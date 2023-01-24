Asia Market Update: Equity markets rise after the gains on Wall St., various markets remain closed for holiday; AU and NZ CPI data due on Jan 25th.

General trend

- Japanese equities extend gains.

- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly higher.

- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan 21st (Sat).

- Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Nidec, Obic Co. Disco Corp.

- US companies due to report earnings include Microsoft, J&J, Verizon, Texas Instruments, Lockheed Martin, GE, 3M, Haliburton, Dr Horton.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,461.

-(AU) AUSTRALIA JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.8 V 50.2 PRIOR (32-month low).

-(AU) Australia Dec NAB Business Confidence: -1 v -4 prior.

-(NZ) New Zealand Dec Performance Service Index (PSI): 52.1 v 53.8 prior.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng closed for holiday.

-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 27,150.

-(JP) JAPAN JAN PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.9 V 48.9 PRIOR [3rd straight contraction].

Korea

-Kospi closed for holiday.

North America

-(US) DEC LEADING INDEX: -1.0% V -0.7%E.

-(US) Freeport LNG said to ask Federal regulators for permission to begin export plant in Texas after completing repairs - press.

Europe

-(EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Inflation in Europe is far too high; Rates still have to rise significantly.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi closed.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0883-1.0865 ; JPY 130.73-130.14 ; AUD 0.7044-0.7021 ;NZD 0.6511-0.6480.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,933/oz; Crude Oil flat at $81.61brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.2740/lb.