aug jobless rate: 2.5% V 2.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Aug Retail Sales M/M: 1.4% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 4.1% V 2.8%E.

- (JP) Japan Aug preliminary industrial production M/M: 2.7% V 1.8%E; Y/Y: 5.1% V -2.0% PRIOR.

- (JP) Japan Govt official: Chip production greatly impacted by falling production due to falling demand for smartphones and PCs.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will issue instructions on economic steps as soon as tomorrow, Sept 30th (as expected) [from Sept 29th].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Matsuno: Want to compile extra budget swiftly after economic package in late Oct; To consider further support for hard hit consumers and businesses due to higher prices.

- (JP) Tokyo expected to join nationwide travel subsidy program on Oct 20th - Japanese Press (in line).

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.5%.

- (KR) South Korea Aug Industrial Production M/M: -1.8% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.0%e.

- (KR) South Korea Aug Cyclical Leading Index Change: -0.2 v -0.2 prior.

- (KR) South Korea added to watch list to be included in FTSE Russell bond index (in line) - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: More sense of urgency needed in dealing with situation; Govt will take prepared emergency steps in timely manner to deal with shocks.

- (KR) South Korea: Seeks to ease bond issuance cap for KEPCO and Korea Gas; Korea Gas is mulling KRW1.0T perpetual bond issuance.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China Central Bank (PBoC): To relax lower limit of the first home loan interest rate in some cities in phases [Sept 29th].

- (CN) China Financial News: China should reduce down payment thresholds for homes.

- (CN) China Transport Ministry: To lower port fees for cargo by 20% for Q4.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0998 v 7.1102 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY125B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY105B prior; Sells CNY58B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY77B prior; Net inject CNY184B v Net inject CNY180B prior.

- (CN) China PBoC has called on major state-owned banks to be ready to sell USD for the local unit in offshore markets as it moves to limit yuan weakening - press.

- (CN) On Wed of last week, China SAFE relaxed FX regulations due to Fed rate hike – FT.

- (CN) China Sept manufacturing PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.1 V 49.4E.

- (CN) China Sept Caixin PMI manufacturing: 48.1 V 49.5E.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 5.1% v 6.7% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: -1.1% v +0.6% prior.

- (SG) Singapore said to tighten max loan quantum limits for housing loans, in effort to moderate housing demand – press [from Sept 29th].

- (SG) Singapore Trade Min Gan: Domestic economy seeing significant headwinds in the coming months.

- (TW) Taiwan FSC monitoring bank exposure of $42.8B to UK banks and insurers - Local Press.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Announces tightening rules on FX transactions.

North America

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): Additional rate hikes are necessary and appropriate; Need to remain attentive to data as costs of errors are high.

- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): We have to get inflation down; I am probably a little above the 4.6% fed funds median path in latest SEP projections; want to see long-term inflation expectations down from where they are today while also seeing continued progress on realized inflation - CNBC.

- (US) Initial jobless claims: 193K V 215KE; Continuing claims: 1.347M V 1.385ME.

- (US) Q2 final GDP annualized Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.6%E; Personal consumotion: 2.0% V 1.5%E.

- (US) Q2 final GDP price index (3RD READING): 9.0% V 8.9%E; CORE PCE Q/Q: 4.7% V 4.4%E.

- (US) Nevada reports Aug casino gaming Rev $1.21B, +3.5% y/y; Las Vegas strip Rev $659.7M, +5.2% y/y.

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter): Markets understood message from the Fed's latest dot plot; Dot plot shows Fed expects more tightening this year - virtual conf comments.

Europe

- (UK) PM Truss reportedly to hold emergency talks with Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) tomorrow - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -2%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.1.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 0.9844-0.9794 ; JPY 144.77-144.30 ; AUD 0.6518-0.6478 ;NZD 0.5752-0.5706.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,672/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $81.04/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.4285/lb.