General trend
- Crude Oil FUTs declined on headline related to Saudi Arabia.
- Banks decline amid comments from JPMorgan’s CEO.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.
- Hang Seng has extended declines ahead of tech earnings.
- Meituan to report results after the market close.
- Evergrande’s onshore unit reportedly plans bondholders’ meeting on June 1-2.
- Japanese equities pare declines.
- Fast Retailing to issue monthly sales after the Tokyo close.
- Australian Consumer Staples and Financial indices lag.
- Quiet session thus far for US equity FUTs.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- US ADP data due later today.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Ciena Corp, Designer Brands, Hormel Foods, Lands’ End, SecureWorks, SpartanNash.
- Shanghai and Hong Kong markets are closed for holiday on Fri. (Jun 3rd).
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Apr Trade Balance (A$): 10.5B v 9.0Be.
- (AU) China Ambassador to Australia said trade sanctions on Australia will not be removed - press.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: 0.5% v 1.3%e.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.
- (JP) Said that Japan is considering increasing the daily arrival cap of 30K arrivals into the country in July - Press.
- (JP) Japan May Monetary Base Y/Y: 4.6% v 6.6% prior [slowest pace since May 2020].
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.2390% v 0.2450% prior; bid to cover: 4.86x v 5.74x prior.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms speculation of minimum wage increase to ¥1.0K; Local understanding was important to restart Shimane Nuclear plant, Nuclear power is important, and must maximize use.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.14T v +¥627.0B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥0.9B v ¥4.1B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Dep Fin Min: Fiscal policy should not assume that the BOJ will purchase bonds forever.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.6%
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Accomodative policy may not work the next time for emerging markets - Bank of Korea international conference.
- (KR) South Korea May PMI Manufacturing: 51.8 v 52.1 prior (20th consecutive expansion).
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW1.9T v KRW2.30T indicated in 2-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs) at 2.910%.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
- (CN) China said to have ordered state-owned policy banks to establish CNY800B (~$120B) line of credit for infrastructure projects - press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7095 v 6.6651 prior.
- (CN) US Customs official said prepared to implement a ban on imports from the Xinjiang region (China), very high level of evidence would be required for an exemption - press.
- (CN) China car sales growth expected to rebound to 4% in 2022; notes the impact of subsidies - China Securities Journal.
- (CN) China Finance Minister Liu Kun : China will fully utilize its fiscal tools to achieve its goals for carbon emissions peaking and then becoming neutral - Economic Daily Op-Ed.
- (CN) China Assistant Fin Min Ou Wenhan: China sold CNY2.03T of special local bonds from Jan through May; ~8.7M passenger cars may benefit from a purchase tax cut.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.2M v +0.6M prior.
- (US) National Security Advisor Sloat: Expect more Ukraine security aid for the foreseeable future; US not letting up on implementing sanctions.
Europe
- (SA) Saudi Arabia said to be aiming to pump more oil if Russia output falls - FT.
- (UK) Former BoE inflation hawk Sentance said the Bank of England needs to aggressively accelerate the pace of its monetary tightening, BOE should raise interest rates to 3% in 2023 [versus 1.00% currently] – UK press.
- (TR) Turkey appoints new ambassadors to both Finland and Sweden.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 closed.
- EUR 1.0659-1.0644 ; JPY 130.23-129.88 ; AUD 0.7186-0.7153 ;NZD 0.6491-0.6467.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil -2% at $112.94/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.3095/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
