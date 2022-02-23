Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade cautiously higher amid Japan’s holiday; Russian sanctions were confirmed to not be the worst case scenario; NZ bond yields rise on RBNZ balance sheet plan and raised rate path, NZD trades modestly higher.
General trend
- NZ yield curve flattened after the RBNZ statement.
- Australia Q4 data missed ests (wages and construction work done); Aussie yields declined as wages remain below what is desired by the RBA.
- Uncertainty remains regarding the Biden/Putin summit.
- PBOC stepped up OMO liquidity injection.
- Hang Seng sees modest gain amid budget release; Meituan supported by press commentary; Alibaba is due to report Q4 results after the market close on Thursday [Feb 24th].
- Shanghai Property index lags after additional hawkish press commentary.
- US equity FUTs have remained modestly higher.
- S&P ASX 200 ended higher after opening lower; Consumer Staples supported by figures from Woolworths.
- Rio Tinto is due to report FY results later today.
- Quiet session seen for Crude Oil Futures.
- BOK rate decision is due on Thursday (Feb 24th).
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.0%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank Of New Zeland (RBNZ) raises Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25bps to 1.00%; as expected; adjusts rate path outlook; Will not reinvest proceeds of upcoming bond maturities and will instead gradually reduce bond holdings at a rate of NZ$5B per year beginning in July. Finely balanced decision between 25 or 50bps hike.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Economic capacity pressures continue to tighten; Long term CPI expectations still anchored, but have risen - post rate decision press conference.
- (AU) Australia Q4 Construction work done Q/Q: -0.4% V +2.5%E.
- (AU) Australia Q4 wage price index Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.7%E; Y/Y: 2.3% V 2.4%E.
- WOW.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 7.06B v 1.14B y/y; Rev 31.9B v 29.5B y/y.
- WOR.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying net 150M v 117M y/y, Underlying EBITA 251M v 207M y/y; Rev 4.66B v 4.88B y/y.
- (AU) New South Wales, Australia will not allow commercial offshore exploration mining.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield 2.2870%; bid-to-cover 3.37x.
- (AU) OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike in May are <50% due to lower than expected wage figures.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida announces sanctions on Russia: Will ban new issue of Russia Govt bonds in Japan; Will freeze accounts of people located in rebel Ukraine territories.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.8%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Business Manufacturing Survey: 93 v 90 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: 84 v 82 prior.
- 066570.KR To exit solar panel production and sales citing costs and supply constraints.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) Certain China banks are planning to issue a total of CNY20B in bonds, the proceeds are expected to be used for property M&A - Chinese press.
- (HK) Hong Kong 2022 Budget: see 2021 GDP at 6.4%; Sees 2022 GDP at 2.0-3.5%.
- (CN) China Govt controlled, Beijing News, accidentally leaks Govt's directive on Russia/Ukraine coverage, instructed that no anti-Russia content would be published – Weibo.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3313 v 6.3487 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY190B v Net inject CNY90B prior.
- (CN) China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA): China will add 75-90GW in solar capacity during 2022.
- 992.HK Reports Q3 Net $640M v $395M y/y, Rev $20.1B v $17.3B y/y.
Other
- OCBC.SG Reports Q4 (S$) Net 973M v 1.13B y/y; Rev 2.55B v 2.49B y/y.
- (TW) China Taiwan Affairs Office Official Ma: To beef up response for Taiwan Strait military dynamics.
- (SG) Singapore Jan CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.2%e.
North America
- TOL Reports Q1 $1.24 v $1.12e, Rev $1.79B v $1.77Be.
- TDOC Reports Q4 -$0.07 v -$0.59e, Rev $554M v $548Me.
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Economy is still quite strong; Have not yet seen any worrisome changes in long term inflation expectations.
- (US) Pres Biden: Will continue to increase sanctions if Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine; US to issue sanctions on sovereign debt, cutting off Russia govt from Western financing.
Europe
- (AT) ECB’s Holzmann (Austria): ECB should consider 2 rate hikes in 2022, see neutral rate at 1.50% as realistic by 2024.
- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: A full invasion of Ukraine must be prevented; We are in a position to decide on further sanctions if there will actually be a complete military invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.6%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.1339-1.1320; JPY 115.13-114.99; AUD 0.7241-0.7218; NZD 0.6777-0.6720.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,898/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $+0.4/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.51/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.