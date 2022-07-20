General trend

- Little initial impact seen from RBA Gov Lowe’s comments; AUD later rose amid equity gains.

- GBP rises ahead of CPI data.

- Nikkei 225 outperforms; SoftBank Group rises after the Nasdaq moved higher.

- Chinese markets extended gains during morning trading, tech outperforms.

- Property indices lag in Shanghai and HK; China mortgage boycotts spread to 301 projects in 91 cities – press.

- Australian Consumer Discretionary index outperforms.

- US equity FUTs extend gains; Netflix rose amid financial results and new product offerings.

- BOJ rate decision in focus [Jul 20-21st (Wed-Thurs)].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Abbott Labs, Biogen, BakerHughes, Nasdaq.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Board had extended discussion on neutral real interest rate; Neutral Nominal rate is 'at least' 2.5%, higher than this if mid term inflation expectations shift higher.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Clear that people will need to brace for more rate hikes.

- (AU) Australia Gov announces wide ranging review of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). including objectives, mandate, governance and culture and inflation targeting framework (as expected).

- BUB.AU Reports FY22 (A$) Rev 104.2M v 39.3M y/y.

- ILU.AU Reports Q2 (A$) Mineral sands Rev 540.9M v 391.1M y/y; Production 188.8Kt v 175Kt y/y.

- (AU) Australia Jun Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.2% v -0.1% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5425%; bid-to-cover: 3.00x.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.2%.

- 9201.JP To reassign some 3,000 workers – Nikkei.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) BOJ 5-10 year fixed rate bond buying operation had no take up yesterday.

- (JP) Japan Jun Tokyo Condominiums for Sales Y/Y: -1.1% v -4.3% prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +1.5%.

- (KR) South Korea and the United States agree to implement liquidity facilities, if needed, as part of efforts to cooperate in stabilizing the foreign exchange.

- (KR) South Korea finance ministry and Bank of Korea (BOK) recently asked National Pension Service for more active FX hedging when investing abroad, as part of efforts to reduce volatility in FX market amid weak won - Korean press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.

- (CN) China mortgage boycotts spread to 301 projects in 91 cities - press.

- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting: Maintains 1-year and 5-year rate.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 15 new covid cases, adds 8 medium risk areas subject to lockdown.

- (CN) Reported that suppliers to China developers, including Evergrande and others, are unable to pay their bills because the developers owe them money – Caixin.

- (CN) Shanghai University of Finance and Economics President Yuanchun sees China 2022 GDP at ~4.8%, sees Q3 GDP at 6-7% - 21st Century Business Herald.

- (CN) China PBOC Backed Financial News: China expected to finalize CNY320B in special local govt bond quotas to help refill capital of smaller banks by end Aug.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7465 v 6.7451 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY7.0B prior; Net inject CNY0B v Net CNY4.0B prior.

Other

- VALE Reports Q2 Iron ore production 74.1Mt v 75.7Mt y/y.

North America

- NFLX Reports Q2 $3.20 v $2.90e, Rev $7.97B v $8.06Be; Plans to add a new, lower-priced ad-supported tier in early 2023; Also plans paid sharing offering roll out in 2023.

- JBHT Reports Q2 $2.42 v $2.31e, Rev $3.84B v $3.59Be; Intermodal Rev +42% y/y.

Europe

- (RU) Russia President Putin: Gazprom planning to fulfill its obligations, we need to see documentation on Nord Stream 1 turbine's return from Canada; Attempts to cap Russian oil prices will lead to prices skyrocketing; Gazprom is ready to supply as much gas as needed.

- (EU) EU considering a 15% reduction in natural gas usage for Aug-Mar due to Russia supply issues - press.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.8%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 +2.5%; ASX 200 +1.6%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.6%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0249-1.0226; JPY 138.38-137.93; AUD 0.6927-0.6893; NZD 0.6273-0.6218.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,709/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $99.89/brl; Copper +2.1% at $3.36/lb.