Asia Market Update: Equity markets rise after the gains on Wall St., various markets remain closed for holiday; AU and NZ CPI data due on Jan 25th.
General trend
- Japanese equities extend gains.
- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly higher.
- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan 21st (Sat).
- Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Nidec, Obic Co. Disco Corp.
- US companies due to report earnings include Microsoft, J&J, Verizon, Texas Instruments, Lockheed Martin, GE, 3M, Haliburton, Dr Horton.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,461.
-(AU) AUSTRALIA JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.8 V 50.2 PRIOR (32-month low).
-(AU) Australia Dec NAB Business Confidence: -1 v -4 prior.
-(NZ) New Zealand Dec Performance Service Index (PSI): 52.1 v 53.8 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng closed for holiday.
-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 27,150.
-(JP) JAPAN JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.9 V 48.9 PRIOR [3rd straight contraction].
Korea
-Kospi closed for holiday.
North America
-(US) DEC LEADING INDEX: -1.0% V -0.7%E.
-(US) Freeport LNG said to ask Federal regulators for permission to begin export plant in Texas after completing repairs - press.
Europe
-(EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Inflation in Europe is far too high; Rates still have to rise significantly.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0883-1.0865 ; JPY 130.73-130.14 ; AUD 0.7044-0.7021 ;NZD 0.6511-0.6480.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,933/oz; Crude Oil flat at $81.61brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.2740/lb.
