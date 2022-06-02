General trend

- Crude Oil FUTs declined on headline related to Saudi Arabia.

- Banks decline amid comments from JPMorgan’s CEO.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.

- Hang Seng has extended declines ahead of tech earnings.

- Meituan to report results after the market close.

- Evergrande’s onshore unit reportedly plans bondholders’ meeting on June 1-2.

- Japanese equities pare declines.

- Fast Retailing to issue monthly sales after the Tokyo close.

- Australian Consumer Staples and Financial indices lag.

- Quiet session thus far for US equity FUTs.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- US ADP data due later today.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Ciena Corp, Designer Brands, Hormel Foods, Lands’ End, SecureWorks, SpartanNash.

- Shanghai and Hong Kong markets are closed for holiday on Fri. (Jun 3rd).

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Apr Trade Balance (A$): 10.5B v 9.0Be.

- (AU) China Ambassador to Australia said trade sanctions on Australia will not be removed - press.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: 0.5% v 1.3%e.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.

- (JP) Said that Japan is considering increasing the daily arrival cap of 30K arrivals into the country in July - Press.

- (JP) Japan May Monetary Base Y/Y: 4.6% v 6.6% prior [slowest pace since May 2020].

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.2390% v 0.2450% prior; bid to cover: 4.86x v 5.74x prior.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Confirms speculation of minimum wage increase to ¥1.0K; Local understanding was important to restart Shimane Nuclear plant, Nuclear power is important, and must maximize use.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.14T v +¥627.0B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥0.9B v ¥4.1B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Dep Fin Min: Fiscal policy should not assume that the BOJ will purchase bonds forever.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Accomodative policy may not work the next time for emerging markets - Bank of Korea international conference.

- (KR) South Korea May PMI Manufacturing: 51.8 v 52.1 prior (20th consecutive expansion).

- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW1.9T v KRW2.30T indicated in 2-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs) at 2.910%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China said to have ordered state-owned policy banks to establish CNY800B (~$120B) line of credit for infrastructure projects - press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7095 v 6.6651 prior.

- (CN) US Customs official said prepared to implement a ban on imports from the Xinjiang region (China), very high level of evidence would be required for an exemption - press.

- (CN) China car sales growth expected to rebound to 4% in 2022; notes the impact of subsidies - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China Finance Minister Liu Kun : China will fully utilize its fiscal tools to achieve its goals for carbon emissions peaking and then becoming neutral - Economic Daily Op-Ed.

- (CN) China Assistant Fin Min Ou Wenhan: China sold CNY2.03T of special local bonds from Jan through May; ~8.7M passenger cars may benefit from a purchase tax cut.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.2M v +0.6M prior.

- (US) National Security Advisor Sloat: Expect more Ukraine security aid for the foreseeable future; US not letting up on implementing sanctions.

Europe

- (SA) Saudi Arabia said to be aiming to pump more oil if Russia output falls - FT.

- (UK) Former BoE inflation hawk Sentance said the Bank of England needs to aggressively accelerate the pace of its monetary tightening, BOE should raise interest rates to 3% in 2023 [versus 1.00% currently] – UK press.

- (TR) Turkey appoints new ambassadors to both Finland and Sweden.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -1.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 closed.

- EUR 1.0659-1.0644 ; JPY 130.23-129.88 ; AUD 0.7186-0.7153 ;NZD 0.6491-0.6467.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,847/oz; Crude Oil -2% at $112.94/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.3095/lb.