Top daily news

Stocks are rising currently after Wall Street rally continued on Monday as investors await the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. Apple shares gained 1.03% despite news Apple employee organizing effort launched a website called AppleToo to collect stories from workers at all levels of the organization who’ve experienced harassment or discrimination, Google shares rose 1.9% on Monday outperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.11% GBP USD +0.9% USD JPY +0.08% AUD USD -0.25%

The Dollar weakening has halted currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.5% on Monday as Markit’s data showing private sector activity expansion continued to slow in August supported the view the Fed would not move as fast as feared with the plan to shift away from its accommodative monetary policy starting this September.

GBP/USD joined EUR/USD’s continued climbing Monday as Markit data showed euro-zone economy remains on track for strong third-quarter growth despite some slowing of activity across both manufacturing and service sectors in August. Euro is down against the Dollar currently while Pound is higher still. AUD/USD reversed its sliding Monday while USD/JPY reversed its advancing both the yen lower against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar higher still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +1.03% Nikkei Index +0.48% Australian Stock Index +0.42%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently as 10-year US Treasury note yields inched up to 1.268%. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended higher Monday recording daily gains in the range of 0.6% to 1.55% Monday as second-quarter earnings season is winding down with SP 500 poised to grow its earnings by 94.7% year over year with more than 90% SP 500 companies having reported results.

European stock indexes are gaining currently after ending higher Monday with oil and gas shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mostly rising today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading gains as investors snapped up tech and healthcare shares after sell-off last week.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.08% WTI Crude +0.99%

Brent is extending gains currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed sharply higher Monday buoyed also by the drop in the US dollar which makes crude less expensive for holders of other currencies. US West Texas Intermediate WTI jumped 5.6% and is higher currently. Brent rallied 5.5% to $68.75 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.26%

Gold prices are edging lower currently . December gold gained 1.3% to $1808.30 an ounce on Monday, posting the highest finish in over two weeks.

