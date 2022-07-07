General trend
- FOMC Minutes were seen as hawkish?
- US jobs data due on Fri.
- UST yields quiet in Asia after prior rise; USD trades generally weaker.
- Base metals rebound.
- Shanghai and Macau COVID cases continue to rise.
- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite pared losses.
- Chinese automakers trade mixed amid stimulus announcement.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gains.
- US equity FUTs opened slightly higher.
- LG Electronics to report prelim Q2 results.
- China might release monthly FX Reserves data.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2026, 2029 and 2051 bonds.
- (AU) Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS): Between the weeks ending 28 May and 11 June 2022: Payroll jobs, down 0.4%; Total wages, down 0.6%.
- (AU) Australia May Trade Balance (A$): 16.0B v 10.7Be.
- (AU) Australia Jun AIG Services Index: 48.8 v 49.2 prior [2nd straight contraction].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.7%.
- (JP) Japan Deputy Chief Sec Kihara: Not considering coronavirus restrictions at the moment; Will flexibly take coronavirus measures as necessary.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.2340% v 1.0490% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.25x v 3.11x prior.
- (JP) Japan May preliminary leading index CI: 101.4 V 101.5E; coincident index: 95.5 V 95.5E.
- (JP) Said that Tokyo Gov is considering potential coronavirus restrictions - Press.
- (JP) Follow Up: Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to consider decreasing GDP forecast for 2022, increasing CPI forecast for 2022 and 2023; (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Expected to raise CPI expectations for 2022 above 2.0% target [vs 1.9% currently] - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Japan Jun Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.4% prior.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.42T v -¥1.60T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥490.4B v -¥429.7B prior.
- (JP) Japan Jun FX Reserves $1.31T v $1.33T prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.7%.
- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR Reports Prelim Q2 (KRW) Op 14.0T v 14.5Te (v 12.6T y/y); Rev 77.0T v 76.9Te (v 63.7T y/y).
- (KR) South Korea May Current Account (BOP): +$3.9B v -$0.8B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): $2.7B v $2.9B prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT) Official Guo: China will ensure a stable supply of auto chips and raw materials.
- (CN) China Yuan currency (CNY) is likely to maintain stability against the USD in 2022, notes improving economic momentum; cites analysts - China Securities Journal.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3B prior; Net drain CNY77B v Net drain CNY97B prior.
- (CN) Shanghai Port: Processed 3.8M containers during June; June Throughputs -7.4% y/y.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7143 v 6.7246 prior.
- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has released its plans to increase auto consumption; Reiterates looking into into extending NEV purchase tax exemption.
- (CN) Anhui, China reports 167 coronavirus cases v 222 prior.
- (CN) Shanghai reports total 54 coronavirus cases v 24 prior; 2 cases found outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 4 new COVID cases on Wed [Jul 6th].
- (HK) Hong Kong said to have strengthened coronavirus testing for arrivals into the country, Suspends flight route suspension program [eases flight restrictions] - Press.
Other
- (SL) Sri Lanka central bank (CBSL) raises key rates by 100BPS.
North America
- Seagen [SGEN] Follow Up: Merck purchase of Seagen could value company >$200/shr - Financial Press.
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.8M v -3.8M prior.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Central Bank raises HICP forecast to 7.8% from 6.5%, expects peak above 10% in July or Aug; Affirms upside risk throughout entire foretasted timeline.
- (RU) Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee comments on the settlement of Russia CDS: To meet Mon (Jul 11th) to continue discussions.
- (UK) PM Johnson removes Housing Sec Michael Gove from cabinet - UK press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi +2.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +1.3%.
- EUR 1.0215-1.0176 ; JPY 136.13-135.55 ; AUD 0.6833-0.6763 ;NZD 0.6195-0.6135.
- Gold +0.5% at $1,745/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $99.38/brl; Copper +1.4% at $3.4863/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!