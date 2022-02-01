Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade cautiously amid recent gains on Wall St. and RBA decision; AU Financial and Consumer cos. rise amid dovish RBA statement; AU yield curve initially extended steepening, AUD drops; Chinese holiday continues.

General trend

- RBA: Ends bond purchase program, last purchases to be made Feb 10th; too early to conclude CPI sustainably within target band; Wages growth also remains modest; Ceasing purchases under the bond purchase program does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates.

- AU Retail Sales missed ests.

- Quiet session seen for UST yields.

- US equity FUTs trade modestly lower after prior gains.

- Nikkei 225 pared rise; USD/JPY trades near ¥115.

- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include ANA, Nomura, Murata Manufacturing, Keyence, Isetan; Astellas may also report.

- China holiday in focus: Shanghai to close between Jan 31st and Feb 4th; HK to close Feb 1-3rd.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include ArcBest, Franklin Resources, Broadridge Financial, Catalent, loanDepot, Lennox International, Manpower, Pitney Bowes, PulteGroup, Pentair, Sirius XM, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sensata Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, UPS, Exxon.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) leaves cash rate target unchanged at 0.10%; Ends bond buying as expected; Notes end of QE not a sign of near term rate hike. Some uncertainty about wages at historically low jobless rate, likely to be some time yet before aggregate wages growth is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably in target. Too early to conclude CPI sustainably within target band.

- BLD.AU To return $3.0B to shareholders; To pay A$2.65/shr equal capital reduction, A$0.07/shr dividend.

- (AU) Australia Dec AIG Manufacturing Index: 48.4 v 54.8 prior.

- BHP trades lower on its last day of trade before starting trade under its new shares after unification.

- (AU) Australia Q4 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: 0.0% v 8.5%e.

- (AU) Australia Dec Retail Sales M/M: -4.4% v -2.0%e (largest decline since Apr 2020).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.

- (JP) JAPAN DEC JOBLESS RATE:2.7% V 2.8%E; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.16 v 1.16e.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Important not to worry about day to day moves in the market; Will listen to Company and Investor Input on quarterly disclosures.

- (JP) Japan Top Currency Diplomat Kanda: Weak Yen brings merits and demerits to economy, difficult to say which impact is bigger.

- (JP) Tokyo said to be setting guidelines to seek a coronavirus state of emergency - Press.

- (JP) Japan Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: 55.4 v 54.6 prelim (confirms 12th consecutive expansion, highest since Feb 2014).

- Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.1750% v 0.0960% prior; bid to cover: 3.27x v 3.46x prior.

Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Trade Balance: -$4.9B v -$2.1Be.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- (HK) Macau Jan Casino Rev (MOP) 6.34B v 7.96B prior; Y/Y -20.9% v +1.8% prior.

- (CN) Over the weekend China PBOC and FX regulator SAFE issued rules that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or speculative deals.

Other

- (TH) Thailand Jan PMI Manufacturing: 51.7 v 49.5 prior (record high).

North America

- CBT Reports Q1 $1.29 adj v $1.06e, Rev $968M v $815Me; Raises FY22 outlook.

- NXPI Reports Q4 GAAP $2.24 v $3.01e, Rev $3.04B v $3.00Be; Raises Quarterly dividend 50.2% to $0.845 from $0.5625 (indicated yield 1.65%).

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): A 50bps hike is not my preferred policy action for March meeting; Still has three rate hikes penciled in for 2022 but still a lot of data ahead - Yahoo interview.

- ATVI Expected that Microsoft acquisition of company will be reviewed by the US FTC.

Europe

- WAF.DE Confirms tender offer by Globalwafers will not be completed; Conditions have not been completed within the deadline, To receive termination fee of €50M from GlobalWafers.

- (RU) US State Dept Spokesperson: Russia has delivered written response to US proposal regarding Ukraine.

- (FR) France Jan New Car Registrations 102.9K vehicles, -18.6% y/y.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed; Kospi closed; Nikkei225 +0.3%; ASX 200 +0.4%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax 0.0%; FTSE100 +0.6%.

- EUR 1.1245-1.1221; JPY 115.19-114.89; AUD 0.7074-0.7034; NZD 0.6592-0.6566.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,787/oz; Crude Oil +1.2% at $88.50/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.33/lb.