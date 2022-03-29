Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally higher; Shanghai lags amid lockdown; UST yields pare rise as BOJ continues JGB operations; USD/JPY remains volatile; BOJ later announced 2nd fixed rate op.
General trend
- Crude Oil FUTS extend declines.
- Japan Fin Min commented on the Yen.
- Weak 40-yr JGB auction.
- Modest equity moves generally seen.
- Nikkei 225 rises by less than 1%.
- Decliners in Shanghai include IT cos.
- Financials trade generally lower in HK ahead of bank earnings.
- Australian Consumer cos and REITs outperform.
- US equity FUTS mixed in quiet session.
- Australia is due to release budget statement on Tues (Mar 29th, 0830 GMT).
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.9%.
- Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 91.1 v 91.2 prior; Inflation expectations at 6.4% (highest since 2012) v 6.0% prior.
- (AU) Australia Feb Retail Sales M/M: 1.8% v 0.9%e.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces fixed-rate JGB purchase operation for 5-10 year JGBS [2nd operation of session ].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Amamiya: Vital to be humble in assessing inflation; reiterates CPI could rise to about 2% from Apr.
-(JP) Japan Top Currency Official Kanda: FX stability is important; discussed importance of maintaining previous G7 and G20 commitment of exchange rates with US Treasury; to closely monitor FX.
- (JP) Japan Feb Jobless rate: 2.7% V 2.8%E; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.21 v 1.20e.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BoJ) offers to buy ¥2.0T in T-bills outright.
- JGB (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida orders stimulus compilation by the end of April – press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Mar Summary of Opinions: CPI likely to accelerate clearly from April, may move around 2% for some time.
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Confirms targeting to compile economic measures by the end of April.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Govt will first use covid response reserve funds for measures, using measures to respond to prices; to closely watch market moves to avoid negative yen weakness.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No comments on market levels, currency market stability is important need to watch recent moves closely.
- JGB (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥600B v ¥600B indicated in 0.70% 40-year JGBs, Yield at lowest accepted price 0.776% v 0.760% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.19x v 2.57x prior (btc multi year low).
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.6%.
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry denies report related to KRW35T extra budget.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min offers KRW35T extra budget to President elect Yoon's team - Korean press.
- South Korea Mar Consumer Confidence: 103.2 v 103.1 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.9% v 2.7% prior (highest since Apr 2014).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee Rhee: To focus on risk management amid US policy tightening, slowing China economy and COVID.
- (KR) South Korea chief secretary Chang Je-won: President Moon and President elect Yeol agree on the need for an extra budget during their first meeting - Korean press.
- 051910.KR US FDA approves phase 1 trial of LG203003 for NASH in US.
- (KR) North Korea activity indicates possible nuclear test, digging noted where previous bombs detonated (would be 1st test in 4 years).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) Shanghai, China Govt Official: Support industries with fiscal and financial measures including subsidies and tax rebates to companies impacted by covid; calls on banks to cut lending rates to retailers.
- (CN) China Cabinet: Appoints Yu Weiping [Vice Finance Minister] as member of PBOC Monetary Policy Committee; Kang Yi [Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics] also named to the Monetary Policy Committee.
- (CN) China PBOC to conduct CNY5.0B in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) at 0.1% operation on today's session v CNY5.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3640 v 6.3732 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY150B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net inject CNY130B v Net inject CNY120B prior.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 4,381 new asymptomatic virus cases for Mar 28th, 96 new symptomatic cases.
- (CN) China Mar CPI may rise 'moderately', Y/Y CPI may rise ~1% [Feb y/y CPI was 0.9%]; notes declining pork prices - Securities Daily.
- (CN) China may cut RRR 'soon' [during Q2], cites analysts - China Securities Times.
Other
- (VN) Vietnam Q1 GDP Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.2% prior.
North America
- (US) US Senator Manchin (D-WV): Does not support taxing the unrealized gains of the wealthy [comments follow the release of the President Biden budget].
- (US) USITC begins Section 337 investigation into certain power chips.
Europe
- (UR) Ukrainian and Russian negotiators reportedly discussing pause in hostilities as part of deal along with Ukraine abandoning NATO membership - FT.
- (RU) Russia govt spokesperson Peskov: There have been no substantial achievements or breakthroughs in the with Ukraine; Confirms talks may start tomorrow (Tuesday, Mar 29th) in Turkey.
- (UK) UK seeking to triple solar power capacity by 2030 – FT.
- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: A reduction from Russia coal and oil may happen this year (US session).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.5%.
- EUR 1.0997-1.0968 ; JPY 124.30-123.10 ; AUD 0.7508-0.7473 ;NZD 0.6920-0.6888.
- Gold -1% at $1,921/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $104.81/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.7188/lb.
