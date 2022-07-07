General trend

- FOMC Minutes were seen as hawkish?

- US jobs data due on Fri.

- UST yields quiet in Asia after prior rise; USD trades generally weaker.

- Base metals rebound.

- Shanghai and Macau COVID cases continue to rise.

- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite pared losses.

- Chinese automakers trade mixed amid stimulus announcement.

- Nikkei 225 has extended gains.

- US equity FUTs opened slightly higher.

- LG Electronics to report prelim Q2 results.

- China might release monthly FX Reserves data.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2026, 2029 and 2051 bonds.

- (AU) Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS): Between the weeks ending 28 May and 11 June 2022: Payroll jobs, down 0.4%; Total wages, down 0.6%.

- (AU) Australia May Trade Balance (A$): 16.0B v 10.7Be.

- (AU) Australia Jun AIG Services Index: 48.8 v 49.2 prior [2nd straight contraction].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.7%.

- (JP) Japan Deputy Chief Sec Kihara: Not considering coronavirus restrictions at the moment; Will flexibly take coronavirus measures as necessary.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.2340% v 1.0490% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.25x v 3.11x prior.

- (JP) Japan May preliminary leading index CI: 101.4 V 101.5E; coincident index: 95.5 V 95.5E.

- (JP) Said that Tokyo Gov is considering potential coronavirus restrictions - Press.

- (JP) Follow Up: Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to consider decreasing GDP forecast for 2022, increasing CPI forecast for 2022 and 2023; (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Expected to raise CPI expectations for 2022 above 2.0% target [vs 1.9% currently] - Japanese Press.

- (JP) Japan Jun Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.4% prior.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.42T v -¥1.60T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥490.4B v -¥429.7B prior.

- (JP) Japan Jun FX Reserves $1.31T v $1.33T prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.7%.

- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR Reports Prelim Q2 (KRW) Op 14.0T v 14.5Te (v 12.6T y/y); Rev 77.0T v 76.9Te (v 63.7T y/y).

- (KR) South Korea May Current Account (BOP): +$3.9B v -$0.8B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): $2.7B v $2.9B prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT) Official Guo: China will ensure a stable supply of auto chips and raw materials.

- (CN) China Yuan currency (CNY) is likely to maintain stability against the USD in 2022, notes improving economic momentum; cites analysts - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3B prior; Net drain CNY77B v Net drain CNY97B prior.

- (CN) Shanghai Port: Processed 3.8M containers during June; June Throughputs -7.4% y/y.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7143 v 6.7246 prior.

- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has released its plans to increase auto consumption; Reiterates looking into into extending NEV purchase tax exemption.

- (CN) Anhui, China reports 167 coronavirus cases v 222 prior.

- (CN) Shanghai reports total 54 coronavirus cases v 24 prior; 2 cases found outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 4 new COVID cases on Wed [Jul 6th].

- (HK) Hong Kong said to have strengthened coronavirus testing for arrivals into the country, Suspends flight route suspension program [eases flight restrictions] - Press.

Other

- (SL) Sri Lanka central bank (CBSL) raises key rates by 100BPS.

North America

- Seagen [SGEN] Follow Up: Merck purchase of Seagen could value company >$200/shr - Financial Press.

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.8M v -3.8M prior.

Europe

- (IE) Ireland Central Bank raises HICP forecast to 7.8% from 6.5%, expects peak above 10% in July or Aug; Affirms upside risk throughout entire foretasted timeline.

- (RU) Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee comments on the settlement of Russia CDS: To meet Mon (Jul 11th) to continue discussions.

- (UK) PM Johnson removes Housing Sec Michael Gove from cabinet - UK press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi +2.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +1.3%.

- EUR 1.0215-1.0176 ; JPY 136.13-135.55 ; AUD 0.6833-0.6763 ;NZD 0.6195-0.6135.

- Gold +0.5% at $1,745/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $99.38/brl; Copper +1.4% at $3.4863/lb.