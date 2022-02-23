Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade cautiously higher amid Japan’s holiday; Russian sanctions were confirmed to not be the worst case scenario; NZ bond yields rise on RBNZ balance sheet plan and raised rate path, NZD trades modestly higher.

General trend

- NZ yield curve flattened after the RBNZ statement.

- Australia Q4 data missed ests (wages and construction work done); Aussie yields declined as wages remain below what is desired by the RBA.

- Uncertainty remains regarding the Biden/Putin summit.

- PBOC stepped up OMO liquidity injection.

- Hang Seng sees modest gain amid budget release; Meituan supported by press commentary; Alibaba is due to report Q4 results after the market close on Thursday [Feb 24th].

- Shanghai Property index lags after additional hawkish press commentary.

- US equity FUTs have remained modestly higher.

- S&P ASX 200 ended higher after opening lower; Consumer Staples supported by figures from Woolworths.

- Rio Tinto is due to report FY results later today.

- Quiet session seen for Crude Oil Futures.

- BOK rate decision is due on Thursday (Feb 24th).

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.0%.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank Of New Zeland (RBNZ) raises Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25bps to 1.00%; as expected; adjusts rate path outlook; Will not reinvest proceeds of upcoming bond maturities and will instead gradually reduce bond holdings at a rate of NZ$5B per year beginning in July. Finely balanced decision between 25 or 50bps hike.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Economic capacity pressures continue to tighten; Long term CPI expectations still anchored, but have risen - post rate decision press conference.

- (AU) Australia Q4 Construction work done Q/Q: -0.4% V +2.5%E.

- (AU) Australia Q4 wage price index Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.7%E; Y/Y: 2.3% V 2.4%E.

- WOW.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 7.06B v 1.14B y/y; Rev 31.9B v 29.5B y/y.

- WOR.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying net 150M v 117M y/y, Underlying EBITA 251M v 207M y/y; Rev 4.66B v 4.88B y/y.

- (AU) New South Wales, Australia will not allow commercial offshore exploration mining.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield 2.2870%; bid-to-cover 3.37x.

- (AU) OIS Traders consider odds of an RBA rate hike in May are <50% due to lower than expected wage figures.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida announces sanctions on Russia: Will ban new issue of Russia Govt bonds in Japan; Will freeze accounts of people located in rebel Ukraine territories.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Business Manufacturing Survey: 93 v 90 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: 84 v 82 prior.

- 066570.KR To exit solar panel production and sales citing costs and supply constraints.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.

- (CN) Certain China banks are planning to issue a total of CNY20B in bonds, the proceeds are expected to be used for property M&A - Chinese press.

- (HK) Hong Kong 2022 Budget: see 2021 GDP at 6.4%; Sees 2022 GDP at 2.0-3.5%.

- (CN) China Govt controlled, Beijing News, accidentally leaks Govt's directive on Russia/Ukraine coverage, instructed that no anti-Russia content would be published – Weibo.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3313 v 6.3487 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY190B v Net inject CNY90B prior.

- (CN) China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA): China will add 75-90GW in solar capacity during 2022.

- 992.HK Reports Q3 Net $640M v $395M y/y, Rev $20.1B v $17.3B y/y.

Other

- OCBC.SG Reports Q4 (S$) Net 973M v 1.13B y/y; Rev 2.55B v 2.49B y/y.

- (TW) China Taiwan Affairs Office Official Ma: To beef up response for Taiwan Strait military dynamics.

- (SG) Singapore Jan CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.2%e.

North America

- TOL Reports Q1 $1.24 v $1.12e, Rev $1.79B v $1.77Be.

- TDOC Reports Q4 -$0.07 v -$0.59e, Rev $554M v $548Me.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Economy is still quite strong; Have not yet seen any worrisome changes in long term inflation expectations.

- (US) Pres Biden: Will continue to increase sanctions if Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine; US to issue sanctions on sovereign debt, cutting off Russia govt from Western financing.

Europe

- (AT) ECB’s Holzmann (Austria): ECB should consider 2 rate hikes in 2022, see neutral rate at 1.50% as realistic by 2024.

- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: A full invasion of Ukraine must be prevented; We are in a position to decide on further sanctions if there will actually be a complete military invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +0.5%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.6%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.1339-1.1320; JPY 115.13-114.99; AUD 0.7241-0.7218; NZD 0.6777-0.6720.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,898/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $+0.4/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.51/lb.